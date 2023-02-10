Red Bull BC One brings breaking to Paris's iconic Stade Roland-Garros

Tickets are on sale from February 9. Purchase your tickets from www.redbullbcone.com

The venue will be the iconic Stade Roland-Garros. The complex of tennis courts in Paris will be transformed into the largest international breaking stage, upon which the best b-boys and b-girls from around the world will battle for the coveted Red Bull BC One World Championship title.

This will be the third time that Paris hosts the Red Bull BC One World Final. The first time was in 2008, which saw South Korea’s B-Boy Wing win the championship after an epic final against Taisuke, from Japan. The second occasion was in 2014 when Taisuke once again make it to the final battle, but this time lost to Menno (Netherlands), who won his first of his three Red Bull BC One titles.

The Red Bull BC One World Final 2022 in the Hammerstein Ballroom © Dean Treml

The Red Bull BC One World Final is an unforgettable one-on-one breaking competition that started in 2004. Since then, the event has taken place 19 times, hosted in a different major city each year.

Through wildcard selection and other qualification competitions, the World Final sees the best 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls on the planet come together to compete for the coveted Red Bull BC One belt. Breakers pit their elite skills against one another, displaying the highest level of powermoves, toprock steps, footwork, freezes, tricks and more. On top of this, the competition is hosted and DJ’d by well-renowned names from the hip-hop and breaking scene and the event is live-streamed to a global audience of fans.

The Red Bull BC One World Final 2022 had an epic return to the birthplace of hip-hop culture, New York City, in the USA. B-Girl India, from the Netherlands, won her first title and became the youngest b-girl ever to claim the championship belt. B-Boy Victor (USA) won his second World Final title in front of his home fans. With the 2023 World Final taking place in Paris, in the year of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, it’s no doubt that the stage is set for another history-making event.

Phil Wizard performs a move in the battle against Victor © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Were there any Canadians at the 2022 Red Bull BC One World Final?

Last year, B-Boy Phil Wizard and B-girl Emma were both wildcard competitors at the World Final.

Joining them in New York were Red Bull BC One Canadian National Final winners, Anthony Put (aka B-Boy Illz) and Alexandra Mozil (aka B-Girl Sasha Fox) . Both of them competed in the Last Chance Cypher, with Illz advancing to the World Final.

At the World Final, Phil Wizard finished in the top eight, while Emma and Illz landed in the top 16.

Each year, multiple countries put on qualification competitions called Red Bull BC One Cyphers. Thousands of breakers compete to become their country’s champion and earn a spot in the Last Chance Cypher. The Last Chance Cypher is where all the cypher champions from around the world battle it out to claim one of the open spots in the top 16 b-boy and b-girl World Final line-ups.

In 2022, Regional Cyphers were held in Vancouver and Montreal, and the National Final took place in Toronto.

With over 90 events and programs across the globe, the Red Bull BC One Cypher season is an exciting part of the road to the Red Bull BC One World Final.

Illz performs a move on the stage © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

The always-anticipated Red Bull BC One Camp will take place in Paris in the days leading up to the World Final competition. Breaking legends and rising stars will come together for workshops, panels, and open battles.

Selected parts of the camp program will be streamed on Red Bull TV and Red Bull BC One social media channels.

For those wanting to attend the Red Bull BC One World Final 2023, in Paris, tickets will be on sale from February 9, 2023. Fans can also stay up-to-date with country cypher winners, and those selected as World Final wildcards, by following the Red Bull BC One 2023 season at www.redbullbcone.com .

