How dancer T won the crowd with a humble act of honesty
What made you give the win to MT Pop instead of doing the tie breaker round?
The first round, he did great. My first round was OK but a bit of a shaky. The second round, our song from India (Panjabi MC- Mundian To Bach Ke) played, and he got really into that track, which I fully appreciated and connected with how he danced. Seeing his round, I couldn’t lie to myself and thought, “he’s going to win because he connected with the music even though it’s not his genre.” I decided I wasn’t going to give a battle round but instead enjoy the stage and dance to celebrate my journey and hard work. That round was one of my favourites. You can see I’m happy and full of joy, dancing and living in that moment. The battle was a tie but I gave it to MT Pop because he deserved it.
Where did you get this mentality to give a win to an opponent because you believe they deserved it?
I think I was born like this. It’s my nature because I lived in the mountains, and my spiritual religion is Buddhism. For me, the small things matter, and I think a fair decision needed to happen because a fair decision is important. When we dancers give our sweat, blood, money and time, it’s not just about the rounds we do – it’s about our whole lives. In that battle with MT Pop I could feel the human in front of me, who has struggled. I’ve also struggled, but right then, it was his time to shine.
What impact has competing at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final had on your life?
It’s changed me a lot, from my soul, and I see the best version of myself from that. Everyone recognises and knows me now, not just in Mumbai (where I currently live) but also in my hometown, which is a small area. This small thing has really affected me as a human being. Dance can connect us, and now I can connect more with all the dancers. It’s a beautiful thing.
What’s the most important lesson you took away from competing at Red Bull Dance Your Style?
I feel blessed to have represented my country, and I realised that whenever you dance, you can dance from your heart. If you dance from your mind, it’s not going to happen. Dance from your heart fully, without thinking, caring or second guessing.
Who are the biggest inspirations in your life?
My mum. My dad as well, but I would like to say my mum because I can see she’s a real warrior in life. She can be a mother, a daughter and a sister. And I know she’s seen a lot in her life, so I want to be like her, a real warrior.
What advice would you give dancers who see how far you’ve come and want to achieve the same?
I told the Indian dancers to work hard, stay humble and kind, and be pure from your heart; these things will take you to places you can’t imagine. Work to get your moment because the Dance Your Style stage is so prestigious they should go and experience it. We are doing underground battles, but at that stage, something is different. The feel, the aura, it makes you feel like you’re a superhero. I’d also say that you need to travel for battles outside your country, which I’m going to do now.
