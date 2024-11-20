The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final is heading to Los Angeles in 2025

Breaking
On November 9, 2024, hundreds of dancers, fans and spectators descended on Mumbai for the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 World Final. A global celebration of dance, community and culture, thousands of people watched as dancers battled to win the coveted World Champion title.
But for everyone who wasn't able to join in this year’s festivities, where will next year's world final be?
The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2025 will visit the entertainment capital of the world – Los Angeles, California.
"Dance on the West Coast is about more than entertainment – it's a hub for the most passionate, hardworking and innovative communities you'll find, which has done so much to shape the global dance scene," says David 'The Crown' Stalter Jr. "I'm excited for dancers from around the world to come to Los Angeles and experience the joy, creativity and unique spirit the city has to offer."
The 2025 Red Bull Dance Your Style season will be a packed year, with over 100 qualifying events taking place in more than 50 countries, all culminating in the anticipated World Final in Los Angeles. On the final stage, 16 of the globe's top street dancers – both national champions and invited competitors – will go head-to-head, round after round, until one dancer is finally crowned the Red Bull Dance Your Style champion. The 2025 World Final will not only continue the celebration of dance, but will do so in the home of all things Hollywood, music, dance, film and more.
Until then, as dancers, fans and more wait patiently for the World Final to descend upon the City of Angels, take a look at the incredible moments from this year’s World Final in Mumbai.
