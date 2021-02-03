Discover Mitch Marner’s pregame routines and superstitions

Each and every time Mitch Marner steps foot on the ice, 60 minutes of uncertainty ensues.

He may block multiple shots in the final seconds, celebrate a hat trick, turn a one-on-three rush into a game winning goal, or make laser beam assist to line mate Auston Matthews. Or, he might not.

Marner’s top performances can be attributed to his natural talent, maturity, and on-ice intelligence, and his impressive resume boosts accomplishments well beyond his years. To start, he led the London Knights to a Memorial Cup victory in 2016, where he was awarded Canadian Hockey Player of the Year. During his inaugural year in the NHL, he put up 66 points with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Today, he’s a NHL leader in regular season points and is touted as one of the best wingers in the game.

But no matter how successful a player might be, hockey is an unpredictable activity, and winning often rests in the hands of fate. For these reasons, many top hockey players develop pregame rituals and activities — based on superstitions and past success — that provide them with routines and comfort.

For instance, Marner strictly ate McDonalds before his midget-level games because he believed it made him play better.

Today, his pregame regime looks a little different.

Here’s how Toronto Maple Leafs power forward Mitch Marner prepares for a big game.

Eat Spaghetti… Lots of it

During his bantam and midget hockey days, Marner used to live by a strict fast food pregame diet. His success on the ice after a wholesome meal at McDonalds soon became a regular affair, and even his parents supported his wild superstition.

Today, Marner swears by a big plate of spaghetti, topped with cut up chicken, covered in rosé sauce. Whether he’s at Scotiabank Arena, or ordering room service on the road, he’s getting his hands on a rendition of this dish, one way or another. One time he even made a makeshift spaghetti dish using ranch sauce — an alternative he doesn’t recommend.

This hearty meal is is a popular choice amongst professional athletes for a good reason. Loaded with easily-digestible carbohydrates, pasta dishes slowly release energy throughout an entire hockey game, thus upping cardiovascular levels and decreasing muscle fatigue.

Tape the stick

A freshly taped stick can be the difference between sniping an OT winning goal or not. Amongst professional hockey players, tape jobs are a serious matter and are often completed before each and every game. They can protect the blade from damage, soften the blade to make accepting passes easier, and add tackiness for more accurate puck handling.

Though tedious, Marner swears by his go-to taping routine. He tapes from heel to toe, leaving a couple inches bare towards the toe, and right up the heel to cover the entire base of the stick.

Dance around the locker room

Blasting your favourite tunes is a scientifically-proven way to get pumped up before a big game.

“Listening to any kind of upbeat music that you can groove to is key,” said Marner. “Right now, DaBaby has been a common play in our locker room.”

This is because music has the ability to trigger an adrenaline rush which motivates our bodies to move. This in turn sparks mental activity, enhances productivity, and even improves motor skills and self-confidence. Additionally, music can act as a natural distraction from issues, worries, and fears that clog our minds, thus contributing to better relaxation and focus.

“Moving [your] feet and dancing around the locker room is an easy way to actively stretch and get in the zone before hitting the ice,” added Marner.

Kicking soccer balls at teammates

Before every game, Marner and a band of Toronto Maple Leafs head to the loading dock at the Scotiabank Arena. They form a circle, and kick a soccer ball back and fourth in no particular order.

“We hammer soccer balls at each other, chirp each other, and try to get into each others heads early on,” said Marner. “It’s my favourite way to warm up before a big game.

A common scene around the NHL, firing soccer balls at teammates is a time-tested way to loosen up and get game ready. This light activity engages the full body in a mild workout while sparking competitiveness. It also increases foot-eye coordination which can help on-ice motions like skating, shooting the puck, and managing the puck when it’s tangled up in their skates.