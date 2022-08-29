© Tyler Ravelle
Enduro
Red Bull Outliers 2022 just turned the world of Hard Enduro upside down
The world's most unique FIM Hard Enduro World Championship event just went down in the heart of Alberta. Here’s everything you need to know about the gruelling race weekend.
Between August 26-28th, over 250 of the world’s top racers gathered in the heart of Alberta to kick off Canada’s first ever FIM Hard Enduro World Championship event. Combining custom obstacles with burly, natural technical ascents, this two-day, one-of-a-kind competition is known to push the confines of traditional enduro racing, and ultimately, turn the world of Hard Enduro upside down.
Continue reading to find out what went down at Red Bull Outliers 2022--AKA Canada's largest hard enduro showcase.
What went down at Red Bull Outliers 2022?
Day one saw contestants battle through the streets of Calgary, Alberta on a course packed with custom-built log, tire, and concrete obstacles; while a record crowd of over 8,000 Calgarians cheered on the action. Despite an epic launch to race weekend, the event was forced to halt midway through the day due to inclement weather—leaving the first-round ranks to decided the final starting positions for Day 2 competition.
In what can only be described as the polar opposite of the Day 1 course, Day 2 brought Red Bull Outliers to the Canadian Badlands—35,000 square miles of hoodoo, grassy fields, dinosaur bones, and most importantly, endless potential for a Hard Enduro race for the ages. Here, competitors teed off in a mass-start, multi-lap battle with crucial FIM Hard Enduro World Championship points on the line.
In a hard fought battle, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Mani Lettenbichler secured a dramatic last-minute victory in the pro category over FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart. Sherco Factory Racing’s Mario Roman trailed closely in third.
“The race was unbelievable as we battled right to the end, and Trystan raced so well along with all the guys, making it super intense.”
With a win in Canada, Lettenbichler now leads the overall standings in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. This makes the 24-year-old German racer one step closer to becoming the second rider ever to win a world title in the FIM Hard Enduro Era. The overall winner will be decided in the eighth and final round, 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro held in Aguilar de Campoo, Spain.
Here are the full results from Red Bull Outliers 2022
Pro
- Manuel Lettenbichler
- Trystan Hart
- Mario Roman
Expert
- AJ Prockiw
- Luke Sydor
- Kevin Nijhuis
Veteran
- Jack Sawatzky
- Kevin Pelletier
- Luke Hawkesworth
Amateur
- Tobias Judemann
- Braydon Taylor
- Lexi Pechout