Relive Red Bull Rampage 2019 with our Watch Party

This Friday, April 17, we have something very special lined up for bike fans, a Watch Party for Red Bull Rampage 2019 on Red Bull TV .

We'll be breathing new life into the contest by showing the 2019 broadcast again but this time with the added benefit of expert views and analysis of Carson Storch, Tyler McCall and usual Red Bull Rampage lead presenter Sal Masekala.

Storch, McCall and Masekala will be sharing plenty of stories and other insight from Rampage 2019. Surprise guests and riders from the 2019 contest and previous Rampage's will be dropping into help them provide colour to the commentary. You'll be able to ask the panel and riders questions via live chat. That's not all. We'll be showing new unseen behind-the-scenes content from the 2019 event plus much more.

The Watch Party for Red Bull Rampage 2019 begins at 8pm (UTC) this Friday, April 17, 2020 . While you wait for the broadcast to begin, relive all the winning runs from across every Red Bull Rampage from 2001-2019 further below.

Final

Rampage Winning Runs 2001-2019

From the Godfather of Freeride, Wade Simmons, to the most entertaining man on two wheels, Andreu Lacondeguy, these runs span generations, genres and G-forces. Let's drop in.

Red Bull Rampage winning runs 2001-2003

Best Rampage Runs (2001-2003)

Kicking it off is Wade Simmons' burly Canadian Bacon line at the inaugural Rampage in 2001 , Tyler 'Super T' Klassen's still-legit mega-drop in 2002 , and Cédric Gracia's groundbreaking backflips and hip transfers at Rampage #3 in 2003 . Three different styles. Three champions in their own right.

Red Bull Rampage 2004 – Kyle Strait

Red Bull Rampage: Best Runs #2 (2004, 2008, 2010)

The next three Rampage events belonged to the younger generation. A teenage Kyle Strait went bigger than any man before at Rampage 2004 . And he did it with no hands.

Red Bull Rampage winning run 2008 – Brandon Semenuk

Brandon Semenuk: Red Bull Rampage 2008 © Ian Hylands/Red Bull Content Pool

After a three-year hiatus, Rampage was back in 2008 and revealed a new freeride icon in the process. A 17-year-old Brandon Semenuk won Rampage 2008 with speed, a big no-footed can-can and not one, but two suicide no-handers off some impressive drops.

Red Bull Rampage winning run 2010 – Cam Zink

Cameron Zink rocks Red Bull Rampage

The 2010 Rampage event was the second year man-made stunts were added to the formerly raw terrain. Case in point: the massive Oakley Icon Sender. Cam Zink blew minds at Rampage 2010 with the biggest 360 ever landed. Launching off the Oakley Icon Sender, Zink spun a simply humongous 360 that earned him first place and best trick. To this day, most Rampage riders still consider it a turning point in the event and in the sport .

Red Bull Rampage winning run 2012 – Kurt Sorge

Kurt Sorge's Winning Run at Red Bull Rampage 2012

Kurt Sorge seamlessly stitched together a winning run at Rampage 2012 that was as technical as it was fast, as it was tricked out. Arguably, no one has ever ridden Rampage as cleanly with so many tricks jam-packed into it as Sorge.

Red Bull Rampage winning run 2013 – Kyle Strait

Red Bull Rampage 2013: Kyle Strait's Winning Run

Kyle Strait returned to the top of the podium for the second time in 2013 , with a giant suicide no-hander with UCI World Cup-level speed and control.

Red Bull Rampage winning run 2014 – Andreu Lacondeguy

Andreu Lacondeguy's Winning Red Bull Rampage Run

Andreu Lacondeguy rode his YT Industries TUES downhill bike down what many consider to be the rowdiest line in the event's history – watch Lacondeguy's amazing 2014 run .

Red Bull Rampage winning run 2015 – Kurt Sorge

Kurt Sorge's Run at Red Bull Rampage 2015

Kurt Sorge repeated his 2012 Rampage victory with a run that showed just how fast and flowy the Canadian rider can be. With a steep drop up top, a fast run down the Fest ridge and a massive sender of a backflip no hander at the end, Sorge showed that fast and stylish with a hint of gnar is still the ticket to win at Rampage.

Red Bull Rampage winning run 2016 – Brandon Semenuk

Brandon Semenuk's winning run

The master has returned. When a 17-year-old Brandon Semenuk won Rampage in 2008, the mountain bike world knew someone special had arrived on the scene. Eight years later and the Whistler wunderkind has transformed into a man and transformed a sport with unmatched progression.

Red Bull Rampage winning run 2017 – Kurt Sorge

Red Bull Rampage 2017 winning run: Kurt Sorge

Canadian Sorge became the first three-time Red Bull Rampage winner by stomping an amazing final run, highlighted by two huge backflips off the iconic cliffs of Virgin, Utah.

Red Bull Rampage winning run 2018 – Brett Rheeder

Brett Rheeder's winning run

Rheeder’s winning run came on his first run. He started with an opposite 360, followed by a double drop. The following drop into the mid-section of the course saw him do a huge flat backflip that drew gasps from the watching crowd lower down the mountain. He then finished with a regular 360 and a backflip one foot can-can on the lower section of his run.

Red Bull Rampage 2019 winning run – Brandon Semenuk

Winning run