Pascal Siakam’s Humble Hustle

Pascal Siakam led the NBA in minutes per game this season for the second consecutive year, becoming the first player to achieve that feat since LeBron James in 2016-18.

But he was never supposed to be mentioned in the same conversation as James, who entered the NBA as one of the greatest prospects of all time and donned the nickname “The Chosen One.”

Siakam, on the other hand, came into the league as a relatively unknown prospect who was described as an “energy big” with a great “motor” — descriptors typically given to unskilled big men who play hard, if nothing else.

Yet, Siakam went on to do almost everything else, becoming a two-time All-NBA player, a two-time All-Star and, in 2019, one of the best all-around players on a championship team. This season, Pascal Siakam’s stats are reaching new heights, averaging career-highs in points (24.2) and assists (5.8) to go along with 7.8 rebounds, helping the Toronto Raptors secure the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Given his outlier developmental trajectory into a superstar player, Siakam would be forgiven if he had toned down some of the energy and hustle plays that got him into the league in the first place, perhaps even taking some plays off once in a while as many NBA superstars do.

But that never happened. Instead, as Siakam’s minutes and usage increased and his name began to be mentioned alongside players like James, he only played harder and with more energy and hustle.

This is how he does it.

A hard hat and boots

Siakam’s workload stands at the very top of the NBA this season.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward is averaging 37.4 minutes per game this season (1st in the league). But this is part of a larger trend, averaging 37.9 last season (1st), 35.8 in 2020-21 (6th), and 35.2 in 2019-20 (11th).

Plus, those minutes are not coming in vain, because whenever Siakam is on the court he is moving, travelling an average of 2.71 miles per game, the 3rd most in the league (after ranking 6th last year (2.71) and 5th the season before (2.67)).

That means Siakam has already run the equivalent of more than seven full marathons this season during gameplay alone, not to mention what he does in practices and shootarounds.

Add in the fact that Siakam is taking 18.5 field goals per game, the most on the Toronto Raptors and 21st most in the league, with a 29 percent usage rate that ranks 95th among forwards, and you realize that there is no one with Siakam’s combination of size and fitness in the entire NBA.

Sure, some guards can play heavy minutes and run long distances, but most bigs tend to get tired towards the end of games if they are asked to do all that given the extra weight that they carry. Not Siakam, who is the only player besides two-time MVP Nikola Jokic to score at least 312 points, 119 rebounds and 101 assists in fourth quarters this season.

Simply put, Siakam is changing what a big man can do in the modern NBA with his unprecedented workload and fitness levels.

Load Manage-What?

Speaking of being on the court, Siakam doesn’t take off-days like many superstars in the modern NBA do. After all, the term “load management” has become popular because now it is common for almost every star to take a “rest” day every once in a while to get their bodies right for the difficulties of an 82-game NBA season.

Not Siakam, who typically only misses games when recovering from a serious injury, playing in at least 55 games in all of his 7 NBA seasons. Plus, from the start of the 2018-19 season until now, only 12 players have played more games than Siakam’s 370 regular season and playoff contests.

“I like hooping,” Siakam told the media earlier this season. “I like playing basketball. And every time I want to be out there. This is my safe place and I want to be out there every single night.”

That consistency is more important than ever given that NBA games are becoming inaccessible, and a kid might only have one chance to see their favourite player live. Fortunately, because Siakam avoids load management and plays in almost every game, those kids know that when they show up, he will be playing.

The Body Is a Temple

How Siakam gets his body right to take on such a big workload each and every season is another thing altogether.

For him, the work starts in the summers when he is in the gym five days a week by eight in the morning, putting himself through a rigorous workout routine before weight training, stretching, and then possibly even scrimmaging in the afternoon in the famous Rico Hines runs .

Siakam began to regiment his summers more strictly beginning in the 2020 offseason following the NBA bubble when he hired a “pit crew, which are the best of the best at every level of sports science,” according to his documentary “Humble Hustle ”.

This included a strength and conditioning coach, a sports dietitian, an exercise immunologist, and a doctor of physical therapy.

As his Doctor of Physical Therapy, Andy Barr says in the second episode, “What are the other things we can do to give him the edge? He’s going to be successful. But how long can he be successful for is the key.”

Siakam is the first Raptor in the gym every morning and his attention to detail when it comes to his body is what not only allows him to take on such a heavy workload right now at age 29, but it’s also what will hopefully set him up to play at a similarly high level several years down the line.

Superstar Hustler

By now, we know that Siakam has one of the toughest workloads in the NBA and that he prepares his body to be physically and mentally fit so that he can be on the court almost every single game of a rigorous 82-game NBA season.

But what about the “energy” and “hustle” labels that followed him as a college prospect entering the league? Does he still embody those characteristics despite becoming a star?

Ahead of the 2016 NBA Draft, Bleacher Report said “Siakam plays with as much effort as anyone in this draft… The guy plays every minute like he's battling for his job… But he projects as more of an energy guy in the pros.”

Meanwhile, NBADraft.net called Siakam “A high energy four with great length… Very fast in the open floor and will outwork his opponent, hustling down the floor on every possession.”

Those descriptors turned out to be a very small part of what made Siakam special in the pros, but they were true – and still are today. Siakam entered the league as a ball of energy and hasn’t stopped running. Despite developing into a superstar player with a bigger workload than he could have ever imagined — playing more minutes than anyone in the league — he continues to do the little things that got him to the NBA in the first place.

In fact, Siakam has averaged 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game in his career, collecting 436 total steals and 307 total blocks since his rookie season in 2016-17, a number only 13 players have surpassed in that time . He is also still a menace on the boards, grabbing 3078 rebounds in his career.

This season , he has a 5.0 offensive rebounding percentage that ranks in the 72nd percentile among forwards this season, and a 16.8 defensive rebounding percentage ranks in the 91st percentile.

Overall, Siakam continues to make the hustle plays, diving for loose balls, attacking the glass, and sprinting down the floor like he is still fighting for a job.

Only he’s not.

Siakam doesn’t have to make any of the extra hustle plays that he regularly does. But it’s exactly those plays that have enamoured him with the Raptors coaching staff — who can’t seem to take him off the floor — and with Raptors fans, who have always rooted for the blue-collar, hard-working players that represent the city they call home.

“I think I just want people to know that they have a guy that’s going to give everything he has for this team,” Siakam said during his first NBA Summer League after getting drafted in 2016. “I’m gonna play hard and I’m gonna hustle and play every possession like it was my last, you know?

“That’s the way I approach the game.”

A Drive Fit for the NBA Postseason

All the hard work Siakam puts in during the offseason and throughout the regular season prepares him for the added physical and mental challenges that come once playoff time rolls around.

It’s hard enough to make it through an 82-game regular season at the pace and skill level that Siakam does, but his hustle and drive are what help ensure he’s ready to go when it’s time to lay everything on the line. The NBA playoffs are a whole new ball game.

Siakam’s Toronto Raptors will face the Chicago Bulls in their first ever play-in tournament game on Wednesday, April 12th. And regardless of what happens this postseason, you know that going forward Pascal Siakam’s commitment to his craft won’t waver – it will only get stronger.