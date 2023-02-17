Pascal Siakam: From Humble Beginnings to NBA Champion and 2x All-Star

We all have dreams.

But the thing about dreams is they’re not always recognized right away.

Pascal Siakam ’s basketball journey is a story of dedication, passion, and perseverance. Born and raised in Douala, Cameroon, Siakam spent most of his childhood playing soccer.

However, once he discovered basketball he fell in love and never looked back.

His journey took him from a local seminary to South Africa and then to the United States, playing College basketball at New Mexico State University.

Through several challenges and setbacks along the way, Siakam’s unwavering commitment to his dream earned him the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year Award in 2016.

Now, he’s an NBA superstar that is the embodiment of chasing your dreams, inspiring countless young players around the world to pursue their goals with relentless dedication and passion.

This is how Pascal Siakam went from humble beginnings to an NBA Champion and 2x All-Star.

01 We All Start as a Rookie

We all start somewhere.

Pascal Siakam facts Where is Pascal Siakam from? Siakam was born in Douala, Cameroon. Which NBA team drafted Siakam? The Toronto Raptors picked Siakam with their 27th overall pick during the 2016 NBA Draft.

Many basketball players have been running the court, boxing out the key, and shooting hoops since they were young. Some dominate from an early age.

But as they get older, play college ball and get drafted, transitioning to playing professionally is a heavy adjustment.

Entering the NBA as a rookie brings a range of challenges to overcome. It can be a shock and it can be scary. It can be an unrelenting obstacle for even the most dedicated and talented players out there.

Rookies need to learn new plays, balance travel demands, and adjust to the skill and physicality of playing against the best players in the world.

Even generational talents and first-round picks need to reshape their game. More often than not, this transition has been in the making since they laced up their first pair of Nikes.

It doesn't make it any easier, but it’s a culmination of years of practice, trials, and tribulation to get prepared for what comes next.

Now, imagine not playing organized basketball until you were 17 years old and getting drafted in the first round of the NBA draft at 22. You go through your rookie season as an overshadowed prospect with everything to prove and everything to gain.

Then, imagine being an integral part of an NBA championship at 26 and signing a maximum contract extension worth $130 million. This isn’t the typical trajectory of most first round picks, let alone someone who had only been playing organized basketball for less than 10 years.

But that’s what Pascal Siakam did.

His path to get where he is and his accomplishments since he first entered the league don’t happen often — if ever.

But the Cameroonian superstar, like every other NBA player, started as a rookie. He overcame the challenges and adjustments and continued to persevere, proving the haters and doubters wrong along the way.

02 From Benchwarmer to NBA Superstar

Siakam was a first-round pick by the Toronto Raptors in 2016 and had a promising rookie season.

He had an energy level that was off the charts combined with explosive power that allowed him to slip around screens, run the floor, set picks, and send basketballs out of play with fiery blocks.

He could effectively read a defense in transition to spot the open man and cut backdoor to throw down posterizing dunks.

His level of skill this early in his career was something that couldn’t be coached.

It was natural. It was innate. It was one-of-a-kind.

Yet, he still had some growing to do as a player.

Pascal Siakam’s rookie year was an adjustment to the calibre of skill in the NBA and it seemed as though it was more of a challenge than expected. But then again, maybe that’s a realistic outcome.

In his second year, Siakam was more of a bench player and only averaged 7.2 points and 2 assists in 81 games that season. His stats were a bit better compared to his rookie year, but everyone around him – from players to coaches to his inner circle – knew it was just a matter of time before he broke out.

His third year in the league was his launching point. He averaged just under 17 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 80 games and was a starting power forward for one of the best teams in the league.

But it was Game 1 of the NBA Finals where Siakam put the league — and the entire world — on notice. He dropped 32 points and secured 11 straight buckets, which was the most by any player in an NBA Finals game in 20 years.

He was a key cog in the wheel of the Toronto Raptors championship run in 2019 and earned himself the league's Most Improved Player Award after the season was finished.

This was just the beginning.

In the following season, Siakam was selected to the All-NBA Second Team and was named as a starter for his first-ever All-Star Game.

Pascal Siakam had already arrived, but now everyone knew it.

03 Different Paths to Becoming a 2x NBA All-Star

It’s no surprise that in his fourth season, after helping Toronto win its first-ever NBA championship and putting up solid numbers through the regular season and playoffs, Siakam was named an All-Star starter.

It was almost a given, seeing as how he built off his stellar play the year before and somehow managed to be even better in the first half of the following season.

All-Star captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo even had a bit of a back-and-forth to see who got to select him for their team.

When there are potential league MVPs still to choose from and two of the best players of all time want you on their team, that says something.

Fast forward a few years to 2023 and Siakam’s path to the All-Star Game wasn’t quite as smooth — or guaranteed — even though in many ways it should have been.

He wasn’t originally named to the All-Star Game after voting finished but was added later as an injury replacement. A move that Raptors fans and basketball fans are surely thrilled about in general, but it probably shouldn’t have happened the way it did.

You see, Siakam is putting up career highs this season, averaging 25.2 points, 6.1 assists, and 7.8 rebounds.

He’s averaging 37.5 minutes per game, which is first in the NBA, and at the time of All-Star voting was the only player in the Eastern Conference to average a minimum of 25 points, 6 assists, and 8 rebounds.

He even put up a career-high 52-points against the Knicks back in December. If those stats aren’t worthy of being an All-Star starter, then what is?

But regardless of the path, an All-Star is an All-Star. And in Pascal Siakam’s case, he’s now a two-time All-Star.

A pretty incredible achievement and it might just be the start.

04 The Sky's the Limit

The 28-year-old, 230-pound power forward with a 6’8” frame almost defies logic in more ways than one.

Evolving at the pace he did is unprecedented, especially for a power forward who only started playing basketball six years before he was drafted.

His evolution was rapid.

He can throw down dunks, consistently sink free throws, guard multiple positions, drain threes, thread the needle with accurate passes, and run the floor in transition.

Yet, even with his natural talent, one of Siakam’s most powerful traits is his attitude. For someone of his skill level, contract status, and respect around the league, he’s as humble as can be and has shown no signs of wanting out of Toronto.

Why would he?

He bet on himself when he signed his max contract and has fully delivered. And at only 28 years old, he’s in the prime of his career and is the focal point of the Raptor's offense.

If Siakam has been able to do what he’s done in his career already, the sky's the limit for what’s to come down the road.

05 The Future Shines Bright

Pascal Siakam's future is incredibly bright. With his unwavering determination and dogged work ethic, his drive to improve and push his boundaries to new heights serve as an inspiration to basketball players everywhere.

His passion is contagious and as he continues to evolve as a player, the possibilities for what he can achieve are endless. There’s little to no doubt that the 2023 NBA All-Star Game won’t be his last.

There’s much more Pascal Siakam to come. We’ve only seen the first few chapters.