Check out the Red Bull Gaming Hub at Toronto Metropolitan University

The Creative School at Toronto Metropolitan University continues to increase it's offerings for those with game industry aspirations. First, they offered courses and clubs for people looking to further their studies, but now they're partnering with Red Bull to create a space for both learning and play.

Location: Located at 80 Gould St in Toronto, the Red Bull Gaming Hub is an on campus facility packed with all the latest technology.

What're some things we'll do there? The Red Bull Gaming Hub supports virtual production and broadcasting using Open Broadcast Software and Unreal Engine.

Red Bull Gaming Hub Wall © Pro Shooters

Built for constructive play

The Red Bull Gaming Hub has the high performance capabilities needed for an elite-level gaming experience. The space will allow for more engaging research and and better instructional content, delivered in an environment gamers will find familiar.

What're the setups like? 36 high-performance gaming computers equipped with some of the best AMD technology on the market.

Red Bull Gaming Hub Towers © Pro Shooters Red Bull Gaming Hub Monitors © Pro Shooters

Gaming is curriculum

Gaming has evolved and continues to change. Playing every new title to completion isn't the only way to be involved with the lifestyle. From entertainment streaming (and watching streams), to esports broadcast, and content creation (reviews, discourse, analysis, tips and more), gaming is culture and worthy of continued academic study.

What's in the room besides PCs? Eight 4KHD televisions along the walls, a 5:1 surround sound speaker system and game library full of absolute classics.

Red Bull Gaming Hub TVs © Pro Shooters

Home for events

It isn't all about lectures and constructive play, though. From tournaments and livestreams all the way to game club meetups, the Red Bull Gaming Hub is where the worlds of social, educational and competitive gaming all collide.

Red Bull Gaming Hub Fridges © Pro Shooters

Students will connect with their peers, hear from industry experts, train, compete, and have the opportunity to jumpstart their forays into gaming, whether it's in broad entertainment or in the fast-paced world of esports. It's a rapidly expanding category of interest for both employment and education, and learning how to get involved can start here.