All Star holds two solo world championship titles, multiple crew titles, and consistently travels the world performing at concerts and festivals, between competing in the most prestigious breakdancing battles on earth.

According to Wizard, he owes his successes to three outlooks: being consistent, continuously learning, and always remaining grateful for the art of breakdancing and the place where it all began -- Vancouver, British Columbia.

According to Wizard, he owes his successes to three outlooks: being consistent, continuously learning, and always remaining grateful for the art of breakdancing and the place where it all began -- Vancouver, British Columbia.

According to Wizard, he owes his successes to three outlooks: being consistent, continuously learning, and always remaining grateful for the art of breakdancing and the place where it all began -- Vancouver, British Columbia.