Featuring the world's best breakers, the Red Bull BC One World Final is the ultimate one-on-one competition. This year, the battle will commence in Toronto, Canada, where five judges will decide which b-boy and b-girl take home the prestigious titles. Those judges are Ken Swift , Gizmo, Kate, Brahim and Lil G .

This quintet will decide who progresses through each round and which breakers are ultimately crowned world champions. Read on to find out more about each judge and exactly what they will be looking for in Toronto.

01 Ken Swift wants to see breakers pushing their limits

Ken Swift is a first-generation b-boy from New York City. He started breaking in 1978, and Toronto is his third Red Bull BC One World Final in the judges' seat. The other two were Tokyo in 2010 and Paris in 2014.

"I try not to look for anything specific from competitors because at this level you never know what you are going to see," says Swift.

“However, I want to see and know who will push it to their limits, showing the will, confidence and desire from within to be number one. Who wants it the most is a big factor. Who is going to go to their own next level for the win?”

Ken Swift is a legend in the breaking game © Mason Rose

02 Gizmo puts consistency high on his criteria

A Canadian b-boy from the Bag of Trix crew, Gizmo will judge a Red Bull BC One World Final for the first time. He’s been judging consistently since 2002, including Red Bull BC One Cyphers in the USA and Canada.

“What I’m looking for in a Red Bull BC One Champion is consistency," says Gizmo. "Consistency in your attitude, your connection to the music, and in how you approach your opponents. Breaking is a conversation. It’s a back-and-forth exchange, and your responses should reflect what your opponent is saying.

“I’m also looking for originality in your movements, in how you combine your moves, and in the way you express yourself. The best breakers don’t just execute moves at a high level; they bring something unique. A champion is someone who can balance originality with consistency, stay true to themselves, and connect with the music and the moment, from start to finish.”

Gizmo from Canada represents the host country © Courtesy of Gizmo

03 Kate wants to see who will take control

Kate, from the MZK crew, represents Ukraine and previously competed at the first-ever Red Bull BC One b-girl competition in Zurich in 2018. She competed again six years later in Rio de Janeiro and will now be judging a world final for the first time. However, it's far from her first time in the hot seat, as she's previously judged Cyphers in Switzerland and the USA.

“I’m looking for someone who is confident in their own style and stays true to it, not just through their attitude but through their movement and material," explains Kate. "Someone who doesn’t try to play a character but is genuinely themselves on the floor. A dancer who doesn’t just participate in the battle, but takes control and leads it.”

Kate steps up from a competitor to the judges' panel © Nika Kramer / Red Bull Content Pool

04 Brahim is looking for respect for the culture

French breaker Brahim was a member of the infamous Pockemon crew. He competed at the second Red Bull BC One World Final in Berlin in 2005 and has more than two decades of experience as a judge. However, this will be the first time he has judged a Red Bull BC One World Final.

“For me, a champion needs more than difficult moves," he says. "I look for originality, musicality, technique, execution, confidence and the ability to respond in the moment. The best b-boy and b-girl combines all of that with a unique identity and genuine respect for the culture.”

Brahim battled in the legendary Red Bull BC One World Final in 2005 © Little Shao

05 Lil G is ready to see who brings the fight

Representing Speedy Angels, Super Cr3w and Team Vinotinto, Lil G has been judging competitions since 2012, including Red Bull BC One Cyphers around the world. The Venezuelan competed at five Red Bull BC One World Finals between 2008 and 2014, and this will be his third time sitting on the judging panel at a World Final.

“I look for someone who steps into the battle with hunger, determination, and the mindset of a champion. From the very beginning, I want to see someone who truly believes in themselves and is ready to fight for the title," explains Lil G.

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“I also look for a clear identity in their movements, exceptional musicality, and a unique character that makes them stand out. For me, a champion is not just someone who executes difficult moves, but someone who combines originality, musicality, confidence, and personality, to create a lasting impression.”

Lil G know this stage: he competed five times and has been a judge twice © George Bogdanovski / Red Bull Content Pool

Tune in on November 29 to find out who the judges ultimately crown as the 2026 Red Bull BC One World Champions.

About the author Who is Emmanuel Adelekun? Emmanuel Adelekun is a freelance writer based in London, England. A b-boy who loves hip-hop culture and is deep in the scene, Emmanuel represented the UK on the international breaking competition circuit for over a decade, winning championships and judging globally. He also works as a commentator, breaking teacher, competition host, and event producer and coordinator.