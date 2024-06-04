Lettenbichler triumphs again with stunning win at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo!

Manuel Lettenbichler was in a class of his own as he re-wrote the record books with victory at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo to mark his 10th consecutive win in the Hard Enduro World Championship. He also made it a hat-trick of wins on the Iron Giant as the German Red Bull KTM rider known by his nickname "Mani" became only the second rider to take three wins in a row since Poland’s mighty Taddy Blazusiak in 2009.

King of the mountain: Mani Lettenbichler © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

01 One of the most technically and physically demanding courses of all time

The reigning Hard Enduro World Champion Lettenbichler was at the top of his game, arriving in perfect form for the toughest one-day race in the series and on the back of a commanding win at the HEWC-opening Valleys Hard Enduro in Wales . He blasted around the mountain to finish 20 minutes clear of his closest rival. but while he made it look easy, that only speaks to his supreme skill, not the difficulty of the challenge.

In fact, it took all Lettenbichler's experience and skill to conquer one of the most technically and physically demanding Red Bull Erzbergrodeo courses of all time. For 2024, race organiser Karl Katoch packed the track with two passes through the boulder-strewn Carl's Dinner, punctuated with two runs through the Erzberg’s notoriously soggy forests, each trickier than the last.

The logic of replacing some of the event's famous steep climbs with an early run through Carl’s Dinner meant that more of the 500 riders who'd qualified via the prologue would have a chance to pit their skills against the brutal boulder field. It also extended the pain for the front-runners, who still had energy-sapping routes through the mountain forests ahead of them. At the four-hour cut-off mark and the end of the race, only nine had crossed the finish line.

The famous start of the 2024 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo © Philipp Carl Riedl/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Fastest out front and disaster for Hart

With Lettenbichler’s arch-rival Billy Bolt safely in the commentary box as he recovers from knee surgery, the German's likely challengers came from the new Sherco team of Teo Kabakchiev and Mario Roman – second and third in the opening round – as well as double third place finisher Trystan Hart and three-time winner Jonny Walker , who arrived in Austria fresh from taking on the infamous Red Bull Hardline downhill mountain bike course .

The two-day prologue sets the starting positions for the riders and whittles the entries from 1,300 down to the elite 500. Competing as a wildcard was EnduroGP star Josep Garcia , who was the fastest in the field by some distance. The Spaniard wasn’t entered for Sunday’s race however. The prologue also accounted for expected front-runner Cody Webb , with the American crashing out on Saturday.

The fastest rider to start Sunday's main race was German motocross racer Chris Gundermann and he got away fastest to lead the first 50 riders out of the bottom of the quarry, but Lettenbichler was past him by Wasserleitung, the first checkpoint and first big climb.

The start always claims a big name. Last year it was Billy Bolt, this time it was Hart, who ran out of space and crashed into the big track marker at the end of the start straight. The Canadian was bruised, but quickly back on his KTM and fighting his way up the order – sometimes quite literally.

Mani made short work of Carl's Dinner and came back for seconds © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Mani takes charge at the front

Up front, Lettenbichler soon shook off the attentions of Kabakchiev and young Brit Will Hoare, and set about building an unassailable lead, which he would stretch out in the new Carl's Dinner Lite, the first of several runs over a valley full of jagged rocks.

Carl’s Dinner Lite was to be an appetiser for the Carl’s Dinner main course, with Chris’s Stony Party for dessert. By the time Lettenbichler reached the two-thirds point at Stony Party, he had a 15-minute lead over the recovered Hart and was through the section and at the top of mountain by the time his rival was entering.

All eyes were on the late forest sections at Motorex Highway and the new Killer’s Leap: conditions in these woody valleys at the bottom of the Erzberg can be treacherous and game-changing, but Lettenbichler took time to reset and cleared each test, emitting a loud cry of triumph as he cleared the valley with victory in sight.

For many riders, their Red Bull Erzbergodeo race ended here © Philipp Carl Riedl/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo veteran Graham Jarvis rolls back the years

A kilometre further back, there was further drama. While Hart dug in for the runners-up spot, veteran Graham Jarvis produced another masterclass to contend for the final podium position.

A five-time winner at this race and simply the greatest hard enduro rider of all time, the Brit shook off his 49 years to scythe through the field after qualifying 35th. There’s younger and quicker riders out there, but few can live with the veteran's technical ability on a bike and he made light work of the hardest sections.

Trystan Hart fought back to seconds after a fall at the start © Philipp Carl Riedl/Red Bull Content Pool

At checkpoint one, he was 30th, by Carl’s Dinner he was sixth, soon slipped by fellow previous winners Wade Young and Walker and was third by Udo’s Playground at the top of the mountain. Mario Roman was hot on his tracks and Jarvis began to tire in the Motorex Highway, needing Roman's help to climb out. The Spaniard took third place and valuable championship points, with Jarvis finishing a superb fourth.

Following them over the finish line were Young, Kabakchiev and Walker all in close contention, while Mitch Brightmore extended his lead in the Junior championship with eighth place, followed by last year's champion Matthew Green in ninth.

Each takes home a finisher's trophy – a large, polished lump of rock – a chequered flag and a collection of cuts and bruises. No prize money, no champagne, but they’ll all be back next year to take on the Iron Giant once again

05 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2024 Finishers

Pos Name Nat Bike Time 1. Manuel Lettenbichler DEU KTM 2h 47m 23.277s 2. Trystan Hart CAN KTM 3h 7m 40.648s 3. Mario Roman ESP Sherco 3h 21m 47.03s 4. Graham Jarvis GBR Husqvarna 3h 23m 39.296s 5. Wade Young RSA GasGas 3h 39m 48.824s 6. Teodor Kabakchiev BUL Sherco 3h 40m 27.812s 7. Jonny Walker GBR Beta 3h 40m 28.735s 8. Mitch Brightmore GBR Husqvarna 3h 48m 32.153s 9. Matthew Green RSA KTM 3h 56m 31.455s

