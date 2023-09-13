The crowd judges for the blue corner at Red Bull Dance Your Style Italy in Milan, Italy, on June 18, 2018.
© Mauro Puccini/Red Bull Content Pool
Dance

All you need to know about the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2023

Want to know where the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final is taking place and how to watch it? Then this comprehensive guide to the dance competition is a must-read.
By FraGue Moser-Kindler
2 min readUpdated on

Part of this story

Red Bull Dance Your Style

Red Bull Dance Your Style is an international mixed-style dance competition. The twist? The crowd decides who wins by voting for their favourite dancers.

12 Tour Stops

Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final

The best street dancers on the planet battled it out at the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022 World Final in South Africa on December 10.

South Africa

Red Bull Dance Your Style Canada

Red Bull Dance Your Style returns for 2023, bringing together the top dancers from around the world. Winners from the Toronto final will move on to the World Final on November 4th in Germany.

Canada

Summary

  1. 1
    When and where is the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2023 taking …
  2. 2
    Who will compete in the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2023?
  3. 3
    How to watch the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final?
  4. 4
    Where can I buy tickets and how much do they cost?
  5. 5
    How old must I be to join a Red Bull Dance Your Style event?
Red Bull Dance Your Style is a worldwide one-versus-one mixed-style dance competition with qualifying events in more than 30 countries. After an outstanding edition in South Africa in 2022, the competition returns with the best street dancers on the planet heading to Germany for the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2023. This is everything you need to know.
If you want to improve your knowledge of the event format, check out our introduction to Red Bull Dance Your Style.
01

When and where is the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2023 taking place?

The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2023 is going down on November 4 in Frankfurt, Germany.
02

Who will compete in the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2023?

There will be eight invited wildcards competing in the top 16 of the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final. The other eight spots will be granted to the best four competitors of the two Red Bull Dance Your Style Pre-Finals.
Here is a list of the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Champions of 2023.
Stay tuned for the announcement of the wildcards.
03

How to watch the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final?

The best way to enjoy the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final is, of course, on-site, as part of the audience.
However, if you can't be there then the next best thing is watching the live stream. Stay tuned for information about that, coming soon.
04

Where can I buy tickets and how much do they cost?

Tickets are available here.
05

How old must I be to join a Red Bull Dance Your Style event?

Depending on the country of the event the minimum age to join is either 16 or 18 years. This is due to different laws and regulations.
More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

Part of this story

Red Bull Dance Your Style

Red Bull Dance Your Style is an international mixed-style dance competition. The twist? The crowd decides who wins by voting for their favourite dancers.

12 Tour Stops

Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final

The best street dancers on the planet battled it out at the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022 World Final in South Africa on December 10.

South Africa

Red Bull Dance Your Style Canada

Red Bull Dance Your Style returns for 2023, bringing together the top dancers from around the world. Winners from the Toronto final will move on to the World Final on November 4th in Germany.

Canada
Dance