Check out the Red Bull Gaming Hub at Toronto Metropolitan University

Gaming
The Creative School at Toronto Metropolitan University continues to increase it's offerings for those with game industry aspirations. First, they offered courses and clubs for people looking to further their studies, but now they're partnering with Red Bull to create a space for both learning and play.
Location: Located at 80 Gould St in Toronto, the Red Bull Gaming Hub is an on campus facility packed with all the latest technology.
Built for constructive play
The Red Bull Gaming Hub has the high performance capabilities needed for an elite-level gaming experience. The space will allow for more engaging research and and better instructional content, delivered in an environment gamers will find familiar.
Gaming is curriculum
Gaming has evolved and continues to change. Playing every new title to completion isn't the only way to be involved with the lifestyle. From entertainment streaming (and watching streams), to esports broadcast, and content creation (reviews, discourse, analysis, tips and more), gaming is culture and worthy of continued academic study.
Home for events
It isn't all about lectures and constructive play, though. From tournaments and livestreams all the way to game club meetups, the Red Bull Gaming Hub is where the worlds of social, educational and competitive gaming all collide.
Students will connect with their peers, hear from industry experts, train, compete, and have the opportunity to jumpstart their forays into gaming, whether it's in broad entertainment or in the fast-paced world of esports. It's a rapidly expanding category of interest for both employment and education, and learning how to get involved can start here.