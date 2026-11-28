The world's best b-girls and b-boys will compete at the Red Bull BC One World Final 2026 on November 29, 2026, in Toronto, Canada. The line-up is now complete: eight b-girls, eight b-boys, five judges, two hosts, the DJ and a hype-man. There are returning champions, a multiple-time runner-up, a history-maker, plus new and familiar contenders ready to make their mark.

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01 The b-girl line-up for the Red Bull BC One World Final in Toronto

Riko is ready to win back-to-back titles

Riko won the Red Bull BC One World Final in 2025 © Jason Halayko/Red Bull Content Pool

Riko is the defending Red Bull BC One b-girl champion, having won her first title in her home country of Japan last year. Known for her signature F-track transitions and a style she calls ‘Skilatack’, she combines speed with dynamic flexibility.

This year, she has the chance to become only the second breaker to win back-to-back World Finals. Her mindset is clear: "I want to dance in a way that surprises everyone in the best possible way, in every round. I want to stay true to the reason why I dance and express my authentic self. So when the time comes, I can let everything go and simply enjoy the moment."

India is chasing a historic third title

India became the youngest champion and the first to win with a crew-mate © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

B-Girl India, from the Netherlands, stands out among this year’s wildcards for two reasons. She's a two-time Red Bull BC One world champion, having won in 2022 and 2024, and holds the record as the youngest breaker to win the World Final – she was just 16 when she claimed her first title in 2022 .

Known for her stylish power, India says she wants to show "an upgraded version of myself, while having fun and doing my best." A third victory would make her the first b-girl to win the World Final three times.

Vortechs is ready to make an impact

B-Girl Vortechs is the underdog in this year's b-girl wildcards © Little Shao

This will be Vortechs’ first appearance on the World Final stage. Formerly known as Powerflow, she's self-taught and went eight years into her breaking journey without a teacher. Born in the USA, she developed her skills independently, practising in her basement.

Vortechs has clean, smooth and fast power, along with dozens of headspin and windmill variations. She links her moves seamlessly and has the skills to deliver highlight-reel rounds on the World Final stage.

Emma wants to bring the title home

Emma plans to bring the fire on home turf © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

This will be Emma’s second appearance as a wildcard; her first was in 2022. She describes her style in one word: "fire". Her footwork stands out, while musicality and originality give her dancing its own character.

A three-time Red Bull BC One Cypher Canada winner, and a Youth Olympics silver medallist, when the Canadian-born b-girl steps back onto the world final stage, she says, “I want to bring a style and energy that people can recognize as my own, and make a statement with my dance. I want to show everything I’ve been working on over the years that led up to this moment!”

Syssy returns for her fourth consecutive Red Bull BC One World Final

B-Girl Syssy goes for a big flip against eventual women's champ Riko © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Syssy has competed in the last three Red Bull BC One World Finals. Twice as a wild card, in Paris in 2023 and in Rio De Janeiro in 2024, and then again in Tokyo in 2025 when she earned her spot through the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher. Bringing an explosive and fearless style to the floor, in which “creativity, musicality and blow ups,” Syssy says, are her strongest elements, she is also a two-time Red Bull BC One France Cypher winner.

Ready to step onto the world final stage for her fourth consecutive time, Syssy says, “I’m very happy and can’t wait to show my breaking and represent my crew.” And also that, “I want to show my love for breaking, and have fun.”

Cocoa debuts on the Red Bull BC One World Final stage, at her second try

Cocoa at the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher 2026 © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

Japan’s B-Girl Cocoa will step onto the world final stage for the first time in her career, after qualifying through the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher. A member of the same crew as two-time champion Ami (Good Foot crew), Cocoa’s style is sharp and musical, with a flawless flow.

As well as being the Red Bull BC One Cypher Japan winner of this year, Cocoa also won the cypher in 2025 but didn’t manage to qualify for the world final. Now having achieved it on her second try, Cocoa said, “I’m so happy. I want to show myself, my style, and represent my crew.” And when she steps onto the stage, she says, “I want to enjoy myself and dance in my own style in a way that conveys how I feel.”

Kimie is back for a fifth consecutive year

Kimie at the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher in Toronto © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

B-Girl Kimie will be competing on the world final stage for an amazing fifth consecutive year in a row. She got her first wild card in 2022 (New York, USA), then earned her next two spots in the world final line-up by qualifying through the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher in 2023 (Paris, France) and 2024 (Rio de Janeiro). In 2025 (Tokyo, Japan), Kimie then received her second wild card.

A b-girl who describes her style with the one word of “flow,” Kimie has come of age in her breaking at the world final, and after qualifying again, she said, “I will show what I created in my garage and am ready for my fifth time on the stage.”

Carla arrives as the Last Chance Cypher's MVP

Carla at the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher in Toronto © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Carla, from Romania, is back at the Red Bull BC One World Final for a second year in a row, and she got there by going the long way round: a win at Red Bull BC One Cypher Romania in Bucharest, then MVP honours at the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher. She found breaking at seven after starting in hip-hop classes, and has since collected the Originality Award at Romania's Got Talent.

Musicality, strength and stage presence are what she brings, and she describes her own style as explosive and musical. She says breaking has given her discipline and the habit of pushing on after losses. Carla arrives sounding like someone who has already done the work: "I'm proud. Now I just have to show up and do what I do."

02 The b-boy line-up for the Red Bull BC One World Final in Toronto

Issin returns to defend his crown

Issin won the Red Bull BC One World Final in 2025 © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Issin is the reigning Red Bull BC One b-boy champion, having won his first belt in his home country of Japan last year. A highly dynamic, power-moves-driven b-boy with a larger-than-life personality, he expresses himself fully through his breaking. He sums up his style with the word: "explosion".

"I’m thinking about how I’m going to take everyone down!" he says. He also wants to "show everyone a new and evolved version of Issin and blow the roof off the venue." If he wins again, he'll become the first b-boy to claim back-to-back World Final titles.

Phil Wizard is coming for the one trophy that eludes him

Phil Wizard is hoping third time's the charm © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

The first b-boy to win Olympic gold, Phil Wizard is a two-time World Final runner-up, having finished second in 2021 and 2023. Born and raised in Canada, he brings a fun personality to his dancing and describes his style as "free".

His breaking is diverse, original and unpredictable, with signature moves such as his travelling swimmer move across the stage. With the home crowd behind him, will Phil Wizard finally claim the title?

Hiro10 is ready to create more epic moments

Hiro10 has a habit of creating big moments © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

Hiro10 has competed at the past two World Finals, and although he exited in the first round on both occasions, he delivered some of the most memorable battles of each event. His 2024 battle with b-boy Samuka produced a striking, inventive exchange that had the crowd on its feet. In 2025, he went toe-to-toe with fellow Japanese breaker Haruto in a musical, back-and-forth battle that drew huge cheers.

Hiro10 is one of the scene’s most exciting, musical, power-move-driven breakers. He arrives at this year’s World Final on a strong winning streak, with a simple philosophy: "Don’t be afraid of losing. We never know what’s going to happen. Create the moment."

Jet Leg returns for redemption

Jet Leg is back for a second shot at the title © Mauro Puccini/Red Bull Content Pool

Last year, Jet Leg made his Red Bull BC One World Final debut, making an immediate impression with his highly complex, technical style.

He packs a dozen moves into every combination, bringing an intense, battle-ready attitude and the energy of someone determined to get the better of his opponents and convince the judges. This year, he says he has worked to be "as prepared as possible" and is ready to fight for the Red Bull BC One belt.

Victor comes back to prove himself

Victor at the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher in Toronto © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

Victor is a two-time Red Bull BC One world champion, having taken the belt in Rome in 2015 and New York in 2022. Toronto will be his eighth appearance at a Red Bull BC One World Final. He got here the hard way this time, winning Red Bull BC One Cypher USA in San Diego and then earning his place at the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher.

He started breaking at 10 after watching his father and uncle, both b-boys in the 1980s. Known for staying traditional, he calls his style "explosive and light", and the prospect of facing the best breakers in the world is what drives him: "I'm ready to prove myself. To show that I still got it."

Blaze wants to give Italy something to say

B-Boy Blaze at the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher in Toronto © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

Blaze, from Italy, is making his World Final debut after winning Red Bull BC One Cypher Italy in L'Aquila this year and earning his place at the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher. He is also the reigning Italian Absolute champion, having won the title in 2025 and again in 2026, and he describes his style as "structured creativity" – freestyling movements into new patterns and shapes rather than repeating what already works.

His strengths are creativity and flow transitions, and his signature moves come with names to match: a Butt Jump, Airchair Drops and an Elbow Push Head-slide. Away from the floor he studies sport science and teaches his own students. "I want to show everyone that Italy has something to say."

Marlone returns alongside his sister

Marlone at Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher in Toronto © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Marlone, from France, is back on the Red Bull BC One stage for the first time since New York in 2022, competing alongside his younger sister Kimie for the second time. He won Red Bull BC One Cypher France in Paris and then took MVP at the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher, making the pair the first brother and sister in breaking history to win a Cypher and a Last Chance Cypher in the same year.

He started breaking at six after watching it in music videos and on the Turn It Loose DVD, and his parents later converted the family garage into a training space for him and Kimie. Musicality, finesse and all-round ability are what he brings: "Authenticity never loses. I came from the qualifier to the world final. Now I'll just continue what I started."

Noneski wants to turn the world upside down

Noneski at the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher in Toronto © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Noneski is from Japan and arrived as the second b-boy MVP of the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher after winning Red Bull BC One Cypher Japan in Nagoya this year. He started breaking at 11 after seeing friends breaking during lunch at school, and his two mentors, B-Boy Hiroto and B-Boy Inazuma, taught him as much about being a better person as about the dance.

He draws on 10 years of karate when he builds moves, and his signature is called Switch. Vibes and passion are the strengths he names himself. Leading workshops for underserved children in the Philippines taught him his most important lesson – that mindset, not environment, determines what you can become. "With my energy and vibes, I'm gonna move people's hearts and then turn the world upside down"

03 The five judges at Red Bull BC One World Final 2026

Ken Swift brings a pioneer's eye to the panel

Ken Swift is a pioneer of breaking and has inspired generations of dancers © Mason Rose

A legendary pioneer and one of the most influential b-boys in the history of breaking, Ken Swift is a first-generation breaker from New York City. He started breaking in 1978, when the dance and culture were birthed, and is one of the b-boys responsible for turning breaking into a globally recognised art form.

A member of the Seven Grandmasters crew, he’s been judging since the 1990s and has adjudicated Red Bull BC One Cyphers all around the world. This will be his third time as a Red Bull BC One World Final judge, having judged in 2010 (Tokyo, Japan) and 2014 (Paris, France).

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"Judging holds a big responsibility and is not an easy task, but I'm always excited to support this dance art form of breaking. I'm glad to be considered and trusted to be in that seat," he said

Quotation I'm always excited to support this dance art form of breaking Ken Swift

Gizmo steps up to judge on home soil

Gizmo from Canada represents the host country © Courtesy of Gizmo

From Canada, Gizmo will be the judge representing the host nation. A member of Bag of Trix crew, he started breaking around 1983/1984, when he was eight years old. He first started judging in 1997, and has been judging regularly since 2002.

Having judged Red Bull BC One Cyphers in the USA and Canada, this will be his first time judging the event's World Final. For that, he says: “Being invited to contribute to an event of this calibre is something I’m deeply grateful for, and it’s a moment I never take for granted. It feels like a milestone in my judging career.”

Kate comes full circle as a world final judge

Kate doing a freeze at Venice Beach © VłBRΛNCY CØLŁΞCTłVΞ

A member of the MZK crew, Kate started breaking in 2009 when she was 14 years old. She has also competed in the Red Bull BC One World Finals twice: in 2018 (Zurich, Switzerland) and 2024 (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil).

Kate’s been judging since 2013 and has judged Red Bull BC One cyphers in Switzerland and the USA. This will be her first time as a World Final judge, and she says, “I’ve competed on this stage myself, so it really feels like a full-circle moment to now be in the judge’s chair.”

Brahim returns 21 years later, this time to judge

Brahim battled in the legendary Red Bull BC One World Final in 2005 © Little Shao

A Red Bull BC One World Final competitor at the second edition in 2005 (Berlin, Germany), Brahim was a member of the infamous Pokemon crew. He started breaking in 1996, when he was 10 years old.

Brahim has been judging breaking battles since 2005, and with this being his first time as a Red Bull BC One World Final judge, he says, “I grew up with this culture and I know how much work and sacrifice it takes to reach this stage. I want to celebrate originality, recognise true excellence and give every competitor the respect they deserve.”

Lil G brings five Red Bull BC One World Finals of experience to the panel

Lil G is known as an expert for power moves © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

A member of the Speedy Angels crew, Super Cr3w, and Team Vinotinto, Lil G (aka Risktaker) started breaking in 2001 when he was 11 years old. He’s competed in Red Bull BC One World Finals five times: in 2008 (Paris, France), 2009 (New York, USA), 2010 (Tokyo, Japan), 2011 (Moscow, Russia), and 2014 (Paris, France).

He’s been judging since 2012 and has judged multiple Red Bull BC One Cyphers around the world. This will be his third-time judging a Red Bull BC One World Final, having previously judged in 2019 (Mumbai, India) and 2024 (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil).

Lil G says that judging the Red Bull BC One World Final “is both a dream and a responsibility that I deeply value. It represents more than just judging. It’s about the respect I have earned through years of dedication, sacrifice, and contribution to the culture. I see it as an important part of my legacy, and I do not take that opportunity for granted.”

Ken Swift, Gizmo, Kate, Brahim, and Lil G talked about what they look for in a Red Bull BC One World Champion .

04 The two hosts of Red Bull BC One World Final Toronto

Amjad is back on hosting duty

Amjad has plenty of experience hosting Red Bull BC One World Finals © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

This will be Amjad’s seventh time hosting the Red Bull BC One World Final. He first hosted it in 2018 when the event came to his home country of Switzerland. He then hosted it in 2019 (Mumbai, India), 2021 (Gdansk, Poland), 2023 (Paris, France), 2024 (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), and 2025 (Tokyo, Japan).

A member of the 7 Dollars crew, Amjad started hosting in 2006 and always strives to educate viewers, bringing a good atmosphere and keeping the event grounded in hip-hop culture.

For this year’s edition, he says the fans “can expect funny lines during the battles, energy, and good breaking analysis of the situation to highlight special moments.”

Admir levels up from the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher

MC Admir steps up from Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cyphers duties © Nika Kramer/Red Bull Content Pool

This will be Admir’s first time hosting a Red Bull BC One World Final, although he's hosted the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher for the past three years: in 2023 (Paris, France), 2024 (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), and 2025 (Tokyo, Japan).

Representing 9000 Styles and Belgium with Attitude crew, he started hosting in 2009 and says the three most important things he brings are, “connection, cultural understanding and communication.”

For his Red Bull BC One World Final hosting debut, he says, “my role is to serve the event, bring clarity to what's happening, and connect everything to the essence of breaking. I'll bring authenticity, extra energy and a genuine understanding of the culture we're representing.”

05 The hype man at Red Bull BC One World Final Toronto

Ivan brings two decades of hype to the mic

Ivan is known as one of the hypest MCs on the scene © Carlo Cruz/Red Bull Content Pool

This will be Ivan’s first time bringing his energetic hosting style to the world final. Fuelled by his passion of being “an entertainer first,” he hosted the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher in New York in 2022, the Red Bull BC One Cypher USA most recently in 2026, and also in 2025 and 2021. He also hosted the 2024 edition of Red Bull Lords of the Floor .

Inspired by watching his six older brothers host while DJ’ing house parties, Ivan started hosting in 1985. He says the three most important things he brings are: “I show my appreciation for the music and the crowd, I show my breaking knowledge, and I bring gratitude and unity to the stage.” He also says, “I want to keep the crowd connected to music with energy.” And “You can expect me to bring the culture to the stage,” at this year’s world final.

06 The DJ at the Red Bull BC One World Final Toronto 2026

KhanFu returns to set the tone

Khanfu at the Red Bull BC One Cypher in Romania © Bogdan Zop/Red Bull Content Pool

Returning for a second year, DJ KhanFu made his world final debut in 2025, in Tokyo, Japan.

A member of MDK crew, he started DJing in 2010 and says his signature style is “Boom bap and breaks.” He likes to play a mix of traditional breaks with newer sounds, ranging from hip hop to funk and everything else that's suitable for breaking.

Having also been the DJ at Red Bull BC One Cyphers all around the world, this year KhanFu says fans can expect him “to deliver songs and an atmosphere that will make the dancers feel energised. Their skills mixed with my keen eye and ears will make the most musical and explosive dancers leave the audience with an unforgettable night.”

07 How to watch the Red Bull BC One World Final 2026?

When the cypher kicks off on November 29, tune in to the Red Bull BC One World Final live stream on Red Bull TV to catch every battle as it happens. The live stream will also be available on YouTube and TikTok .

Frequently asked questions about the line-up of Red Bull BC One World Final 2026 Who are the b-boys competing at Red Bull BC One World Final Toronto? Issin (Japan, wildcard, defending champion) Phil Wizard (Canada, wildcard) Jet Leg (Italy, wildcard) Hiro10 (Japan, wildcard) Victor (USA, Last Chance Cypher) Blaze (Italy, Last Chance Cypher) Marlone (France, Last Chance Cypher MVP) Noneski (Japan, Last Chance Cypher MVP) Who are the b-girls competing at Red Bull BC One World Final 2026? Riko (Japan, wildcard, defending champion) India (Netherlands, wildcard) Emma (Canada, wildcard) Vortechs (USA, wildcard) Syssy (France, wildcard) Kimie (France, Last Chance Cypher) Cocoa (Japan, Last Chance Cypher) Carla (Romania, Last Chance Cypher MVP) Who are the judges of Red Bull BC One World Final Toronto 2026?) Ken Swift (USA) Gizmo (Canada) Kate (Ukraine) Brahim (France) Lil G (Venezuela) Who are the hosts of Red Bull BC One World Final 2026? Amjad (Switzerland) Admir (Belgium) Who is the hype man at Red Bull BC One World Final Toronto? Ivan (USA) Who is the DJ of Red Bull BC One World Final 2026? KhanFu (United Kingdom)

About the author Who is Emmanuel Adelekun? Emmanuel Adelekun is a freelance writer based in London, England. A b-boy who loves hip-hop culture and is deep in the scene, Emmanuel represented the UK on the international breaking competition circuit for over a decade, winning championships and judging globally. He also works as a commentator, breaking teacher, competition host, and event producer and coordinator.