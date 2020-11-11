Meet the Canadian students using gaming as a platform for advocacy

From 3,865 applications submitted across the world, to just 38 National finalists -- Ria Kapoor and Ryan Spooner have been selected to represent Canada at the Red Bull Basement 2020 Global Workshop , with their idea TO Play.

Red Bull Basement 2020 Canadian winner, Ria Kapoor © Ria Kapoor 01 / 03

TO Play is an environmental justice game about the city of Toronto on the brink of a water crisis. The game uses interactive storytelling as a platform for advocacy -- tackling themes of water privatization, urbanization, environmental racism, and Indigenous water and land values.

“To play” is to take action -- by gamifying real world issues and involving people through play, we can impact audiences that wouldn’t previously care to think about these issues Ria Kapoor & Ryan Spooner

We sat down with Ria and Ryan to find out a little more about their idea, what it means to them and how they're feeling as they move on to the next stage of Red Bull Basement. Keep reading to get to know TO Play and watch the video below to learn more about the idea empowering players to think differently.

How does it feel to be representing Canada at this year’s Red Bull Basement Global Workshop?

Ria: I feel honoured. Knowing that other people believe in TO Play as much as I do inspires me to continue creating with all my heart. I’m so proud of me, Ryan, and the rest of our wonderful team: Qudsiya Jabeen, Pernia Jamshed, Mike Alves, Caitlin Reyes, Clare Feng, and Matthew Glynne!

Ryan : I feel a strong mix of determination and anxiety. I want to do right by the people that have supported us up to this point, and the new weight of the country on our backs. I am ready to carry TO Play to the top for Toronto, and for Canada.

How did you come up with the idea for TO Play?

Ria : We were driven by a single statement: how does the gamification of social issues affect behavioural change? I was always interested in learning more about Toronto’s history, critically looking at its present, and imagining its future. After learning about the lost rivers of Toronto and understanding a lot of the water related issues we face, TO Play was born.

Ryan : Ria and I came up with the idea for TO Play at the start of 2020, over the course of many coffee shop meetings. We discovered the idea as much as we created it, the signs of the lost rivers of Toronto are scattered everywhere if you look close enough. It was after Ria had learned the term “Lost Rivers” in her Geography of Toronto class that it all came together at once. That was the spark that led us to realizing TO Play as it is today.

TO Play is much more than just a game. It is using interactive storytelling as a platform for advocacy Ria Kapoor

What does TO Play mean to you?

Ria : To me, TO Play is much more than just a game. It is using interactive storytelling as a platform for advocacy. We believe that “to play” is to take action and by gamifying real world issues and involving people through play, we can impact audiences that wouldn’t previously care to think about these issues.

Ryan : To me, TO Play is a symbol of the dedication we put into our work as media students, and the passion we have for the city of Toronto. It’s the culmination of everything I have done and aspire to do.

How do you think TO Play will help students across Canadian campuses?

Ria : Allowing youth to be able to engage with topics such as water privatization, urbanization, environmental racism, and Indigenous water and land values -- on a platform that brings these issues to life rather than reading a fact sheet or article is extremely powerful.

Ryan : As a domestic or international student, it’s important to understand the new environment you find yourself in. TO Play offers a chance to learn about historical geography and social actions that continue to ripple across Canada.

How do you think TO Play can be applied beyond Red Bull Basement?

Ria : The issues we deal with in our game aren’t just specific to Toronto, they are universal themes that can be applied to cities all over the world. We hope to continue creating interactive media for social progress in the future.

Ryan : I envision TO Play as the hallmark game for future works, growing into a studio that creates unique digital experiences for social issues in other cities around the world.

What are you looking forward to most at the Red Bull Basement Global Workshop?

Ria : I’m looking forward to the mentorship sessions and being able to refine our idea with their help. Very excited to work towards our final pitch as well!

Ryan : I’m looking forward to seeing all the teams from across the world come together in a showcase of young innovators and thought leaders. I can’t wait to meet so many new people!