Padel: Galán and Chingotto score breakthrough win at Italy Major

Alejandro Galán and Federico Chingotto's love affair with Rome continues. Last season, top seeds Agustín Tapia – Arturo Coello dominated for most of the year and managed to win three out of the four major tournaments. The only major trophy they didn’t lift? Italy, against Galán – Chingotto. This year, all four top players entered the Foro Italico with the sole goal of winning this iconic competition.

In the semi-finals, Galán and Chingotto were close to getting upset by the third-seeded Juan Lebrón – Franco Stupaczuk, who were able to surprise their opponents in the first set with outstanding precision and explosiveness. Despite that first-set scare, Galán and Chingotto relied on their longer experience together in decisive moments to turn the match around and advance to the final (4-6, 7-6, 6-2).

The final was replay of 2024 and had the same outcome as a year ago © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool 'Chingalán' were unstoppable in Rome © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

The final, of course, was the rematch of the 2024 Italy Major title match, a classic against the top seeds Agustín Tapia and Arturo Coello. Despite Galán's slow start, missing a few lobs to the back wall, 'Chingalán' quickly took the match where they wanted to. They exerted tremendous pressure with their volleys at the net, relying on Chingotto's consistency on defense and Galán's monster smash on offense.

Despite Tapia and Coello's signature aggressive play and attempts to neutralise the second seed’s strategy, Chingotto and Galán were almost flawless in executing their game plan, closing out the game in style by minimising unforced errors and taking Coello and Tapia to the spots they are least comfortable in (6-3, 7-5).

Galán and Chingotto have now won four titles this season and close the gap on their most direct competitors (Tapia and Coello), tying them in the race for most tournaments won to date.

01 Triay – Brea triumph and Triay reclaims world top spot

Second-seeded Gemma Triay – Delfina Brea were unable to find their stride during the last Buenos Aires P1 tournament. The cold conditions in Argentina, resulting in a slower court, left them unable to display their best version.

However, with conditions in Rome favoring heavy-hitters who benefit from a quick, high-bounce court, the second seeds saw the perfect opportunity to get back on top.

Despite some surprises in earlier stages of the tournament, like unseeded Marina Guinart – Victoria Iglesias advancing to the semi-finals, both Triay – Brea and the only pair that’s currently above them in the ranking (top-seeds Paula Josemaría – Ariana Sánchez) advanced to the highly anticipated final.

Delfina Brea and Gemma Triay returned to the top in style in Rome © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

From the very first ball, Triay and Brea took advantage of Sánchez and Josemaría's mistakes. 'Ari' and 'Paulita' were unable to find their best version for the whole week while Brea and Triay seemed to be perfectly in sync and found angles from which to hurt their opponents.

During the second set, the second seeds again overwhelmed their rivals with their high pace and court coverage. Despite facing a critical break point held by their opponents at the 4-3 mark, Triay and Brea kicked it up a notch when it mattered most, closing the match (6-4, 6-4) and lifting their second major trophy of the season after the Doha major in mid-April.

With this win, the duo earned their fifth tournament win this season and have opened a bit of a gap to their primary challengers, Ariana Sánchez and Paula Josemaría, who have won three. Additionally, Triay individually claims the top spot in the women's world ranking.

02 Watch replay: Premier Padel 2025 Italy Major final showdown

Final – Italy Major See the two remaining teams battle it out for the top prize at the Italy Major Premier Padel tournament.

03 Rome brings the heat

Rome turned up the heat (literally and figuratively) at the 2025 Italy Major. With temperatures soaring above 35°C and tensions rising on court, the Eternal City played host to one of the most electrifying events of the season. Undeterred by the high temperatures, fans packed the stands and players performed at the highest level in a true test of stamina and resilience.

The intense heat only seemed to elevate the quality of play, as the world’s top padel stars dazzled the crowd with their impossible shots, out-of-this-world skills and lightning-fast reactions.

Soaring temperatures made for a fast court and a serious physical test © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

Incredible Rome highlights you might have missed

During the semi-final match between surprise package Javi Leal – Fran Guerrero and the top seeds Agustín Tapia – Arturo Coello, Leal first recovered his position with a ridiculous backwards shot and then propelled this thunderous smash back to his court and end the point .

In the other semi-final match between third-seeded Juan Lebrón – Franco Stupaczuk and second-seeded Ale Galán – Federico Chingotto, Lebrón and Galán exchanged insane fast-reaction shots at the net before Lebrón's definitive smash to send the ball out of the court.

In the women's semi-finals between unexpected finalists Victoria Iglesias – Marina Guinart and second-seeded Gemma Triay – Delfina Brea, Iglesias perfectly read a short smash by Triay to gently deposit the ball at the net with a perfect dormilona . Iglesias also showcased her recovery skills by anticipating another smash by their opponents and racing out of the court to put the ball back in with this precise shot .

04 Coming Up: Valladolid P2

Premier Padel will rest for a week before returning to Spain, the central hotbed of padel worldwide, for the Valladolid P2 on June 23–29. While last year’s tournament took place indoor at the Polideportivo Pisuerga, this year's outdoor stage will be the iconic Plaza Mayor, which will provide a unique setting for fans to enjoy the best padel in the world.