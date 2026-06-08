Mani Lettenbichler lands fifth consecutive win at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo

Known for its brutal terrain, demanding obstacles and minimal finish rate, Red Bull Erzbergrodeo has a deserved reputation as one of the most physically demanding enduro races in the world. This year marked the 30th running of the iconic event, and once again, it proved the ultimate enduro test as just 15 riders reached the finish line.

01 Mani Lettenbichler joins the all-time greats

Heading into this year’s race, the question hanging on everyone’s lips was whether anyone could deny Mani Lettenbichler from securing a fifth consecutive win on the Iron Giant. Just over three hours after the race began, that question was answered as the German eased to victory, finishing well clear of Trystan Hart in second and Mario Roman in third.

Mani Lettenbichler has proved to be untouchable on the Iron Mountain © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

The 28-year-old made a strong start as he led a breakaway group alongside Hart and Mitch Brightmore. The British rider even moved into the lead for a short time before Lettenbichler imposed himself on the race, moving clear and building up a five-minute lead by the halfway stage.

He continued to push in the second half of the race, refusing to let up while avoiding taking any unnecessary risks. Even a minor crash could not slow the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider down as he increased his lead to reach the chequered flag in an impressive time of 3:05:39.953.

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“What a day. I’m speechless. It was such a tough race,” said Lettenbichler. “I didn’t have the best start and it was so dusty in the beginning but I managed to push and the speed was just insane. Then I was able to push hard and create a bit of a gap. It’s just a mega day.”

Lettenbichler was first the finish line once again © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool Trystan Hart battled hard to secure second place © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

With the victory, Lettenbichler joins an exclusive club as he becomes just the third man to win Red Bull Erzbergrodeo five times. The other legendary figures to achieve that feat being Graham Jarvis and Tadeusz Błażusiak.

Five years unbeaten on the Iron Giant, he heads into 2027 as the rider everyone else is still chasing. "It's not going to get easier," he warned. "Everybody is pushing hard, and we'll see what the future brings but I’m really stoked to make it to the ultimate level of Red Bull Erzbergrodeo already.”

02 Only a small number made it to the finish line

Mario Román was one of just 15 finishers © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

At the start of the weekend, 1,500 riders of varying ability descended on Eisenerz in a bid to make Sunday’s main event. That number was whittled down to 500 who came through the Iron Road Prologue and made it through to the Red Bull Hare Scramble.

In a race covering 35 kilometres and 23 checkpoints, only 15 reached the finish line before the strict four-hour limit expired. They included runner-up Hart, third-placed Roman and Teodor Kabakchiev who finished 16 minutes behind the leader in fourth place, while Brightmore took fifth as he paid the price for his early battle with Lettenbichler.

"It’s super good to be back on the podium, as it's one of the biggest off-road races in the world," said Hart. "We rode flat out for three hours, and for all these guys to get finishes is a huge accomplishment, because finishing that course inside four hours is no joke. I didn't think it was going to be that hard, but Karl [Katoch, race organiser] obviously wanted to make it a tough one for the 30th. He achieved that."

As usual, the start of the race was extremely hectic © Sam Strauss/Red Bull Content Pool There are plenty of steep climbs to contend with © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool Three-time winner Jonny Walker was one of the many that failed to finish © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool The 15 riders that made the finish line at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo © Sam Strauss/Red Bull Content Pool Mani Lettenbichler will be chasing a sixth title in 2027 © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

One of those who had been hoping to challenge for the title was three-time champion Jonny Walker, but he was forced out when a stick punched through his radiator. He was just one of hundreds of riders forced to abandon their bikes on the Iron Giant.

The 30th edition was also the first with electric motorcycles permitted to race, lining up directly against combustion machines, and they more than held their own. Eddie Karlsson took ninth despite losing his rear brake on the very first corner and riding the entire race without it, finishing just ahead of Jarvis in tenth. The five-time winner, back on the start line at 52 riding the electric JARV-E he helped develop, came home with 14 minutes to spare.

Watch all the action from Red Bull Erzbergrodeo on Red Bull TV.