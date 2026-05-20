Red Bull Basement: Canada has its 2026 World Final contender
How did you first hear about Red Bull Basement, and what made you decide to apply?
My initial reaction was: this is it. I always had a list of ideas in the back of my mind that I never acted on. When I heard about Red Bull Basement, I decided this was my chance to finally do something about them.
So I thought, why not? I went to the list I always kept, pulled out the most ambitious and the most urgent one — TruthShield — and committed to it.
TruthShield isn't just about scams; it's also making AI development more sustainable.
For those who don't know TruthShield yet, can you describe the idea and the problem you're trying to solve?
TruthShield is a comprehensive scam-detection platform that automatically scans, detects, and alerts you to potential scams across a variety of platforms using agentic AI. Behind the protection, TruthShield uses a shared GPU system to handle all the AI calculations at a much lower cost and environmental footprint.
There are two problems I'm trying to solve. The first is the scams themselves. I think we've all been there — unknown numbers, unknown messages, not knowing if it's a genuine important call or a complete fraud. More recently, my grandparents and friends have been victims of deepfakes. It's only a matter of time before none of us can tell what's real and fall into the traps.
The second is the problem with computing power. With the world pushing for AI advancement, the amount of money we spend and the carbon emissions from the power needed are an endless black hole. At the same time, there are so many computers around us that already have the computing power we need. So I thought — why can't we use the same concept as Airbnb, and maximize what we already have before building new ones? TruthShield isn't just about scams; it's also making AI development more sustainable.
What was the journey like from application to the National Final?
The application was pretty straightforward — because the barrier to entry was low, I honestly didn't have big expectations going in. But it started getting real the moment I reached the next stage and had to create the video and proof of concept. That's when I had to stop and ask: Is it feasible? What are the exact features? How would the shared GPU system really work?
The biggest challenge was definitely ironing out the shared GPU model. I don't come from a computer science or tech background, so I've hit a lot of walls. What got me through was mostly staying open-minded and doing a lot of research. I'm also incredibly grateful to have a dad who worked in tech and helped point me in the right direction.
The turning point was when everything clicked, when I realized we could give protection credits based on how much computing power each user contributed. That's when it all came together.
How were you feeling on the day of the National Final pitches?
I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous. The last time I pitched was two years ago: I had two lines, a team behind me, and much lower stakes. This time, I was alone, two minutes on the clock, and in front of some of the most high-profile judges I've ever faced.
My way of managing pressure is just reminding myself: it is what it is. I did everything I could, I practiced 10 billion times, and the idea is solid. Rather than panicking, might as well enjoy it and get it done. That's the same mentality I have going into every exam or presentation, and it works 95% of the time.
When you heard your name announced as the winner, what was going through your mind?
My first thoughts were "What are some good food spots in San Francisco?" and "How am I going to bring this ticket back to Vancouver?"
On a more serious note, I was relieved that this idea works — that people see the need for it and believe in it. But right after that came the scary thought: there's more work to do. If anything, winning only deepened my drive to make TruthShield real.
In what ways have you grown through this experience?
As a founder, I learned that ideas alone aren't enough. You have to dive deep into the research, talk to people, and stay open to new ideas and criticism. That openness is what turns a rough idea into something viable.
As a person, it made me realize one thing: always take that first step, because you never know where it will take you. And now I'm here. The hardest part is always starting, but once you do, things will fall into place as long as you put in the effort and truly believe in what you're building.
Now you're heading to San Francisco for the World Final. How are you feeling?
Honestly, I'm most excited to travel. But beyond that, I can't wait to meet everyone there: the finalists, the judges, the mentors, and the ideas I haven't even heard of yet. Everyone on that global stage is the crème de la crème; the competition will be on a completely different level. But that pressure only pushes me to refine TruthShield into something that truly stands up on a world stage — to proudly represent Canada.
Winning gave me wiiings. Now I know where I'm flying to.