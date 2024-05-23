9 ultra running tips that really work

Ultra running isn't just a long run; it's a deep dive into endurance and pushing the human spirit beyond limits. But how does a beginner start, and how can you improve?

How do you train like an ultra runner?

To start with ultra running, begin by progressively increasing your weekly mileage to enhance endurance, ensuring you include consecutive long runs. These replicate the conditions and fatigue experienced on race day. Diversify your training terrain to include trails, hills and a variety of surfaces, preparing your body for the unpredictable nature of ultra course terrains.

How do I get better at ultra running? 9 tips to conquer the trails

“The first step is mentally deciding to do it,” says pro ultra runner Tom Evans . The Brit has competed at the highest level in some of the world’s top ultra running events. “Once you get what it means to be out on your feet for so long, it’s achievable. You can’t go from 5km to 100-miler in 12 weeks, but people do over-complicate it.”

01 Keep the training simple if you're new to ultra running

As an elite runner, Evans himself has very specific training schedules, but he believes the average competitor should keep things simple. “To run long distances on trails, you need to be strong and robust because there are rocks and stones, and you’re twisting about," says Evans. "Building ankle strength and mobility in the gym at an early stage will pay dividends later on.”

02 Don't just run

Diversify your training terrain to include trails, hills, and a variety of surfaces, preparing your body for the unpredictable nature of ultra running terrains. Integrate speed work and hill repetitions into your regimen to build strength and speed, essential for managing the varied paces in ultra running. Engage in cross-training activities such as cycling, swimming or yoga to improve your cardiovascular health while minimising the risk of running-related injuries through balanced muscle use.

03 Simulate race conditions

To excel in ultra running, simulating race conditions during your training is crucial. This involves training under similar environmental conditions, across comparable terrains, and even at the same times of day as your target race. If your event will take place in a warm climate, integrate heat acclimatisation runs into your training regime. For mountain ultras, seek out hilly trails that replicate the elevation gains and technical challenges you'll face. Moreover, if your race extends into the night, practise running with a headlamp and become accustomed to night-time navigation.

04 Use the gym to build ultra running strength

The ultimate aim of bespoke ultra running training is to equip your body and mind for the unique demands of ultra running, including coping with fatigue. “The mechanics of how you run in the first hour of a race will be very different to the last," Tom Evans explains. "If your economy and fitness go, you could get injured and not finish. To avoid that, you can condition your body in a gym."

“For uphills, focus on glutes and hamstrings. Glute bridges, single-leg hip thrusts and single-leg deadlifts all help, but a high box step-up is best as it really replicates what you will be doing. Do four sets of six on each leg."

“Downhills need strong ankles and good quad and hip flex," Evans adds. "For that, do balance drills, core exercises and walking lunges with weights or wall holds. They all help keep you running downhill when you’re absolutely knackered."

05 Develop your own ultra running nutrition plan

Ultra running involves covering long distances, often over rugged terrain, which demands a high level of energy expenditure. “Nutrition for an ultra is very different to a marathon. It’s a longer time, but you’ll be working at a lower intensity, so your entire energy system is going to behave differently. You need to prepare for that," says Tom Evans . A proper diet ensures you have enough calories to fuel your body throughout the race. During training, you can experiment with your food and fluid intake to discover what suits you best, particularly for sustaining energy over prolonged periods of exertion.

"Nutrition is a huge part of my training, and it's periodised to the day," Evans admits. "If I’ve a recovery day, for instance, and not running, I wouldn’t need as many calories as I would for a six-hour run. My meals would also be very protein-orientated with reduced carbs, and on a high endurance day, it’s more carbohydrates. That’s the number that really fluctuates."

If you love what you do, it's easy to be successful. I like setting myself challenging goals and not stopping until I achieve them Ryan Sandes

06 Optimise performance with pre-race gear familiarisation

If your ultra running event requires specific equipment like a hydration pack, bladder or trekking poles, it’s crucial to start using them during your training sessions well ahead of time. This advice equally applies to your choice of footwear, socks and even your nutrition plan. Training with these items allows your body to adjust, making their use second nature by the time you’re racing.

A useful tip is to purchase several pairs of the gear you plan to use, ensuring you have ample time to break them in before the event Tofe Evans, endurance athlete and author

07 Build mental toughness for ultra running

Cultivating mental resilience is as vital as physical preparation in ultra running. The ability to maintain concentration, resilience, and motivation across numerous kilometres distinguishes the finishers from the DNFs (Did Not Finish). “Ultimately, these races are 99 percent psychological, and the reason people finish is down to mental strength, not physical ability," Tom Evans explains. "You can do the best training in the world, but to get to the end, you need mental focus.”

Mental training techniques, such as visualisation and positive self-talk, are essential to counteract negative thoughts and self-doubt during the more challenging segments of the race. Setting small, achievable targets throughout the race can also keep you mentally engaged and help you avoid feeling daunted by the distance.

08 Embrace patience

In ultra running, patience isn’t just a virtue; it’s a critical strategy. It allows you to navigate the highs and lows of the race with a clear mind. It’s about understanding that not every kilometre will be easy or fast and that success is often found in the ability to maintain a steady, controlled effort over time.

Whatever the issue, the conditions or the unexpected, it is all about staying calm and focused Xavier Thevenard, three-time UTMB winner

09 Optimise your race calendar

By thoughtfully planning your racing season and honouring your body’s need for rest, you’ll sustain a healthier, more fulfilling, ultra running journey and continue to perform at your best. Be selective in choosing your races and give recovery the priority it deserves. Concentrating on a few select objectives allows you to direct your training more efficiently and face each race with fresh energy and enthusiasm.

I maintain my motivation by limiting the number of races I participate in and allowing ample recovery time afterward François d’Haene, 2021 Hardrock 100 Mile Endurance Run winner

How many miles do ultra runners run a day?

Don’t feel pressured to match the high mileage of professional runners right away. You can start with more manageable distances and still fully enjoy the experience. However, if you’re curious about the training volume of elite runners, Ryan Sandes , for example, runs 50 to 120 miles a week to prepare for a specific event. This range translates to an average of approximately 7 to 17 miles daily.

Sandes says that a lot of his training centers on time, not distance covered: “With trail running, if the course is very smooth and runnable and less flat you can run fast, but if it’s really mountainous or technical, then it can take you three times as long to cover the same distance.” So, take it step by step, and remember—every mile you run is an achievement on your journey!