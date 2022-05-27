Breaking
Watch Phil Wizard breakdance from Sea to Sky
Sunup to Sundown captures Phil Wizard’s innate, raw talents, in the presence of one of Canada’s most breathtaking cities.
Canadian breakdancer Phil Wizard has reached the top of his game. The newly-inducted Red Bull BC One All Star holds two solo world championship titles, multiple crew titles, and consistently travels the world performing at concerts and festivals, between competing in the most prestigious breakdancing battles on earth.
According to Wizard, he owes his successes to three outlooks: being consistent, continuously learning, and always remaining grateful for the art of breakdancing and the place where it all began -- Vancouver, British Columbia.
In his latest project, titled Sunup to Sundown, Wizard takes viewers on an epic journey to showcase the inspiring scenery of his hometown. Starting off on the city’s iconic ocean-front beaches at sunrise, the film captures Wizard breaking before rivers, alpine lakes, and mountain peaks, then back to sea level for sunset. Along with pushing the limits of flow, power, and style in the realm of breakdancing, Sunup to Sundown is also filmed entirely on a first-person view drone — adding cinematic excellence to the unique concept.
Vancouver offers the perfect blend of city and nature. It reinspires and regrounds me so I can prepare myself for my next event.
