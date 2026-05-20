Red Bull Basement: Canada has its 2026 World Final contender

TruthShield is a comprehensive scam-detection platform that automatically scans, detects, and alerts you to potential scams across a variety of platforms using agentic AI. Behind the protection, TruthShield uses a shared GPU system to handle all the AI calculations at a much lower cost and environmental footprint.

There are two problems I'm trying to solve. The first is the scams themselves. I think we've all been there — unknown numbers, unknown messages, not knowing if it's a genuine important call or a complete fraud. More recently, my grandparents and friends have been victims of deepfakes. It's only a matter of time before none of us can tell what's real and fall into the traps.

The second is the problem with computing power. With the world pushing for AI advancement, the amount of money we spend and the carbon emissions from the power needed are an endless black hole. At the same time, there are so many computers around us that already have the computing power we need. So I thought — why can't we use the same concept as Airbnb, and maximize what we already have before building new ones? TruthShield isn't just about scams; it's also making AI development more sustainable.