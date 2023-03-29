Red Bull BC One Cypher Canada Terms & Conditions

THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF CANADA ONLY

1. COMPETITION PERIOD:

The Red Bull BC One Cypher Canada 2023 Competition (the “ Competition ”) begins on March 27, 2023, at 12:00:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ ET ”) and ends on May 14, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET.

2. ELIGIBILITY:

The Competition is open to residents of Canada who: (i) have reached the legal age of majority in their province/territory of residence at the time of participation; or (ii) are between the ages of sixteen (16) and the legal age of majority in their province/territory of residence (each, a “ Minor ”) provided any such Minor’s parent/legal guardian has consented to their participation in the Competition and has accepted and agreed to be legally bound by these Official Rules and Regulations (the “ Rules ”) on the Minor’s behalf. Employees, representatives or agents (and those with whom such persons are living, whether related or not) of Red Bull Canada, Ltd. (the “ Sponsor ”), its associated and affiliated entities, prize suppliers, advertising/promotion agencies and any other individual(s), entity or entities involved in the development, production, implementation, administration or fulfillment of the Competition (collectively, the “ Competition Parties ”) are not eligible to participate.

NOTE TO MINORS : The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, on a random audit basis to contact a Minor’s parent/legal guardian for the purposes of verifying their: (i) agreement to be legally bound by these Rules on the Minor’s behalf; (ii) consent to the Minor’s participation in this Competition; and/or (iii) consent to the collection, use and disclosure of the Minor’s personal information. Failure of a Minor’s parent/legal guardian to complete any such required verification to the complete satisfaction of the Sponsor within the time frame specified by the Sponsor may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, result in disqualification of the Minor.

3. AGREEMENT TO BE LEGALLY BOUND BY RULES:

By participating in this Competition, you (and your parent/legal guardian on your behalf if you are a Minor) are signifying your agreement that you have read and agree to be legally bound by these Official Rules and Regulations (the “ Rules ”).

4. COMPETITORS AND STREAMS:

For the purposes of this Competition, an eligible individual (a “ Competitor ”) must select one (1) of the following streams (each, a “ Stream ”): (i) female (or identifying as female) (the “ Female Stream ”); or (ii) male (or identifying as male) (the “ Male Stream ”). A Competitor who does not identify as a particular gender may elect to participate in either Stream.

5. HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MAKING A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE OR OTHERWISE IMPACT YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING IN THIS COMPETITION.

The Competition consists of: (i) two (2) qualifying events (each, a “ Qualifier ”) – a Qualifier in Vancouver, British Columbia on May 12, 2023 (the “Vancouver Qualifier) and a Qualifier in Toronto, Ontario on April 22, 2023 (the “ Toronto Qualifier ”); and (ii) a national final event in Vancouver, British Columbia on May 14, 2023 (the “ National Finals ”).

To participate, a Competitor must first register for the Competition by visiting the Competition website at redbull.com/bc-one-canada and following all on-screen instructions to fully complete and submit a registration (a “ Registration ”) with all required information (including without limitation, full name, valid email address and selected Stream) for either the Vancouver Qualifier or Toronto Qualifier. To be eligible, a Registration must be submitted and received in accordance with these Rules before registration closes May 13th 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET.

After submitting an eligible Registration, a Competitor must attend the Vancouver Qualifier or Toronto Qualifier, (not both). (as applicable, based on the Competitor’s Registration) and perform a breakdancing performance (maximum sixty (60) seconds in length) in front of the Competition panel of judges (the “ Judges ”) appointed by the Sponsor (an “ Audition ”). The Judges will judge each eligible Audition to select finalists as set out in Rule 8 below.

6. LIMIT AND CONDITIONS:

There is a limit of one (1) Registration and one (1) Audition per person. For certainty, a Competitor may only complete a Registration for and Audition in the Vancouver Qualifier or the Toronto Qualifier (not both). If it is discovered by the Sponsor (using any evidence or other information made available to or otherwise discovered by the Sponsor) that any person has attempted to use multiple names, multiple identities, any automated, macro, script, robotic or other system(s) or program(s), and/or any other means not in keeping with the Sponsor’s interpretation of the letter and spirit of these Rules to enter or otherwise participate in or to disrupt this Competition; then they may be disqualified from the Competition in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor. The Competition Parties and each of their respective agents, representatives, employees, directors, officers, successors, and assigns (collectively, the “ Released Parties ”) are not responsible for, and accept no liability whatsoever in relation to, any late, lost, misdirected, delayed, incomplete or incompatible Registrations and/or Auditions (all of which are void). A Registration or Audition may be rejected if, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor: (i) it is not submitted and received in accordance with these Rules; and/or (ii) it is not in compliance with these Rules (all as determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion).

7. VERIFICATION:

All Registrations, Auditions and participants are subject to verification at any time and for any reason. The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to require proof of identity and/or eligibility (in a form acceptable to the Sponsor – including, without limitation, government issued photo identification): (i) for the purposes of verifying an individual’s eligibility to participate in this Competition; (ii) for the purposes of verifying the eligibility and/or legitimacy of any Registration, Audition and/or other information entered (or purportedly entered) for the purposes of this Competition; and/or (iii) for any other reason the Sponsor deems necessary, in its sole and absolute discretion, for the purposes of administering this Competition in accordance with the Sponsor’s interpretation of the letter and spirit of these Rules. Failure to provide such proof to the complete satisfaction of the Sponsor within the timeline specified by the Sponsor may result in disqualification in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor. The sole determinant of the time for the purposes of this Competition will be the official time-keeping device(s) of the Sponsor.

8. FINALIST SELECTION PROCESS (JUDGING):

At each Qualifier, the Judges will judge each eligible Audition on the basis of the following weighted criteria:

Criteria Weighting 1. Rhythm 20% 2. Musicality 20% 3. Movement 20% 4. Technicality 20% 5. Creativity 20% TOTAL SCORE Maximum 100%

Each Audition will be given a score (the “ Score ”) by the Judges. Odds of being selected as an eligible Finalist (each, a “ Finalist ”) depend on the number and calibre of eligible Auditions per Qualifier in accordance with these Rules in each Stream.

A total of ten (10) Finalists will be selected, as follows:

The eligible participants associated with the top four (4) eligible Auditions in the Male Stream based on Score (as determined by the Judges, in their sole and absolute discretion) at each Qualifier will each be selected as an eligible Finalist in the Male Stream (eight (8) eligible Finalists in the Male Stream will be selected in total).

The eligible participants associated with the top eligible Audition in the Female Stream based on Score (as determined by the Judges, in their sole and absolute discretion) at each Qualifier will each be selected as an eligible Finalist in the Female Stream (two (2) eligible Finalists in the Female Stream will be selected in total).

Judging is scheduled to be completed on or about [April 22nd & May 12th], 2023 (the “ Selection Date ”).

9. ELIGIBLE FINALIST NOTIFICATION PROCESS:

The Sponsor or its designated representative will make a minimum of two (2) attempts to contact each eligible Finalist via email (at the email address provided with the Finalist’s Registration) within two (2) business day(s) of the Selection Date. If an eligible Finalist cannot be contacted as outlined above, or if there is a return of any notification as undeliverable; then they may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, be disqualified (and, if disqualified, will forfeit all rights to be a Finalist and to receive a Finalist Prize) and the Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion and time permitting, to select an alternate eligible Finalist from among the remaining eligible Auditions in the applicable Stream and Qualifier in accordance with the procedures outlined in Rule 8 (in which case the foregoing provisions of this section shall apply to such newly selected eligible winner).

10. ELIGIBLE FINALIST CONFIRMATION PROCESS:

NO ONE IS A FINALIST UNLESS AND UNTIL THE SPONSOR OFFICIALLY CONFIRMS THEM AS A FINALIST IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE RULES. BEFORE BEING DECLARED AS A CONFIRMED FINALIST, an eligible Finalist will be required to sign (and have their parent of legal guardian sign if they are a Minor) and return the Sponsor’s declaration and release form within two (2) business days, which (among other things): (i) confirms compliance with these Rules; (ii) acknowledges acceptance of the Finalist Prize (as awarded); (iii) releases the Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties from any and all liability in connection with this Competition, their participation therein and/or the awarding and use/misuse of the Finalist Prize or any portion thereof (including, but not limited to, any travel related thereto); (iv) agrees to indemnify the Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties against any and all claims, damages, liabilities, costs, and expenses arising from their participation in the Competition or any portion(s) thereof; and (v) agrees to the publication, reproduction and/or other use of their name, city and province/territory of residence, voice, statements about the Competition and/or photograph or other likeness without further notice or compensation, in any publicity or advertisement carried out by or on behalf of the Sponsor in any manner whatsoever, including print, broadcast or the internet.

If an eligible Finalist: (a) fails to return the properly executed documentation within the time frame specified by the Sponsor; (b) cannot accept (or is unwilling to accept) the Finalist Prize (as awarded) for any reason; and/or (c) is determined to be in violation of these Rules (all as determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); then they will be disqualified (and will forfeit all rights to be a Finalist and to receive a Finalist Prize) and the Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion and time permitting, to select an alternate eligible Finalist from among the remaining eligible Auditions in the applicable Stream and Qualifier in accordance with the procedures outlined in Rule 8 (in which case the foregoing provisions of this section shall apply to such newly selected eligible winner).

11. FINALIST PRIZES:

There will be a total of 10 (10) Finalist Prizes (each, a “ Finalist Prize ” and collectively the “ Finalist Prizes ”) available to be won in the Competition. There will be: (i) eight (8) Finalist Prizes awarded in relation to the Male Stream; and (ii) two (2) Finalist Prizes awarded in relation to the Female Stream. If there are fewer than the stated number of confirmed Finalists in a Stream, then there will be less Finalist Prizes accordingly in that Stream.

Each Finalist Prize will consist of the opportunity for the Finalist to travel to Vancouver British Columbia for the purpose of participating in the National Final (schedule to occur on the date set out in Rule 5) – which includes: (i) round trip transportation (economy class) for the Finalist to Vancouver, British Columbia from a Canadian location near the Finalist’s residence (as determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); and (ii) accommodation for two (2) nights in a hotel or hotels determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion.

IMPORTANT NOTE: For any Minor who is eligible to participate in a Finalist Prize, their parent/legal guardian will be required to properly execute and return an agreement prepared by the Sponsor that allows the Minor to travel under the supervision of a designated representative of the Sponsor for the purposes of participating in the Finalist Prize. Failure of a Minor’s parent/legal guardian to properly execute and return the required agreement will result in the inability of the Minor to participate in the Finalist Prize.

All travel must take place on the dates as specified by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion. Each Finalist Prize has a total approximate retail value of $1000 CAD based on a hypothetical Vancouver, British Columbia departure example – although the actual retail value may vary depending on the point of departure.

As applicable, choice of transportation method(s), hotel accommodations (including, without limitation, room size and occupancy) and all other aspects of each Finalist Prize are at the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor.

In the event that the confirmed winner resides within a 100 km radius of the Vancouver, BC (as determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion), Sponsor will determine, in its sole and absolute discretion, whether or not the applicable Finalist Prize will include airline travel, another form of transportation to and from Vancouver, BC, or reimbursement for certain incurred fuel costs. All decisions of the Sponsor in this regard will be final and binding without right of appeal.

Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the following general conditions apply to each Finalist Prize: (i) Finalist Prize must be accepted as awarded and is not transferable, assignable and/or convertible to cash (except as may be specifically permitted by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); (ii) no substitutions are permitted, except at Sponsor’s option; (iii) all travel related to the Finalist Prize must occur within and/or on or before the date or dates specified by the Sponsor (otherwise the Finalist Prize may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, be forfeited in its entirety and, if forfeited, nothing will be substituted in its place); (iv) each Finalist must have all necessary documentation (including, but not limited to, as applicable a valid passport and/or travel visa, any required COVID-19 documentation (including, without limitation, any required proof of vaccine documentation, proof of valid vaccine exemption documentation, and/or proof of negative COVID-19 test documentation)) to permit travel; (v) the costs of everything not specifically and expressly stated above as included in the Finalist Prize description are the sole and absolute responsibility of the Finalist, including, without limitation: meals and drinks; gratuities; entertainment; health and travel insurance; any COVID-19 test expenses; transportation for the Finalist to and from the Canadian departure location selected by the Sponsor; additional transportation; baggage and other fees; and items of a personal nature (NOTE: a Finalist may be required to present a valid major credit card in their name at the time of hotel check-in to cover any incidental expenses); (vi) if a Finalist does not utilize any part(s) of the Finalist Prize, then any such part(s) not utilized may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, be forfeited in their entirety and, if forfeited, nothing will be substituted in their place; (vii) Sponsor reserves the right at any time to: (a) place reasonable restrictions on the availability or use of the Finalist Prize or any component thereof; and (b) substitute the Finalist Prize or a component thereof for any reason with a prize or prize component(s) of equal or greater retail value, including, without limitation, but solely at the Sponsor’s sole discretion, a cash award; (viii) all travel arrangements relating to the Finalist Prize must be made through the Sponsor or its designated agents; and (ix) by accepting the Finalist Prize, the Finalist (and their parent/legal guardian on their behalf if the Finalist is a Minor) agrees to waive all recourse against the Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties if the Finalist Prize or a component thereof does not prove satisfactory, either in whole or in part.

It is strongly recommended and encouraged that each Finalist obtain sufficient personal travel and medical insurance prior to departure. The Sponsor and the other Released Parties are not responsible for any delay, postponement, suspension, rescheduling or cancellation, for any reason, of any aspect of a Finalist Prize (including, without limitation, due to illness or health risks, or any governmental or health authority orders, measures, directives or guidance in response to such illness or risks, such as, without limitation, those that may be implemented to mitigate COVID-19 transmission, or due to any other cause of any kind or nature whatsoever). Neither a Finalist nor any other person or entity will be compensated in the event of such delay, cancellation or other event contemplated herein. The Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets. Changes to flights and or passenger names are not accepted once bookings have been confirmed.

None of the Released Parties makes any representation or offers any warranty, express or implied, as to the quality or fitness of any Finalist Prize awarded in connection with the Competition. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, each Finalist (their parent/legal guardian on their behalf if the Finalist is a Minor) understands and acknowledges that they may not seek reimbursement or pursue any legal or equitable remedy from either the Sponsor or any of the other Released Parties should the Finalist Prize fail to be fit for its purpose or is in any way unsatisfactory.

12. NATIONAL FINALS:

Prior to participating in the National Final, each Competitor will be required to sign (and have their parent of legal guardian sign if the Competitor is a Minor) and return the Sponsor’s participation waiver of liability (the “Waiver”). Failure to properly execute and return the Sponsor’s Waiver will result in disqualification from participating in the National Final.

The National Final will consist of:

a maximum total of Three (3) one-on-one break dancing matches (each, a “ Match ” and collectively the “ Matches ”) that will be played between Competitors in the Female Stream only in accordance with a single elimination schedule as set-forth in Schedule “A” to these Rules (the “ Female Stream Bracket ”); and

a maximum total of Four (4) Matches that will be played between Competitors in the Male Stream only in accordance with a single elimination schedule as set-forth in Schedule “B” to these Rules (the “ Male Stream Bracket ”);

In relation to the National Final, the Female Stream Bracket and the Male Stream Bracket will be set by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion. If there are fewer than the maximum allowable number of Competitors in any Stream for the National Final, then the applicable Bracket will be adjusted by the Sponsor accordingly in its sole and absolute discretion (including, if necessary, by providing a Competitor or Competitors with an automatic bye to the next stage of the applicable Bracket).

ALL DECISIONS OF THE SPONSOR IN RELATION TO SETTING THE BRACKETS FOR THE NATIONAL FINAL WILL BE MADE BY THE SPONSOR IN ITS SOLE AND ABSOLUTE DISCRETION AND SHALL BE CONSIDERED TO BE FINAL AND BINDING WITHOUT RIGHT OF APPEAL.

Each Match will be referred by one (1) or more designated representatives of the Sponsor (collectively, the “ Referee ”). The decisions of the Referee in relation to each Match are final and binding without right of appeal. At the conclusion of each Match, the Referee will determine, in its sole and absolute discretion, which Competitor is declared as the winner and which Competitor is declared loser. The winner from each Match will be eligible to move forward in the National Final in accordance with the applicable Bracket. The loser from each Match will be eliminated from the Competition.

The National Final will conclude when: (i) the final winning Competitor in the Female Stream is identified in accordance with the Female Stream Bracket; and (ii) the final winning Competitor in the Male Stream is identified in accordance with the Male Stream Bracket. For the avoidance of any doubt, there will be only one (1) winning Competitor in the Female Stream and one (1) winning Competitor in the Male Stream. NO ONE IS A WINNER OF THE NATIONAL FINAL UNLESS AND UNTIL THE SPONSOR OFFICIALLY CONFIRMS THEM AS THE WINNER OF THE NATIONAL FINAL IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE RULES.

BEFORE BEING DECLARED AS A CONFIRMED WINNER OF THE NATIONAL FINAL, each eligible winning Competitor in the National Final will be required to sign (and have their parent of legal guardian sign if they are is a Minor) and return the Sponsor’s declaration and release form within two (2) business days, which (among other things): (i) confirms continuing compliance with these Rules; (ii) acknowledges acceptance of the National Final Prize (as defined below in Rule 13); and (iii) releases the Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties from any and all liability in connection with this Competition, their participation therein and/or the awarding and use/misuse of the National Final Prize or any portion thereof (including, but not limited to, any travel related thereto).

If an eligible winning Competitor in the National Final: (a) fails to return the properly executed Competition documents the time frame specified by the Sponsor; (b) cannot participate in (or is unwilling to participate in) the National Final Prize for any reason; and/or (c) is determined to be in violation of these Rules (all as determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); then the Sponsor reserves the right to take whatever action it deems necessary based on the circumstances to ensure that the Competition is being conducted in accordance with the Sponsor’s interpretation of the letter and spirit of these Rules.

13. THE NATIONAL FINAL PRIZES:

There will be two (2) National Final Prizes (each, a “ National Final Prize ”) available to be won in the Competition. There will be: (i) one (1) National Final Prize awarded in relation to the Female Stream; and (ii) one (1) National Final Prize awarded in relation to the Male Stream.

Each National Final Prize will consist of the opportunity for the confirmed winner to travel to Paris, France for the purpose of participating in the Global BC One Cypher Competition (the “ Global Competition ”). The Global Competition will be governed by a separate set of Terms and Conditions – available at https://www.redbull.com/ca-en/event-series/bc-one Each National Final Prize includes: (i) round trip airfare (economy class) for each winner to Paris, France from a Canadian airport near the confirmed winner’s residence (as determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); and (ii) accommodation (double occupancy) for four (4) nights in a hotel or hotels determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion.

IMPORTANT NOTE: For any Minor who is eligible to participate in the National Final Prize, their parent/legal guardian will be required to properly execute and return an agreement prepared by the Sponsor that allows the Minor to travel under the supervision of a designated representative of the Sponsor for the purposes of participating in the National Final Prize. Failure of a Minor’s parent/legal guardian to properly execute and return the required agreement will result in the inability of the Minor to participate in the National Final Prize.

All travel must take place on the dates as specified by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion. Each National Final Prize has a total approximate retail value of $2,500 CAD based on a hypothetical Vancouver, British Columbia departure example – although the actual retail value may vary depending on the point of departure. Choice of flights, airline(s), hotel accommodations (including, without limitation, room size and occupancy) and all other aspects of the National Final Prize are at the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor.

Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the following general conditions apply to each National Final Prize: (i) National Final Prize must be accepted as awarded and is not transferable, assignable and/or convertible to cash (except as may be specifically permitted by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); (ii) no substitutions are permitted, except at Sponsor’s option; (iii) all travel related to the National Final Prize must occur within and/or on or before the date or dates specified by the Sponsor (otherwise the National Final Prize may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, be forfeited in its entirety and, if forfeited, nothing will be substituted in its place); (iv) each confirmed winner must have all necessary documentation (including, but not limited to, as applicable a valid passport and/or travel visa, any required COVID-19 documentation (including, without limitation, any required proof of vaccine documentation, proof of valid vaccine exemption documentation, and/or proof of negative COVID-19 test documentation)) to permit international travel and re-entry into Canada; (v) the costs of everything not specifically and expressly stated above as included in the National Final Prize description are the sole and absolute responsibility of the confirmed winner, including, without limitation: meals and drinks; gratuities; entertainment; health and travel insurance; any COVID-19 test expenses; transportation for the confirmed winner to and from the Canadian airport selected by the Sponsor; additional transportation; baggage and other fees; and items of a personal nature (NOTE: the confirmed winner may be required to present a valid major credit card in their name at the time of hotel check-in to cover any incidental expenses); (vi) if a confirmed winner does not utilize any part(s) of the National Final Prize, then any such part(s) not utilized may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, be forfeited in their entirety and, if forfeited, nothing will be substituted in their place; (vii) Sponsor reserves the right at any time to: (a) place reasonable restrictions on the availability or use of the National Final Prize or any component thereof; and (b) substitute the National Final Prize or a component thereof for any reason with a prize or prize component(s) of equal or greater retail value, including, without limitation, but solely at the Sponsor’s sole discretion, a cash award; (viii) all arrangements relating to the National Final Prize must be made through the Sponsor or its designated agents; and (ix) by accepting the Prize, the confirmed winner (and their parent/legal guardian on their behalf if the confirmed winner is a Minor) agrees to waive all recourse against the Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties if the National Final Prize or a component thereof does not prove satisfactory, either in whole or in part.

It is strongly recommended and encouraged that each confirmed winner obtain sufficient personal travel and medical insurance prior to departure. Flights are subject to availability, blackout periods, government restrictions and regulations, airline, airport or other transportation restrictions and regulations.

The Sponsor and the other Released Parties are not responsible for any delay, postponement, suspension, rescheduling or cancellation, for any reason, of any aspect of a National Final Prize (including, without limitation, due to illness or health risks, or any governmental or health authority orders, measures, directives or guidance in response to such illness or risks, such as, without limitation, those that may be implemented to mitigate COVID-19 transmission, or due to any other cause of any kind or nature whatsoever). Neither a confirmed winner nor any other person or entity will be compensated in the event of such delay, cancellation or other event contemplated herein. The Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets. Changes to flights and or passenger names are not accepted once bookings have been confirmed.

None of the Released Parties makes any representation or offers any warranty, express or implied, as to the quality or fitness of a National Final Prize awarded in connection with the Competition. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, each confirmed winner (and their parent/legal guardian on their behalf if the confirmed winner is a Minor) understands and acknowledges that they may not seek reimbursement or pursue any legal or equitable remedy from either the Sponsor or any of the other Released Parties should the National Final Prize fail to be fit for its purpose or is in any way unsatisfactory.

14. GENERAL CONDITIONS:

This Competition is subject to all applicable federal, provincial/territorial and municipal laws. The decisions of the Sponsor with respect to all aspects of this Competition are final and binding on all participants without right of appeal. ANYONE DEEMED BY THE SPONSOR TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THE SPONSOR’S INTERPRETATION OF THE LETTER AND/OR SPIRIT OF THESE RULES FOR ANY REASON IS SUBJECT TO DISQUALIFICATION IN THE SOLE AND ABSOLUTE DISCRETION OF THE SPONSOR AT ANY TIME.

The Released Parties will not be liable for: (i) any failure of the any website or any platform during the Competition; (ii) any technical malfunction or other problems of any nature whatsoever, including, without limitation, those relating to the telephone network or lines, computer on-line systems, servers, access providers, computer equipment or software; (iii) the failure of any Registration and/or other information to be received, captured or recorded for any reason whatsoever, including, but not limited to, technical problems or traffic congestion on the internet or at any website; (iv) any injury or damage to an participant’s or any other person’s computer or other device related to or resulting from participating in the Competition; (v) anyone being incorrectly and/or mistakenly identified as a winner or eligible winner; and/or (vi) any combination of the above.

The Sponsor reserves the right, subject only to the approval of the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux (the “ Régie ”) in Quebec, to withdraw, amend or suspend this Competition (or to amend these Rules) in any way, in the event of any cause beyond the reasonable control of the Sponsor that interferes with the proper conduct of this Competition as contemplated by these Rules, including, without limitation, any error, problem, computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or failure of any kind whatsoever. Any attempt to undermine the legitimate operation of this Competition in any way (as determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion) may be a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Sponsor reserves the right, subject only to the approval of the Régie in Quebec, to cancel, amend or suspend this Competition, or to amend these Rules, in any way without prior notice or obligation, in the event of any accident, printing, administrative, or other error of any kind, or for any other reason whatsoever.

By entering this Competition, each participant expressly consents to the Sponsor, its agents and/or representatives, storing, sharing and using the personal information submitted for the purpose of administering the Competition and in accordance with Sponsor’s privacy policy. This section does not limit any other consent(s) that an individual may provide the Sponsor or others in relation to the collection, use and/or disclosure of their personal information.

The Sponsor reserves the right, subject only to the approval of the Régie in Quebec, to adjust any of the dates, timeframes and/or other Competition mechanics stipulated in these Rules, to the extent deemed necessary by the Sponsor, for purposes of verifying compliance by participant and/or other information with these Rules, or as a result of any technical or other problems, or in light of any other circumstances which, in the opinion of the Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion, affect the proper administration of the Competition as contemplated in these Rules, or for any other reason.

For Quebec Residents: Any litigation respecting the conduct or organization of a publicity contest may be submitted to the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux for a ruling. Any litigation respecting the awarding of a prize may be submitted to the board only for the purpose of helping the parties reach a settlement.

In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of these English Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Competition-related materials, including, but not limited to, the French version of these Rules and/or any instructions or interpretations of these Rules given by any representative of the Sponsor, the terms and conditions of these English Rules shall prevail, govern and control to the fullest extent permitted by law.

The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with the terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules or the rights and obligations of participants, Sponsor or any of the other the Released Parties in connection with the Competition will be governed by and construed in accordance with the domestic laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other jurisdiction’s laws. The parties hereby consent to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the courts located in Ontario in any action to enforce (or otherwise relating to) these Rules or relating to this Competition.

Schedule “A” – Sample Female Stream Bracket

Red Bull BC One Female Stream Bracket Example T&C © Red Bull Canada

Schedule “B” – Sample Male Stream Bracket

Red Bull BC One Male Stream Bracket T&C © Red Bull Canada