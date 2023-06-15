Red Bull Fan Zone Contest Terms & Conditions

1. KEY DATES:

The Red Bull Fan Zone On-Site Activation Contest (the “ Contest ”) begins on June 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET and ends on June 17, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. ET (the “ Contest Period ”).

2. ELIGIBILITY TO ENTER:

The Contest is open only to individuals who: (i) have reached the legal age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) are physically in attendance at the Red Bull Fan Zone On-Site Activation (the “ Activation ”) taking place at 2900 Peel St, Montreal, Quebec (the “ Activation Location ”) during the Contest Period; except employees, representatives or agents (and those with whom such persons are living, whether related or not) of Red Bull Canada, Ltd. (the “ Sponsor ”), its associated and affiliated entities, prize suppliers, advertising/promotion agencies and any other individual(s), entity or entities involved in the development, production, implementation, administration or fulfillment of the Contest (collectively with the Sponsor, the “ Contest Parties ”).

3. AGREEMENT TO BE LEGALLY BOUND BY RULES:

By participating in this Contest, you are signifying your agreement that you have read and agree to be legally bound by these Official Rules and Regulations (the “ Rules ”).

4. HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MAKING A PURCHASE WILL NOT IN ANY WAY WHATSOEVER INCREASE OR OTHERWISE IMPACT YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING IN THIS CONTEST. Once at the Activation, you will have the opportunity to complete a time trial (a “ Time Trial ”) using the PlaySeat Racing Simulator located at the Activation. Once you complete your Time Trial, you must complete the entry form with all required information to earn one (1) entry (each, an “ Entry ” and collectively the “ Entries ”). To be eligible, your Entry must be submitted and received in accordance with these Rules at the Activation.

5. ENTRY LIMIT AND CONDITIONS:

There is a limit of one (1) Entry/Time Trial per person . If it is discovered by the Sponsor (using any evidence or other information made available to or otherwise discovered by the Sponsor) that any person has attempted to: (i) obtain more than one (1) Entry/Time Trial; and/or (ii) use multiple names, multiple identities, multiple e-mail addresses, any automated, macro, script, robotic or other system(s) or program(s), and/or any other means not in keeping with the Sponsor’s interpretation of the letter and/or spirit of these Rules to enter or otherwise participate in or to disrupt the Contest; then they may be disqualified from this Contest in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor. The Sponsor, the other Contest Parties and each of their respective agents, employees, directors, successors, and assigns (collectively, the “ Released Parties ”) are not responsible for, and accept no liability whatsoever in relation to, any late, lost, misdirected, delayed, incomplete or incompatible Entries (all of which are void). An Entry may be rejected if, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, the Entry is not submitted and received in accordance with these Rules.

6. VERIFICATION:

All Entries, Time Trials and entrants are subject to verification at any time and for any reason. The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to require proof of identity and/or eligibility (in a form acceptable to the Sponsor – including, without limitation, government-issued photo identification): (i) for the purposes of verifying an individual’s eligibility to participate in the Contest; (ii) for the purposes of verifying the eligibility and/or legitimacy of any Entry and/or other information entered (or purportedly entered) for the purposes of the Contest; and/or (iii) for any other reason the Sponsor deems necessary, in its sole and absolute discretion, for the purposes of administering the Contest in accordance with the Sponsor’s interpretation of the letter and spirit of these Rules. Failure to provide such proof to the complete satisfaction of the Sponsor within the timeline specified by the Sponsor may result in disqualification in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor. The sole determinant of the time for the purposes of the Contest will be the official time-keeping device(s) used by the Sponsor.

7. PRIZE:

There will be a total of one (1) Prize (the “ Prize ”) available to be won consisting of two (2) Red Bull Elite Suite tickets for The Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday June 18, 2023. The approximate retail value of the Prize is $2000 CAD.

All other aspects of the Prize will be determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion.

It is the entire responsibility of the confirmed winner and their guest to arrange and pay for any and all other costs associated with attending The Canadian Grand Prix. Neither the Sponsor nor any other entity will be providing any assistance or compensation in this regard. For the avoidance of any doubt, the Prize consists of the tickets only.

Guest Requirements: The confirmed winner’s guest must: (a) either be of the legal age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence or have the express written consent (in form and substance satisfactory to the Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion) to accompany the confirmed winner on the Prize; and (b) sign (and have their parent/legal guardian if they are under the legal age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence) and return the Sponsor’s release (by the date indicated on the release form) indicating (among other things) that they waive all recourse against the Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties relating to their participation in the Prize.

Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the following general conditions apply to the Prize: (i) Prize must be accepted as awarded and is not transferable, assignable and/or or convertible to cash (except as may be specifically permitted by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); (ii) no substitutions will be permitted, except at Sponsor’s option; (iii) redemption of the Prize must occur within and/or on or before the date or dates specified by the Sponsor (otherwise the Prize may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, be forfeited in its entirety and, if forfeited, nothing will be substituted in its place); (iv) the costs of everything not specifically and expressly stated above as included in the Prize are the sole and absolute responsibility of the confirmed winner; (v) if the confirmed winner does not utilize any part(s) of the Prize, then any such part(s) not utilized may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, be forfeited in their entirety and, if forfeited, nothing will be substituted in their place; (vi) Sponsor reserves the right at any time to: (a) place reasonable restrictions on the availability or use of the Prize or any component thereof; and (b) substitute the Prize or a component thereof for any reason with a prize or prize component(s) of equal or greater retail value, including, without limitation, but solely at the Sponsor’s sole discretion, a cash award; and (vii) by accepting the Prize, the confirmed winner agrees to waive all recourse against the Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties if the Prize or a component thereof does not prove satisfactory, either in whole or in part.

None of the Released Parties makes any representation or offers any warranty, express or implied, as to the quality or fitness of the Prize awarded in connection with the Contest. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the confirmed winner understands and acknowledges that they may not seek reimbursement or pursue any legal or equitable remedy from either the Sponsor or any of the other Released Parties should their Prize fail to be fit for its purpose or is in any way unsatisfactory.

8. ELIGIBLE WINNER SELECTION PROCESS:

On June 17, 2023 (the “S election Date ”) in Montreal, Quebec at approximately 10:00 p.m. ET, one (1) eligible Entry will be selected based on the fastest Time Trial. In the event of a tie based on the fastest Time Trial, there will be a random draw from among all eligible Entries that are tied. The odds of winning depend on the number and caliber of eligible Entries submitted and received in accordance with these Rules.

9. ELIGIBLE WINNER NOTIFICATION PROCESS:

The Sponsor or its designated representative will make a maximum of two (2) attempts to contact the eligible winner via email within two (2) hours of the Selection Date. If the eligible winner cannot be contacted as outlined above, or if there is a return of any notification as undeliverable; then they may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, be disqualified (and, if disqualified, will forfeit all rights to the Prize) and the Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion and time permitting, to randomly select an alternate eligible entrant for the applicable Prize from among the remaining eligible Entries in accordance with the procedures outlined in Rule 8 (in which case the foregoing provisions of this section shall apply to such newly selected eligible winner).

10. ELIGIBLE WINNER CONFIRMATION PROCESS:

NO ONE IS A WINNER UNLESS AND UNTIL THE SPONSOR OFFICIALLY CONFIRMS THEM AS A WINNER IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE RULES. BEFORE BEING DECLARED AS A CONFIRMED PRIZE WINNER, the eligible winner will be required to: (a) correctly answer a mathematical skill-testing question without mechanical or other aid (which may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, be administered online, by e-mail or other electronic means, by telephone, or in the Sponsor’s form of Declaration and Release); and (b) sign and return the Sponsor’s Declaration and Release form, which (among other things): (i) confirms compliance with these Rules; (ii) acknowledges acceptance of the Prize (as awarded); (iii) releases the Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties from any and all liability in connection with this Contest, their participation therein and/or the awarding and use/misuse of the applicable Prize or any portion thereof; and (iv) agrees to the publication, reproduction and/or other use of their name, city and jurisdiction of residence, voice, statements about the Contest and/or photograph or other likeness without further notice or compensation, in any publicity or advertisement carried out by or on behalf of the Sponsor in any manner or medium whatsoever, including print, broadcast or the Internet.

If the eligible winner: (a) fails to correctly answer the skill-testing question; (b) fails to return the properly executed Contest documents within the specified time; (c) cannot accept (or is unwilling to accept) the Prize (as awarded) for any reason; and/or (d) is determined to be in violation of these Rules (all as determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); then they will be disqualified (and will forfeit all rights to the Prize) and the Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion and time permitting, to randomly select an alternate eligible entrant for the applicable Prize from among the remaining eligible Entries in accordance with the procedures outlined in Rule 8 (in which case the foregoing provisions of this section shall apply to such newly selected eligible winner).

11. GENERAL CONDITIONS:

This Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws. The decisions of the Sponsor with respect to all aspects of this Contest are final and binding on all entrants without right of appeal. ANYONE DEEMED BY THE SPONSOR TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THE SPONSOR’S INTERPRETATION OF THE LETTER AND/OR SPIRIT OF THESE RULES FOR ANY REASON IS SUBJECT TO DISQUALIFICATION IN THE SOLE AND ABSOLUTE DISCRETION OF THE SPONSOR AT ANY TIME.

The Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties will not be liable for: (i) any failure of any website or any platform during the Contest; (ii) any technical malfunction or other problems of any nature whatsoever, including, without limitation, those relating to the telephone network or lines, computer on-line systems, servers, access providers, computer equipment or software; (iii) the failure of any Entry and/or other information to be received, captured or recorded for any reason whatsoever, including, but not limited to, technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website; (iv) any injury or damage to an entrant’s or any other person’s computer or other device related to or resulting from participating in the Contest; (v) anyone being incorrectly and/or mistakenly identified as a winner or eligible winner; and/or (vi) any combination of the above.

The Sponsor reserves the right, subject only to the approval of the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux (the “ Régie ”) in Quebec, to withdraw, amend or suspend this Contest (or to amend these Rules) in any way, in the event of any cause beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor that interferes with the proper conduct of this Contest as contemplated by these Rules, including, without limitation, any error, problem, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or failure of any kind whatsoever. Any attempt to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest in any way (as determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion) may be a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. Sponsor reserves the right, subject only to the approval of the Régie in Quebec, to cancel, amend or suspend this Contest, or to amend these Rules, in any way without prior notice or obligation, in the event of any accident, printing, administrative, or other error of any kind, or for any other reason whatsoever.

The Sponsor reserves the right, subject only to the approval of the Régie in Quebec, to adjust any of the dates, timeframes and/or other mechanics stipulated in these Rules, to the extent deemed necessary by Sponsor, for purposes of verifying compliance by participants and/or other information with these Rules, or as a result of any problems, or in light of any other circumstances which, in the opinion of Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion, affect the proper administration of the Contest as contemplated in these Rules, or for any other reason.

For Quebec Residents: Any litigation respecting the conduct or organization of a publicity contest may be submitted to the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux for a ruling. Any litigation respecting the awarding of a prize may be submitted to the board only for the purpose of helping the parties reach a settlement.

The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with the terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

By entering this Contest, each entrant expressly consents to the Sponsor, its agents and/or representatives, storing, sharing and using the personal information submitted only for the purpose of administering the Contest and in accordance with Sponsor’s privacy policy. This section does not limit any other consent(s) that an individual may provide the Sponsor or others in relation to the collection, use and/or disclosure of their personal information.