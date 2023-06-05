Molly Carlson, Rhiannan Iffland, and Xantheia Pennis celebrate on the podium at the first stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Boston, USA on June 3, 2023.
© Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool
Cliff Diving

Relive the excitement of the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns for its 14th season, with the first stop in Boston serving up some stellar sporting action and a few shock results...
By Lucy Debenham
2 min readUpdated on

Part of this story

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Divers execute incredible acrobatics from heights of more than 20m in the ultimate display of focus and skill.

73 Tour Stops

Molly Carlson

Molly Carlson is a four-time Junior National Champion who wowed the crowd and made it onto the podium on her World Series debut.

CanadaCanada

Rhiannan Iffland

One of the world’s best cliff divers and a serial winner on the World Series, Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland is a dominant force from the 21m platform.

AustraliaAustralia

Gary Hunt

The astonishing successes of ten-time Red Bull Cliff Diving World Champion Gary Hunt make him the most decorated athlete in his field.

FranceFrance

Constantin Popovici

Romanian 10m diver Constantin Popovici dreams of representing his country on the biggest stage and is shaking things up from the 27m cliff diving platform.

RomaniaRomania

Cătălin Preda

A permanent diver on the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Romania's Cătălin Preda is known for his complex and breathtaking dives.

RomaniaRomania

Aidan Heslop

One of the most exciting cliff diving prospects of the last few years, Aidan Heslop certainly has what it takes to become one of the top contenders.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom
It’s on! 20,000 spectators witnessed a sensational season opener, where the pace was set for a wild, unpredictable ride through the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2023. Get caught up on what went down at the latest stop…

Boston 2023: Red Bull Cliff Diving best moments

In the men’s competition, Boston served as the perfect comeback for Constantin Popovici, who, after last season’s injury-related absence, put on the ultimate display of ultimate power, precision and consistency through two days of diving, pulling out the first 10 score of the season in the finals.
Wildcard Carlos Gimeno seemed intent on being the biggest shake-up to the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series for 2023 and did not disappoint. Gimeno out-scored Aidan Heslop and Gary Hunt’s explosive triple quads, blazing his way through a quint and securing a podium spot in his first appearance in the championship.
In the women’s competition, Rhiannan Iffland left no doubt that she was in it to win it from the get-go. In a show of her sporting supremacy, the defending champion ripped into the Boston Harbour with a spectacular final dive. Iffland successfully fended off a bid for the top podium spot from Canada’s Molly Carlson, who had hit the bullseye in a display of formidable force with her final dive.
For all the results from the Red Bull Cliff Diving Boston 2023 stop click here

Best of Boston in photos

Xantheia Pennisi (L) aus Australien und Molly Carlson aus Kanada feiern nach dem Event der Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Boston, USA, am 3. Juni 2023.

Xantheia Pennisi und Molly Carlson gratulieren sich gegenseitig

© Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

Rhiannan Iffland of Australia dives from the 21 metre platform during the first competition day of the first stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Boston, USA on June 2, 2023.

Rhiannan Iffland on her way to her 36th podium from 38 events

© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

Gary Hunt of France dives from the 27.5 metre platform during the final competition day of the first stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Boston, USA on June 3, 2023.

20,000 fans lined the waterside to cheer on the divers

© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

Xantheia Pennisi of Australia dives from the 21 metre platform during the first competition day of the first stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Boston, USA on June 2, 2023.

Xantheia Pennisi took third place at the season opener

© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Constantin Popovici warming up before he takes gold in the men's series

© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Home hero Eleanor Smart had the crowd behind her

© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

Another American getting the Boston Crowd buzzing was David Colturi

© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Carlos Gimeno celebrates his podium

© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

The next stop in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns on 18 June in Paris, France. Get all the information here.

