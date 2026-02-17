In February 2026, Dario Costa performs a world-first dual manoeuvre by taking off and landing on a moving cargo train in Afyonkarahisar.
Aerobatic Flying

World-first! Pilot lands on and takes off from a moving train

Italian pilot Dario Costa made aviation history with a precision landing and lift-off on a cargo train in Türkiye – a high-risk manoeuvre requiring perfect execution.
Dario Costa has completed a world-first aviation dual manoeuvre in Afyonkarahisar, Türkiye, landing his Zivko Edge 540 on a cargo train travelling at maximum operational speed, before lifting off again in a vertical pull from the same container.
The daring feat was executed on February 15, 2026, as Costa touched down on the ninth and final container of a cargo train travelling at 120kph. It was a manoeuvre that required perfectly synchronised speed and precise aerodynamic control, especially as the landing surface only came into view in the final seconds of approach. Watch how it all happened in the video below:
A complex and challenging manoeuvre

Dario Costa carefully approaches a train in his Zivko Edge 540 in Afyonkarahisar, Turkey, as he attempts to land on and and take off from a moving cargo train in February 2025.

Dario Costa makes aviation history with a world-first train landing

Unlike conventional runway approaches, the landing surface remained outside of Costa’s field of vision throughout due to the aircraft’s angle of descent and the train’s forward motion. With no visual glide path, he had to rely solely on his cognitive training and skill to achieve what was essentially a blind landing.
While the train rattled along at its maximum operational speed of 120kph, Costa had to reduce his plane to a near-stall airspeed of 87kph. Even the tiniest mismatch between plane and train velocity could have resulted in Costa overshooting the landing or failing to line up correctly.
There was heavy turbulence from the train and shifting air speeds – making the manoeuvre a test of absolute precision. The moving carriages created turbulent airflow as the Italian steered his plane towards the narrow landing surface, forcing him to make continuous micro-adjustments to maintain longitudinal and lateral stability.
Step-by-step – how the aerial feat unfolded

In 2026, Dario Costa achieves a daring aviation world-first, landing and taking off from a moving cargo train in Afyonkarahisar, Türkiye.

Turbulence from the train created a real challenge

  • Approach Phase – With a limited view of the landing container on approach, Costa synchronised his plane with the train’s speed of 120kph.
  • Landing – The wheels of the Zivko Edge 540 touched down on the ninth cargo container.
  • Stabilisation – Costa was forced to make constant aerodynamic corrections amid turbulence generated by the moving platform.
  • Take-off – With a controlled acceleration and lift-off from the same container, the aircraft went airborne again in a vertical pull manoeuvre, pitching sharply nose-up to transition into a steep vertical climb.
Dario Costa celebrates with a can of Red Bull after successfully landing on and taking off from a moving cargo train.

That's another world-first completed for Dario Costa

Train Landing was one of the most challenging and demanding projects of my career
Dario Costa
A world-first months in the making

Dario Costa and Tobias Odevald collaborate on strategies for Red Bull Train Landing in Afyonkarahisar, Turkey, shot in February 2026.

The planning phase of Train Landing was absolutely key to its success

Naturally, a feat of such complexity couldn’t have been achieved without many months of planning and testing. Preparations began early in 2024, as engineering and flight teams developed simulations and conducted controlled tests to replicate the landing dynamics.
Prior to the Türkiye execution, a three-day moving platform scenario was tested in Pula, Croatia, in collaboration with Rimac Automobili. Using their all-electric Nevera R hypercar as a precision moving platform reference, Costa refined his alignment and reaction timing.
As continuous real-flight testing on a moving train was not feasible, advanced simulation technologies and controlled ground-based rehearsals became critical to the project’s success.
Notebook showing plans for the Train Landing feat.

The calculations required were extensive

"Train Landing was one of the most challenging and demanding projects of my career," said Costa. "There were so many variables to measure, but the greatest test was learning to land blind on a very small moving runway - relying only on cognitive and flying skills.."
“The most critical aspect was the alignment with the train, so precision had to be absolute, and he achieved that," added Filippo Barbero, the project's aviation consultant. "During a project like this, there's no room for emotions - Dario is a true magician.”
Another landmark feat in aviation

In February 2026, Dario Costa lands on and takes off from a moving cargo train in Afyonkarahisar, Turkey, showcasing unmatched aerial skill against a dramatic mountain backdrop.

An aviation world-first in action

Landing and taking off on a moving platform marks a major advance in aerodynamics and pilot coordination. Doing it at full train speed shows how careful data planning and precise flying can expand the boundaries of controlled flight in non-traditional environments.
"After flying through a tunnel, I kept asking myself what could be more challenging – but landing on a moving train, on a point you can barely see, relying purely on feeling the wind, requires an entirely different level of focus. I am proud that we have changed the definition of what is possible in aviation."
Inspired by Türkiye: From Tunnel Pass to Train Landing

In February 2026, Dario Costa makes history by landing on and taking off from a moving cargo train in Afyonkarahisar, Türkiye. The image shows the plane having come to a stop on the train.

Türkiye has been a happy hunting ground for Costa

After completing another world-first in 2021 – his Tunnel Pass flight through two highway tunnels near Istanbul – Costa returned to Türkiye to test new aviation concepts. Upon seeing a nostalgic passenger train in Kars, he was inspired to consider unconventional landing concepts beyond static environments.
Studies identified Afyonkarahisar as the ideal site for a controlled and secure project execution, due to its suitable railway infrastructure, operating conditions, and geography.

