All you need to know about the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2023

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a worldwide one-versus-one mixed-style dance competition with qualifying events in more than 30 countries. After an outstanding edition in South Africa in 2022, the competition returns with the best street dancers on the planet heading to Germany for the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2023. This is everything you need to know.

If you want to improve your knowledge of the event format, check out our introduction to Red Bull Dance Your Style .

01 When and where is the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2023 taking place?

The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2023 is going down on November 4 in Frankfurt, Germany.

02 Who will compete in the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2023?

There will be eight invited wildcards competing in the top 16 of the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final. The other eight spots will be granted to the best four competitors of the two Red Bull Dance Your Style Pre-Finals.

Here is a list of the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Champions of 2023 .

Stay tuned for the announcement of the wildcards.

03 How to watch the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final?

The best way to enjoy the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final is, of course, on-site, as part of the audience.

However, if you can't be there then the next best thing is watching the live stream. Stay tuned for information about that, coming soon.

04 Where can I buy tickets and how much do they cost?

Tickets are available here .

05 How old must I be to join a Red Bull Dance Your Style event?

Depending on the country of the event the minimum age to join is either 16 or 18 years. This is due to different laws and regulations.

More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.