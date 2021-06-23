It's bike season which means Finn Iles is back on the competition circuit and on the vlog train. For those of you who are already tuned in to his YouTube channel , you already know that Iles has promised us three things this season:

Self-shot vlogs

Action edits with Rupert Walker

Behind the scenes of the above with resident filmer Thomas Doyle

The season has only just begun and Finn Iles has already delivered.

Watch in the player above to see the first of three edits in his short-action series with Rupert Walker entitled, Quick & Dirty.

Read below to learn more about the series.

Quick & Dirty -Episode 1

In the first episode, Finn Iles shreds his favourite trails in Mount Prevost, Cypress Mountain and in Pemberton, British Columbia before heading off to Europe for the first UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup of the season.

Rupert Walker uses his unique video style to perfectly capture two of the three sides of Finn we love to see - Finn hitting jumps and Finn going super fast down technical jank.

Finn Iles started his YouTube channel 3 years ago To date Finn Iles has posted 64 videos

The other side of Finn we love to see comes out during the downtime of shooting. Luckily for us Thomas Doyle captured it all.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video below to experience priceless Call of Duty references/flexes, Finn singing DaBaby when he thinks nobody is listening and, most importantly, how the first episode of Quick & Dirty came to be.

Stay tuned for Episode 2 and don't forget to subscribe to Finn Iles YouTube channel to follow along