Vancouver's most influential club was

Graceland

. This old photo-finishing factory was the first place in the city to play house music in the late-80s and was pivotal in kick-starting the city’s DJ-driven scene. One of its main men on the decks,

DJ Czech

, took the idea of DJ residencies to their logical conclusion by moving into an apartment attached to the club.

also had an important role to play in the birth of DJing in the city. It opened on Davie Street as a cocktail bar and became a gay club in 1984. It continues to book cutting-edge local and international DJs to this day.