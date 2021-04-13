Phil Wizard was the first Canadian B-boy to be invited to the Red Bull BC One World Finals, winner of the 2019 Undisputed Championships, and the 1 vs 1 Champion of The Notorious IBE in both 2018 and 2019. Though he has a plethora of international awards and accolades, in his community of Vancouver, Canada, Phil has grown into a movement mentor -- helping to shape a new generation of B-boys.

Early intrigue

“They had a hip hop teacher come in,” Phil recalls, reminiscing about the first time he was exposed to the genre, at his elementary school in grade seven. “I think we did square dancing before that,” he says with a chuckle. “They came in and taught hip hop choreography and I enjoyed it. I thought it was really cool and then after they finished teaching, I went up to them and asked them ‘hey, do you guys by chance have a studio where I could take further classes?” Though he had been captivated by dance as a kid, it was that moment that paved the way for his now --internationally recognized -- career as a B-boy.

That same summer Phil ventured to downtown Vancouver, where he discovered a group of B-boys (the Now or Never Crew ) busking at the art gallery. “They were doing headspins and air flares and flips and stuff. I saw that and was like, no that is what I want to do.” He then began to take breaking classes, honing in on his specific style. The energetic genre, which originated in the 60s in New York City, was fashioned to be an improvisation and interactive dance that showcased individuality. Mirroring the call and response aspects of early hip hop music and MCing, the genre transformed dance from an audience and dancer relationship to an innovative form that allowed participants to be both subject and audience.

Finding his groove

Informed by martial arts, gymnastics, and dance hybrids like capoeira, breaking brought a new level of endurance and athleticism: consisting of solo expression over choreographed ensembles, it also brought a competitive aspect and allowed B-Boys (and B-girls) to showcase their art in a personalized way. “That is what is so fascinating to me,” Phil explains of the imminently diverse and flexible genre. “It can really be any type of movement. You can really do anything with breaking as long as you put the breaking twist to it [...] The idea of breaking is that everyone has their own style: you want to be individual; you want to be different; and so people incorporate different things. It’s encouraged to do different things.”

Phil has travelled all over the world as a B-boy, showcasing his innovative breaking techniques, travelling internationally over 27 times in 2019 alone. “When I first started travelling, people would just let you sleep at their places -- people I’ve never met before, where the only connection you have is that you are breakers.” That comradery and community has allowed him to connect with people in America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

“Breaking has been my life for the past… for as long as I can remember, so it feels very normal to me. But when I talk with people who don’t break, they’re like ‘oh that’s so weird,’ if I tell them that some of my closest friends aren’t from here, they are from Ukraine, Japan, and Korea. There is a great community that is global and when we get to travel, when you meet people, when you get to know different international breakers, there is that instant connection. Regardless, there are always language barriers, but you can always communicate through little gestures and we know that we’re dancers so sometimes we’ll just vibe together and we’ll practice.”

“One of the highlights of my career was going to the Red Bull BC One World Finals. That was a dream,” says Phil, explaining that a previously-recorded competition on YouTube was actually the thing that really made him want to get into breaking, specifically. “I was on the world final stage in 2019. It was the highlight, but it was also a lowlight for me because, in my opinion, it was one of my worst performances: I think the stress kind of got to me, the pressure kind of got to me and I just didn’t do very well. The few months right after that were extremely challenging because I felt almost lost because I felt like that was the pinnacle for me and I didn’t know what to do after that,” Phil explains. Shortly after, Covid-19 hit and Phil’s usual life of travelling and performing around the world took a prompt halt.

Coming full circle

With his life transitioning from competitions and international travel, to the limitations of his Vancouver apartment, Phil was forced to think outside of the box and take new form. During the first wave, his sportsman-like workout routine was brought indoors. “My neighbours started asking me, you know, ‘when will this (the banging on the floor) end?” Phil says, looking back at his first few months of practice in quarantine, which included anywhere between four to 10 hours of working out and dancing each day. He soon took his workouts and break practices to nearby parks, lawns and parking lots -- depending on the weather and the particular parking lot security guard on shift. “Yeah, I got kicked out (of parking lots) a few times,” Phil says laughing.

“Covid for me, to be completely honest (and I feel almost guilty saying this), it’s been a blessing. I’ve had so many good things come out of this time and I know for a lot of people, that’s not the case,” he says. By nature of the pandemic, Phil began to seek out community, digitally, sharing his progress and craft online. Like many other creatives, Phil has had to be inventive with his career: bringing him full circle to those early moments of intrigue, he began teaching online classes and mentoring fellow breakers all around the world -- just as the Now or Never Crew (and many others) did for him at the start of his career.

A bright new beat