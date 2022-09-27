For the first time in nine years, the world-renowned competition Red Bull Flugtag returned to Canada, making a splash in Lake Ontario Saturday, September 24. Thirty teams from across from across the province attempted to fly human-powered aircrafts off a 6.5-metre platform at Ontario Place. More than 30,000 spectators came to the shores of downtown Toronto to watch them compete for glory.
An esteemed panel of Canadian judges, including Chris Hadfield, Drea Wheeler, Mark McMorris, James Hobson, and The Queen Priyanka, judged these high-flying heroes on the creativity and design of their craft, showmanship of their skit, and distance travelled from the flight deck.
So, how far can an engineless craft fly off a pier? About 15 metres if you were the first place team. Competing crafts included everything from Rick and Morty themed spaceships to flying hot dogs and everything in between.
While the designs (and distances traveled) were all different, the one thing they had in common was the excitement of the crowd as they all safely touched down into Lake Ontario. If you weren't able to make it AND missed the livestream on Red Bull Canada's TikTok, here's everything you need to know about the best performing crafts:
3rd Place - Disco Far
With 9 metres travelled, 41/50 awarded for creativity, and 44/50 for ramp performance, Disco Far didn't quite reach the world Flugtag World Record of 78.5 metres but they looked great attempting it.
2nd Place - The Shizenhawken
One of the more interestingly named crafts of the day, the Shizenhawken scored 35/50 on creativity, but solidified their case for second place with 17 metres traveled and a 42/50 ramp performance.
1st Place - SnapPea Flying Machine
You've heard of peas in a pod, but what about peas on the podium? SnapPea Flying Machine snagged the top spot with an awesome 40/50 for creativity, 15 metres travelled and a day-winning 41/50 ramp performance.
The show was carried by MC’s Craig McMorris, Mariah Amber, Danielle Voit, and Jacqueline Doorey keeping the crowd on top of the amateur flights and tracking scores. To cap it off there were unforgettable performances from The Queen Priyanka and the SWS Flyboard team, the first Red Bull Flugtag in Toronto was one for the books.