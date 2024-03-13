Red Bull Four 2 Score: Tips on how to play the 4-on-4 football game

Red Bull Four 2 Score is a pioneering 4-on-4 tournament that brings together masters of indoor soccer in a unique and innovative format. The frenetic matches last 10 minutes and get rid of both goalkeepers and breaks, with the number of goals scored in the first and last 60 seconds of each game being doubled at the final whistle to ensure maximum excitement.

Any male or female players between the ages of 16 and 35 can participate in the tournament, so continue reading to learn how you can hone your skills in preparation for kick-off.

01 Be ready to attack from beginning to end of each match

There's no time to pass the ball around and feel your way into the game at Red Bull Four 2 Score. The first and last minutes are the most important of each match because every goal is worth double, which can turn the game upside down. It also means that full attack from kick-off to the final whistle is essential for any team with ambitions to go far. Nursing a one goal advantage isn't a good idea here!

No breaks, no rest: Red Bull Four 2 Score matches are non-stop action © Marcel Lämmerhirt/Red Bull Content Pool

With this in mind, you and your team should focus especially on keeping it tight and counter-attacking at the start. On the one hand, it's a time when you should pay special attention to your goal, but it's even more important to press the opponent and look forward, because a goal in those moments usually decides the winner.

02 Learn how to defend without a goalkeeper

Forget about the goalkeeper being your last line of defence – in Red Bull Four 2 Score, no one's allowed between the posts to defend the goal. In fact, there's a marked area in front of each goal where the defending teams can't enter. Cross the line and stray into the restricted space and the opposing team will be awarded a penalty.

Knowing this, it's really important your team learns to defend the goal like a well-oiled machine, closing space quickly and fluidly to close any gaps that might appear. You always need someone in the path of the ball, ready to block the shot.

03 Figure out how to provide cover

With no keeper, you've got to defend like champions to win games © Marcel Lämmerhirt/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Four 2 Score is contested by teams with four players and one reserve each. This means there's plenty of space on the pitch to play, so as soon as you let someone escape, they can get the ball into open space and score. This makes zonal defending risky, especially if you're playing deep. So, we'd recommend you and your team-mates start practicing covering and tracking players, as this is the easiest way to minimise the danger in front of your own goal.

04 Practice a lot of penalties and free kicks

Penalties aren't rare in this contest, but they're taken by shooting from the centre of the pitch, with no one standing in the way of the goal. So, it's a pure test of accuracy and nerve. Practice them a lot as a team, because penalty kicks could be the key to victory, especially in relegation games.

Only a team that can attack and defend as a unit will succeed © Marcel Lämmerhirt/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Make your dribbling unpredictable

Getting past an opponent by dribbling, you open the way to the goal and good chance to score. On the other hand, if you lose the ball, you risk conceding a costly goal. That's why it's really worth honing your dribbling skills before signing up for Red Bull Four 2 Score. And don't forget to save your best dribbling for the first and last minute and bag a double value goal for your team.

