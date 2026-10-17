Red Bull Hardline British Columbia: Vermette and Hemstreet Make History

Red Bull Hardline landed in Canada for the first time ever on October 16 2026, with more than 10,000 spectators taking over Cypress Mountain in British Columbia. The event brought together 31 of the world's best downhill mountain bike riders to compete on one of the toughest courses in the sport.

Athletes from 9 countries tackled massive jumps, technical rock features, and steep descents. On the men’s side, Asa Vermette won his 3rd Red Bull Hardline event with a time of 3:30.061, becoming the first rider ever to win each iteration of Red Bull Hardline: Wales, Tasmania, and now British Columbia.

Asa Vermette is your Red Bull Hardline British Columbia winner © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

On the women’s side, BC native Gracey Hemstreet made history of her own, becoming the first-ever women’s winner of Red Bull Hardline British Columbia with a time of 5:32.027, adding to the three Hardline victories she already has from Tasmania.

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The mountains of British Columbia delivered exactly what riders and fans came for: world-class racing, unforgettable moments, and another landmark chapter in the story of Red Bull Hardline.

01 History in the making at Red Bull Hardline British Columbia 2026

After days of preparation and practice sessions, riders faced the ultimate challenge as race day arrived in British Columbia a day earlier than expected. With inclement weather in the forecast, the decision was made to move the event forward by a day to take place on Friday, October 16 instead of the originally scheduled Saturday, October 17.

Beautiful conditions, relentless terrain, and no room for error, every section of the course demanded complete commitment from start to finish and delivered its fair share of drama, rewarding clean runs while reminding competitors just how difficult Red Bull Hardline can be.

Quotation It was insane, the fans were so crazy all day [and] even with the schedule change they all made it out. They were super cool, Canada always delivers. Asa Vermette

Early race leaders set the tone early, with Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab setting his time as only the third men’s rider on the course. His precision around the most technical sections and ability to keep his speed in the gaps showed the other riders they’d have to lay it all on the line to beat his time.

As the competition intensified, the times continued to be challenged throughout the afternoon. Every rider brought their own approach to the course, keeping the spectators on site and fans watching around the world holding their breath.

Bernard Kerr was the second last men’s rider to drop and was on a podium-topping pace, but stumbled as he neared the end of the course, showing just how unforgiving Red Bull Hardline can be.

Oli Clark navigating his way between features © Tyler Ravelle / Red Bull Content Pool Finn Iles is pure focus at Hardline BC © Tyler Ravelle / Red Bull Content Pool

Only 2 tenths of a second separated 2nd and 3rd place, with Stevens-Mcnab throwing down a time of 3:32.681 for 2nd and fellow New Zealander Oli Clark finishing with a time of 3:32.801 to round out the podium.

Local hero Jackson Goldstone was the last to drop after registering the fastest seeding time and got off to an absolutely blistering pace. He was just ahead of Vermette’s sector times throughout the top of the course only to run into a difficult technical section where he lost his footing, ultimately securing the victory for Vermette.

"It’s a physical, long track and I was so happy to put down a good run after my crash yesterday. To put one down, it felt nice, so I’m stoked," said Vermette after his victory.

02 Red Bull Hardline British Columbia: The top three men’s riders

When the racing was complete, these riders emerged at the top of one of mountain biking's toughest tests, earning their place on the top of the podium through skill and composure under pressure.

1st Place: Asa Vermette

A run that combined speed, precision, and confidence from start to finish saw Asa Vermette claim victory at Red Bull Hardline British Columbia 2026.

Delivering when it mattered most, he navigated the course's biggest features and most technical sections to stop the clock at 3:30.061.

2nd Place: Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab

Finishing in second place, Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab delivered an early standout performance that kept the pressure on throughout the competition, laying down a time of 3:32.681.

His run showcased remarkable consistency and commitment, securing a well-earned podium finish in one of the deepest rider lineups we’ve seen.

3rd Place: Oli Clark

Rounding out the podium, Oli Clark put together an impressive effort to secure third place with a time of 3:32.80, tackling the course with confidence and control and proving he belongs among the sport's elite.

Other top performances

Other notable performances came from up-and-coming Canadian talents hailing from the sea to sky region, with Pemberton’s Tegan Cruz taking fourth (3:34.596), Vancouver’s Michael Delesalle in 5th (3:36.422), and Squamish’s Dane Jewett in 6th (3:37.987).

To round out the celebratory moments, South African rider Theo Erlangsen took home the Rider of the Week Award.

Check out the full seeding and final race results .

Oli Clark sending it on the final jump © Tyler Ravelle / Red Bull Content Pool

03 Canadian Gracey Hemstreet makes history on home soil in the women's event

The women’s competition delivered one of the defining stories of the weekend as Gracey Hemstreet claimed victory on home soil, earning a landmark win in front of family, friends, and Canadian fans in her home province of British Columbia.

Already established as one of the sport’s brightest talents, Hemstreet rose to the occasion with a composed, confident performance on one of mountain biking’s toughest stages.

Quotation This was the gnarliest course I've ever ridden. Gracey Hemstreet

Navigating the course’s biggest features and most technical sections with trademark speed and precision, Hemstreet secured the top step of the podium while adding another historic achievement to her growing resume.

"This was the gnarliest course I’ve ridden and I was very out of my comfort zone on it, which is a cool feeling because I never get that [being scared]," Hemstreet said after the race.

Gracey Hemstreet sends it off a feature © Tyler Ravelle / Red Bull Content Pool Gracey Hemstreet crosses the finish line © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

The victory marked her fourth Red Bull Hardline win overall, with 3 Tasmania victories, making her the first woman to win two different Red Bull Hardline events and further cementing her place among the sport’s most accomplished riders. For a rider who grew up in British Columbia and has become one of Canadian mountain biking's leading figures, the result carried extra significance.

Celebrated by a passionate home crowd, Hemstreet's victory was not only a personal milestone but also a fitting moment for a week that highlighted the continued progression of women's mountain biking on one of the sport's biggest stages.

Champage celebrations for our Red Bull Hardline BC winners © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

04 A history-making week to remember

As riders packed up and fans reflected on an unforgettable week in the mountains, Red Bull Hardline proved why it occupies a category of its own. The event brought together some of the sport's biggest names and delivered countless moments that highlighted the progression of mountain biking at its highest level, making the first-ever iteration of Hardline in Canada one to remember.

With another successful chapter written in Hardline history, the bar has been raised once again, leaving riders and fans already looking ahead to what comes next. See you all in Wales in 2027.

About the course

The course on Cypress Mountain was designed by Gee Atherton and Dan Atherton, the creators of Red Bull Hardline, and brought to life by head builder Justin Wyper and his crew. Local riders, Jackson Goldstone among them, helped scout the site and one of its signature features was the lily pad, which leads into the final third and involves a 30m gap. Overall, the course dropped 543m across roughly 2 kilometres.

Want to re-live all the action? Check out the replay on Red Bull TV !

Red Bull Hardline British Columbia 2026 livestream The world’s toughest MTB race pushes riders to their absolute limits on the most extreme, unforgiving terrain.