Red Bull Doodle Art Terms & Conditions

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. EXCEPT FOR THE MARKS OF THE SPONSOR (ADDRESSED BELOW), ENTRY MUST NOT CONTAIN ANY THIRD-PARTY TRADEMARKS, LOGOS, TRADE DRESS OR PROMOTION OF ANY BRAND, PRODUCT, OR SERVICE.

1. CONTEST PERIOD:

The Red Bull Campus Doodle Art Contest (“Contest”) begins on January 16, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) and ends on March 10, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. EST (“Contest Period”).

2. ELIGIBILITY:

The Contest is open to legal residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence as of the date of entry. Employees of Red Bull Canada, Ltd (“Sponsor”), and its parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising agencies, public relations agencies, prize suppliers, including any vendors providing services in connection with this Contest, and any other individual(s), entity or entities involved in the development, production, implementation, administration or fulfillment of the Contest (collectively, the “Sponsor Affiliates”), and employees, agents, directors, officers (including members of their immediate family – i.e., spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren – or those living in the same household) of Sponsor or any Sponsor Affiliates are not eligible to participate in the Contest. Contest is subject to all applicable federal and provincial local laws.

3. AGREEMENT TO BE LEGALLY BOUND BY RULES:

By participating in this Contest, you are signifying your agreement that you have read and agree to be legally bound by the terms and conditions of these Official Rules and Regulations (the “Rules”).

4. TO ENTER:

To enter the Contest, complete either one of the following methods of entry during the Contest Period.

1. Website:

a. Visit www.redbulldoodleart.com (the “Website”) and download the doodle submission template (each, a “Template”).

b. Draw your doodle on the Template using any method you like (pen, pencil, marker, digital, etc.) in blue or black ink and upload a scanned original digital image of the Template (file format must be .jpeg or .png, max. 5 MB).

c. Provide the required information (which may include your valid email address, full name, complete mailing address and valid telephone number) and follow all posted instructions.

2. In-Person:

a. During the Contest Period, locate an in-person entry location (each, an “Entry Location”).

b. Visit a participating Entry Location.

c. Draw your doodle on the Template provided by Sponsor using any method you like (pen, pencil, marker, etc.) in blue or black ink and upload it to the Website.

d. Provide the required information (which may include your valid email address, full name, complete mailing address and valid telephone number and for you to signify your agreement that you have read and agree to be legally bound by the terms and conditions of these Rules, the Terms of Use and Sponsor’s Privacy Policy) and follow all posted instructions (in-person and on the Website) and instructions from Sponsor’s designated representative.

Entries submitted in compliance with the foregoing and all other terms in these Official Rules are hereafter “Entries” or, individually, an “Entry.”

Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, misdirected entries or entries not received regardless of cause. In the event of a dispute over who submitted an Entry, the Entry will be deemed to have been directly submitted by the authorized account holder of the relevant account used to enter the Contest. The authorized account holder is deemed to be the natural person who is assigned to the account by the relevant entity responsible for assigning those accounts.

5. REQUIRED REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES:

You must meet all of the following as applicable to your Entry. Failure to do so may result in your disqualification.

By entering, you represent and warrant that:

(i) Your Entry is your own original work or you must have all the rights necessary to post or re-post the content. Each Entry must not contain any material that would violate or infringe upon the rights of any person or entity, including without limitation copyrights, trademarks or rights of privacy or publicity, or that is defamatory, threatening, indecent, obscene or offensive, or that is unlawful, in violation of or contrary to any applicable laws or regulations, or which requires a license from any third party.

(ii) You have the express written consent of any identifiable persons appearing or referenced in your Entry or entries to their Persona (as defined below) being used in the ways set out in these Official Rules, including Sponsor’s right to use your Entry or entries for any future commercial purpose without restrictions. Upon request, you will obtain written consent of any such persons for Sponsor in the form identified by Sponsor. If any person appearing in any Entry is under the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence, the written consent and signature of a parent or legal guardian is required.

(iii) Except for the marks of the Sponsor (addressed below), the Entry does not reference any person other than the entrant, or any names, products or services of any company or entity or any third-party trademarks, logos, copyrights, trade dress or promotion of any brand, product, or service. Sponsor grants you the limited permission to use its RED BULL mark in your Entry solely for purposes of entering. You shall immediately cease any and all use of the RED BULL mark upon expiration or termination of this Contest.

(iv) Your Entry is appropriate for public viewing. Without limiting the foregoing, your Entry is not lewd, obscene, sexually explicit, pornographic, disparaging, defamatory, libelous, or otherwise contain content which Sponsor in its sole discretion decides is inappropriate or objectionable. Your Entry or entries must also not disparage or cast a negative light on any person, entity, or brand, product, or service.

(v) Your Entry complies with all of Sponsor’s or Instagram’s, as applicable, requirements and terms regarding the use of their services.

Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to not consider any Entry for the Contest if it believes the Entry violates or potentially violates any of the foregoing requirements or otherwise fails to comply with any provision of these Rules. You agree to reimburse Sponsor in full in respect of any losses, damages, and expenses, including reasonable legal fees (including, where permitted, reasonable attorney fees) that they may sustain from the breach of a representation or warranty made by you or the use of any rights granted by you to Sponsor hereunder. By entering, you will and hereby do grant to Sponsor a perpetual, irrevocable, exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free, sub-licensable, freely assignable license to reproduce your Entry and to otherwise use, exploit, copy, modify, adapt, edit, publish and display the Entry in any form, manner, venue, media or technology now known or later developed (including, without limitation, as a non-fungible asset) for any and all purposes, including, without limitation, for purposes of commercial or trade purposes, advertising, and promotion as Sponsor and its licensees or assignees determine, without further compensation, notification, or permission. Further, by entering, you hereby waive any moral rights you may have in any Entry in favor of the Sponsor.

By submitting your Entry you also grant to Sponsor the worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, fully sub-licensable, and freely transferable right, but not the obligation, to use any and all names, identities, titles, likenesses, distinctive appearances, physical likenesses, images, portraits, pictures, photographs (whether still or moving), screen personas, voices, vocal styles, statements, gestures, mannerisms, personalities, performance characteristics, biographical data, signatures, and any other indicia or imitations of identity or likeness listed, provided, referenced, or otherwise contained in the Entry and/or image (all attributes, collectively, per person, a “Persona”) for purposes of advertising and trade, in any format, medium, or technology now known or later developed without further notice, approval, or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

6. ENTRY LIMIT:

There is no limit to the number of Entries per eligible participant. You may submit multiple Entries to the Contest. If it is discovered by the Sponsor (using any evidence or other information made available to or otherwise discovered by the Sponsor) that any individual has attempted to use any means not in keeping with the Sponsor’s interpretation of the letter and spirit of these Rules to enter or otherwise participate in or to disrupt this Contest; then he/she may be disqualified from the Contest in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor. The Contest Parties and each of their respective agents, employees, directors, successors and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) are not responsible for, and accept no liability whatsoever in relation to, any late, lost, misdirected, delayed, incomplete or incompatible Entries and/or other information (all of which is/are void). An Entry may be rejected if, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor: (i) the Entry is not submitted and received in accordance with these Rules during the Contest Period; and/or (ii) any information associated with the Entry is deemed by the Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion, not to be accurate, truthful and/or otherwise in compliance with these Rules.

7. VERIFICATION:

The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to require proof of identity and/or eligibility (in a form acceptable to the Sponsor – including, without limitation, government issued photo identification): (i) for the purposes of verifying an individual’s eligibility to participate in this Contest; (ii) for the purposes of verifying the eligibility and/or legitimacy of any artwork and/or other information entered (or purportedly entered) for the purposes of this Contest; and/or (iii) for any other reason the Sponsor deems necessary, in its sole and absolute discretion, for the purposes of administering this Contest in accordance with the Sponsor’s interpretation of the letter and spirit of these Rules. Failure to provide such proof to the complete satisfaction of the Sponsor within the timeline specified by the Sponsor may result in disqualification in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor. The sole determinant of the time for the purposes of this Contest will be the official time-keeping device(s) used by the Sponsor.

8. WINNER SELECTION:

After the close of the Contest Period, a qualified panel of skilled and independent judges (“National Jury”) will select the winner (the “National Winner”) based on the following criteria (“Judging Criteria”) as follows: (a) creativity; (b) artistic skill; and (c) the loving life angle. The Judging Criteria will be given equal weight.

The eligible entrant associated with the Entry having received the highest score will be eligible to win the National Prize (defined below) (subject to compliance with these Rules). The odds of winning depend on the number and caliber of eligible Entries received in compliance with these Rules.

To be clear, the Judging Panels may review multiple similar entries; in such a case, the judges may consider the timing of such entries in making its decision but will not be bound to designate as a potential winner the first submission of such similar entries. The selected winner is subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Rules.

9. PRIZE:

There is one (1) prize available to be won. Upon verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the National Winner will receive the following prize (the “National Prize”):

Access for National Winner to attend and take part in the global final exhibition (the “Global Exhibition”) on or about May 25–28, 2023, at a location to be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

One (1) round-trip coach airfare between the major gateway airport closest to the National Winner’s residence (as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion) and the major gateway airport closest to the Global Exhibition.

Standard hotel accommodations (one room, double occupancy, room and tax only) at a hotel selected by Sponsor in its sole discretion on the date(s) selected by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Food and beverage during the course of National Winner’s stay (in accordance with the limitations specified by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion).

Access to attend workshops, galleries, and other similar events, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

The approximate retail value of the National Prize is $3,500 CAD based on a hypothetical Toronto departure example (actual retail value may vary depending on point of departure).

The National Prize shall be awarded “AS IS.” Sponsor and Sponsor Affiliates do not make or offer any warranty or guarantee, either express or implied (including, without limitation, quality, merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose) in connection with this Contest or any prize. Prize details and availability are subject to change, in which case a prize of equal value may be substituted at Sponsor’s sole discretion. All travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor’s agent. Any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specifically provided herein (such as security fees, gratuities, luggage fees, meals and transportation, service charges or facility charges, personal charges at lodging, security fees, taxes, and all other expenses not specified above) are the sole responsibility of winner(s). Prize winner may be required to present a credit card at time of hotel check-in. Ground transportation may be provided in lieu of air transportation if winning entrant resides within a 125-mile radius of destination, and no compensation or substitution will be provided for difference in value. Winner must possess and show valid travel documents, prior to departure (e.g., proof of vaccination and/or negative COVID test(s), passport, visa, valid driver’s license, or other acceptable government-issued identification), and must sign the Sponsor’s Declaration and Release any other documents provided to them prior to ticketing. In the event the Grand Prize winner does have a valid passport and/or valid travel documents for any required travel, as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion, such competitor will be disqualified, and the next highest-scoring eligible competitor may be awarded the prize. Once airline tickets have been ticketed, no changes will be permitted. Sponsor will determine airline, airports, flight itinerary, and hotel in its sole discretion. Travel and accommodation restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply. Sponsor will not replace any lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets or travel vouchers.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of the Global Exhibition or National Prize or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Global Exhibition, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future event. Global Exhibition access is subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by Global Exhibition location. Any terms and conditions for the Global Exhibition may govern if the Global Exhibition is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance, public health crisis, or any other reason. Exact details shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

IMPORTANT NOTE: for entering and participating in the Global Exhibition you must separately agree to terms and conditions provided by the local organizer of the Global Exhibition. If they are not accepted, the Sponsor (acting in its sole discretion) may disqualify you from the Contest and will not receive the National Prize.

10. NON-FUNGIBLE TOKENS (“NFT”):

In case any NFTs are minted in connection with this Contest, you hereby grant to Sponsor, the Sponsor Affiliates, and/or any other third party involved in the development and production of the NFTs (“NFT Executing Parties”), all necessary licenses, approvals and permissions to mint the NFT and/or complete all relevant documents needed in this context and/or deemed necessary by the NFT Executing Parties . If you do not grant the licenses and/or complete the documents deemed necessary by Sponsor (acting in its sole discretion), Sponsor may disqualify you from the Contest. Sponsor may appoint a suitable runner-up in accordance with the selection process.

The minting of NFT might be offered by a third-party platform and be subject to separate third-party terms and conditions located on the NFT minting website, which you need to accept in order to mint an NFT.

The NFT Executing Parties will not be responsible or assume any liability with regard to the NFTs and/or the minting process.

11. POTENTIAL WINNER NOTIFICATION AND CONFIRMATION PROCESS:

The potential winner will be notified by Sponsor via email or telephone call at the contact information provided by winner in his or her entry materials.

NO ONE IS A WINNER UNLESS AND UNTIL THE SPONSOR OFFICIALLY CONFIRMS THEM AS THE WINNER IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE RULES. BEFORE BEING DECLARED AS THE CONFIRMED NATIONAL WINNER, the potential winner will be required to sign and within forty-eight hours (48) of notification all required documentation which will include the Sponsor’s declaration and release form, which (among other things): (i) confirms compliance with these Rules; (ii) acknowledges acceptance of the applicable Prize (as awarded); (iii) releases the Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties from any and all liability in connection with this Contest, their participation therein and/or the awarding and use/misuse of the applicable Prize or any portion thereof; and (iv) agrees to the publication, reproduction and/or other use of their name, name, identity, title, likeness, distinctive appearance, physical likeness, image, portrait, picture, photograph (whether still or moving), screen persona, voice, vocal style, statements, gesture, mannerism, personality, performance characteristic, biographical data, signature, and any other indicia or imitation of identity or likeness. If the potential winner: (a) fails to return the properly executed Contest documents within the specified time; (b) cannot accept (or is unwilling to accept) the applicable Prize (as awarded) for any reason; and/or (c) is determined to be in violation of these Rules (all as determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); then they may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, be disqualified (and, if disqualified, will forfeit all rights to the applicable Prize) and the Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion and time permitting, to select an alternate eligible participant from among the remaining eligible Entries in accordance with these Rules (in which case the foregoing provisions of this section shall apply to such newly selected eligible winner).

12. NO LIABILITY & INDEMNIFICATION:

By entering this Contest, you agree to release, discharge and hold harmless the Released Parties from any claims, losses, and damages arising out of, or relating to, your participation in this Contest or any Contest-related activities and the acceptance and use, misuse, or possession of any prize awarded hereunder (including, without limitation, any misrepresentation made by you in connection with the Contest; any non-compliance by you with these Rules; claims brought by persons or entities other than the parties to these Rules arising from or related to your involvement with the Contest; acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in any Contest-related activity or participation in this Contest; any malfunction, error or other problem arising in connection with the collection, processing, or retention of Entry information; or any typographical or other error in the printing, offering or announcement of any winner). The foregoing includes, without limitation, any claim for personal injury, property loss or damage, or death arising in any way in connection with the Contest.

If Sponsor’s use of your Entry causes Sponsor to be subject to a claim by any third party (including, but not limited to, a claim of infringement), you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your Entry.

13. GENERAL TERMS:

This Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws. The decisions of the Sponsor with respect to all aspects of this Contest are final and binding on all participants without right of appeal.

ANYONE DEEMED BY THE SPONSOR TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THE SPONSOR’S INTERPRETATION OF THE LETTER AND/OR SPIRIT OF THESE RULES FOR ANY REASON IS SUBJECT TO DISQUALIFICATION IN THE SOLE AND ABSOLUTE DISCRETION OF THE SPONSOR AT ANY TIME.

The Sponsor reserves the right, subject only to the approval of the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux (the “Régie”) in Quebec, to withdraw, amend or suspend this Contest (or to amend these Rules) in any way, in the event of any cause beyond the reasonable control of the Sponsor that interferes with the proper conduct of this Contest as contemplated by these Rules, including, without limitation, any error, problem, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or failure of any kind whatsoever. Any attempt to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest in any way (as determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion) may be a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Sponsor reserves the right, subject only to the approval of the Régie in Quebec, to cancel, amend or suspend this Contest, or to amend these Rules, in any way without prior notice or obligation, in the event of any accident, printing, administrative, or other error of any kind, or for any other reason whatsoever. The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to cancel, amend or suspend this Contest, or to amend these Rules, in any way without prior notice or obligation, in the event of any accident, printing, administrative, or other error of any kind, or for any other reason whatsoever.

By entering this Contest, each participant expressly consents to the Sponsor, its agents and/or representatives, storing, sharing and using any personal information submitted for the purpose of administering the Contest and in accordance with Sponsor’s privacy policy (located at https://policies.redbull.com/policies/RedBull.com_CA/202212061013/en_CA/privacy.html ). This section does not limit any other consent(s) that an individual may provide the Sponsor or others in relation to the collection, use and/or disclosure of their personal information. You also may opt-in to be added to Sponsor’s customer database and to permit Sponsor to contact you in the future for promotional and other reasons. You may opt-out of receiving such communications as set forth in Sponsor’s Privacy Policy or as provided within any such marketing materials (e.g., using the “Unsubscribe” feature provided in the footer of Sponsor’s e-mails).

The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, subject only to the approval of the Régie in Quebec, to adjust any of the dates, timeframes and/or other Contest mechanics stipulated in these Rules, to the extent deemed necessary by the Sponsor, for purposes of verifying compliance by any participant or other information with these Rules, or as a result of any technical or other problems, or in light of any other circumstances which, in the opinion of the Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion, affect the proper administration of the Contest as contemplated in these Rules, or for any other reason.

For Quebec Residents: Any litigation respecting the conduct or organization of a publicity contest may be submitted to the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux for a ruling. Any litigation respecting the awarding of a prize may be submitted to the board only for the purpose of helping the parties reach a settlement.

In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of these English Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest-related materials, including, but not limited to, the French version of these Rules and/or any instructions or interpretations of these Rules given by any representative of the Sponsor, the terms and conditions of these English Rules shall prevail, govern and control to the fullest extent permitted by law.

The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with the terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules or the rights and obligations of participants, Sponsor or any of the other the Released Parties in connection with the Contest will be governed by and construed in accordance with the domestic laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other jurisdiction’s laws. The parties hereby consent to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the courts located in Ontario in any action to enforce (or otherwise relating to) these Rules.

NO AFFILIATION: This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Contest should be directed to Sponsor.

ABBREVIATED RULES:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to age of majority Canadian residents. Starts January 16, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. EST and ends March 10, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. EST. 1 prize available consisting of a trip to attend and take part in the global final exhibition on May 25–28, 2023. Total ARV is $3,500CAD based on a hypothetical Toronto departure example (actual retail value may vary depending on point of departure). Odds depend on number and calibre of eligible entries. Full rules and entry details at www.redbulldoodleart.com .