Snowboarding

Paved screening locations

Find out where Paved is showing at a city near you...
By Astrid Carr
1 min readPublished on
A Burton and Red Bull Media House co-production, Paved nods to Burton’s roots, then drops into Alaska, Hokkaido, British Columbia, Tahoe and beyond. Narration with a dry wink threads heavy sessions with off-hand moments, where the riders’ voices reveal what’s really on their minds. Part history lesson, part hangout, part backcountry odyssey, Paved is Burton’s most ambitious film in years – raw, wry and light-hearted... proof that style means nothing without soul.
* Indicates World Premiere
  • *New York City, USA, October 8 – RSVP to the Pre-Party
  • *Tokyo, Japan, October 11 – RSVP to the Pre-Party
  • Osaka, Japan, October 12 – RSVP
  • Sapporo, Japan, October 13 – RSVP
  • Canberra, Australia, October 15 – RSVP
  • Queenstown, New Zealand, October 16 – RSVP
  • Beijing, China, October 17
  • Shanghai, China, October 18
  • Milan, Italy, October 22 – RSVP
  • Zurich, Switzerland, October 23 – RSVP
  • Melbourne, Australia, October 23 – RSVP
  • Innsbruck, Austria, October 24 – RSVP﻿
  • Munich, Germany, October 24 – RSVP
  • Helinski, Finland, October 24 – RSVP
  • Denver, USA, October 28 – RSVP
  • Vancouver, Canada, October 30 – RSVP
  • Sydney, Australia, October 30 – RSVP
More locations and dates dropping soon
Snowboarding

Shop the Collection

Go to Shop