Get to know the signature moves of the Red Bull BC One All Stars

Part of breaking is about coming up with your own variations on popular moves, adding your own flavour to them, and also striving to create something original. To have your own signature moves is vital for a B-Boy or B-Girl to stand out.

The members of the Red Bull BC One All Stars have their own unique moves and combinations that they're known for. Here is a list of a few of them.

01 Wing

The Red Bull BC One 2008 champion, Wing, has two signature power moves: his Wing-mill and unbelievable 2000s (two thousands).

Wing doing the Wing-Mill © Ali Bharmal / Red Bull Content Pool

The Wing-mill is Wing’s variation on the power move windmills. In his variation he does windmills while tucked in a ball shape, like a munch/baby mill and rotates while holding both his feet.

A 2000 is a breaking move that involves spinning upside down on one hand, while in a straight pencil shape. During this move the second hand supports the wrist of the spinning hand. Wing can pull off incredibly fast 2000s with a high number of rotations.

02 Victor

The Red Bull BC One 2015 champion, Victor has a signature move that he calls the Super Montalvo, with Montalvo being his family name. This is a move where he does a full 360 spin on the palm of one hand, while holding his body fixed in a crouched, kneeling position.

Victor flows effortlessly between air moves and freezes © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

Victor is also known for his backflip to flare combo: he does a backflip, catches himself on his two hands and goes straight into a flare before his feet touch the floor.

03 Taisuke

Taisuke's style is about speed and control © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

Taisuke loves to make difficult moves look effortless, and one of his signatures is a power move that he calls Def Air. Also known as a Critical, the move starts like a flare but Taisuke uses his hands to propel his whole body into a horizontal, 180 degree spin. He has explosive speed and can achieve multiple rotations with ease.

04 Hong 10

A two-time Red Bull BC One Champion, Hong 10 has a long list of signature moves and combos. One of his most well known signatures is his Hong 10 freeze. This freeze is a variation on an inverted head hollow back freeze, with Hong 10’s legs open in a wide V shape. Hong 10 became so good at executing this move the freeze was named after him.

Hong 10 in his signature freeze combination © Adam Rose / Red Bull Content Pool

He's also known for his upside down two-fingered freeze, where he uses only two fingers per hand to support his body while freezing upside down.

05 Neguin

The Red Bull BC One 2010 world champion infuses his breaking with his high-flying capoeira moves.

Neguin does the webster front flip ending of his signature combo © Kien Quan / Red Bull Content Pool

Neguin combines one- and two-handed freezes, with quick no-handed somersaults. When he does this combination, Neguin snaps into a back somersault and then jumps straight into an upside down freeze as soon his lands. From the freeze he snaps back to his feet, somersaults again, lands and jumps back into an upside down freeze. He does this combination multiple times, with no pause between moves, and ends with a clean, front somersault.

06 Junior

B-Boy Junior doing his signature Plank Freeze © Nika Kramer/Red Bull Content Pool

One of Junior's well known signatures is his ability to move across a stage, or any floor, only on his hands. What makes this signature move so impressive is that Junior’s legs are completely suspended in the air the whole time. Junior can also vary the speed at which he moves, sometimes coming to a super controlled, hand sliding stop, with his feet still never touching the ground.

07 Lilou

Lilou's moves are surprising and often require tremendous flexibility © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

Lilou was the first breaker to win the Red Bull BC One World Final twice. One of his signature moves sees him spin his lower leg like it's completely detached from his knee. He calls this move, Lilousion, like the word illusion, because he says that it looks like he doesn’t have any bones in his leg when he does it.

08 Logistx

Logistx does the flash kick at the World Urban Games © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Logistx, the Red Bull BC One 2021 champion, has an acrobatic signature power move combination that she uses to start a round with impact. She does a round-off (a cartwheel landing backwards on two feet) into a flash kick. As soon as Logistx lands the flip, she spins, jumps onto her hands and feet, and ends the combo by spinning upside down on one hand in the move known as a 90 or 1990.

09 Phil Wizard

Phil Wizard dancing in the streets of Mumbai © Ali Bharmal/Red Bull Content Pool

Phil Wizard is the 2021 world final runner-up, and he has many original moves. One of his signatures is a jump back into freeze – he then jumps backwards and lands in a one-handed headstand, with his legs twisted to the side in an L shape. To top the freeze off, Phil grabs his lower knee with the free hand.