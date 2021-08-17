As skateboarding’s biggest-ever summer continues into August, we are delighted to bring you news of yet another walloping Red Bull skate event from one of the world’s greatest cities.

Get ready to enjoy a new location, new format, new layout, new invitees and new energies in the sensational city of Paris from August 17 to 18 as Paris Conquest goes down in the Trocadero plaza right in front of the fabled Eiffel Tower as part of Paris Fashion Week!

Paris has a skateboarding history dating back to the 1970’s both at the Trocadero where slalom was all the rage (as immortalised by the 1978 short film Trocadero Blue Citron) and at the Beton Hurlant skatepark and Bowl de la Villette. It wasn’t until the mid-1980’s, however, that skaters began to explore the city streets beyond the Trocadero, discovering new playgrounds like ‘Le Dome’, Chatelet, La Defense, Creteil, Bercy and so many others now familiar throughout the skating world. As the city progresses and develops, we wanted to take skateboarding back to its Trocadero roots with an event paying homage to some of the city’s most iconic spots past and present.

With side-missions galore and a unique street course layout paying tribute to iconic Parisian streetspots old and new, we will bring you the very best of the action live and direct from the finals on Wednesday, August 18 on Red Bull TV.

Let’s take a look at some of the famous skate spots being recreated for the invited line-up of skaters to shred:

La Vague

Jason Lee – Backside Disaster © Benjamin Deberdt

The iconic wave-like structure by artist Henri de Miller unveiled in 1989 on the north side of Jardin des Halles was in fact a sundial complete with a bronze monolith.

A rare Parisian transition spot, it was ripped by Sam Partaix, Olly Todd and Jason Lee.

Bercy

Andrew Reynolds- Kickflip sequence © Mathias Fennetaux

The great ‘proving-ground’ spot in Paris, the Bercy 5 became an international benchmark of big gap skating. Longer than Macba’s Big 4, Andrew Reynolds and Adrien Bulard both carved their names in the stone floor here.

Maison Gare Du Nord

Florian Cerutti – Rag In © Clément Chouleur

The ‘melting house’ by Argentinian sculptor Leandro Erlich was created as part of Paris’ 2015 ‘White Night’ arts festival to highlight global warming. Located near to the Gare du Nord train station, from where the skate spot takes its name.

Quais De Seine

Luc Boimond – Fakie Front Crooks © Benjamin Deberdt

This hybrid spot pays homage to both the famous riverside banks which prevent the Seine from flooding, and the treacherous shin-height ledges synonymous with the modern Place del la République skate spot.

Curb de Luxembourg

Boris Proust – Frontside Crooks © Benjamin Deberdt

This quintessentially Parisian curved-ledge spot requires some people-dodging, as it is located on the bustling Boulevard Saint Michel made famous in the Gary Moore song Parisian Walkways!