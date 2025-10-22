Paved screening locations

A Burton and Red Bull Media House co-production, Paved nods to Burton’s roots, then drops into Alaska, Hokkaido, British Columbia, Tahoe and beyond. Narration with a dry wink threads heavy sessions with off-hand moments, where the riders’ voices reveal what’s really on their minds. Part history lesson, part hangout, part backcountry odyssey, Paved is Burton’s most ambitious film in years – raw, wry and light-hearted... proof that style means nothing without soul.