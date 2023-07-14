Chris Cummings performs at Dinas Mawddwy, Wales for Red Bull Hardline on September 10, 2022.
© Nathan Hughes/Red Bull Content Pool
MTB

One of the toughest MTB races in the world, Red Bull Hardline is back

The gnarliest downhill race of the year is back and bigger than ever before. Find out what’s new at Red Bull Hardline, plus who to look out for and how to watch live coverage.
By Charlie Allenby
5 min readUpdated on

Part of this story

Red Bull Hardline

Twenty of the world’s best and bravest riders are put to the test in this one-of-a-kind race.

9 Tour Stops

Red Bull Hardline

Red Bull Hardline 2023 returns to the Dyfi Valley in Wales on July 15 and 16.

United Kingdom

Jackson Goldstone

Hailing from Squamish, British Columbia, Junior MTB downhill World Champion Jackson Goldstone landed his first magazine cover at an age before most people learned to ride a bike.

CanadaCanada

Kade Edwards

A former junior downhill world champ, Kade Edwards is one of the sport's great all rounders, equally at home spinning slopestyle tricks as he is racing.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Gee Atherton

A two-time downhill world champion, multiple World Cup winner, a Red Bull Rampage podium finisher and one of the greatest MTB riders of his generation.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Laurie Greenland

Regularly challenging for UCI World Cup wins, Britain's Laurie Greenland is one of the fastest downhill riders in the world.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Juan Diego Salido

The first Mexican to qualify for Red Bull Rampage, Juan Diego 'Johny' Salido is one of the rising stars of the freeride mountain bike scene.

MexicoMexico

Summary

  1. 1
    How can I watch?
  2. 2
    Where are we?
  3. 3
    What’s the Hardline course like?
  4. 4
    Who's going to win the 2023 edition?
  5. 5
    What happened last time?
Red Bull Hardline is back for its ninth edition and has strengthened its status as one of the toughest downhill mountain bike races in the world.
The event's creator, Dan Atherton, has spent the past year making improvements to the course – a brutal part-downhill, part-freeride track set in the heart of Wales's Dyfi Valley – which should make this year's event the hardest yet.
Throw in the unpredictable Welsh weather and 25-plus mountain bikers from across the world and various disciplines and you've got a downhill race like no other.
01

How can I watch?

Jackson Goldstone as seen ay Red Bull Hardline at Dinas Mawddwy, Wales on September 11, 2022.

That face you make when watching Hardline finals

© Saskia Dugon/Red Bull Content Pool

You can get full coverage of Red Bull Hardline 2023 here. Finals will be streaming live at 12.50pm UTC on Sunday, July 16.
02

Where are we?

The Dyfi Valley is located in Snowdonia, north Wales. This area is very popular with mountain bikers, as it's only a few miles north of Machynlleth and close to Dolgellau, two villages with access to all types of MTB trails and bike parks.
Dan Atherton rides above Dyfi

Dan Atherton rides above Dyfi

© @MountCreative

03

What’s the Hardline course like?

The Hardline track – designed and built by Dan Atherton and Ollie Davey – is a beast. Snaking its way down the mountain in the heart of the Dyfi forest, the track combines huge freestyle jumps with extremely technical downhill features. This means that you need to nail the formula of this course in order to make it down in one piece, never mind in a winning time. To do that, riders need to have the skills to handle big jumps and navigate their way through difficult and (usually) damp forest sections.
Artwork with details of the Red Bull Hardline 2022 course.

Red Bull Hardline Course Illustration

© Red Bull Hardline 2022

With gigantic step-ups, gaps and speeds of up to 65kph, it's fair to say that the Hardline course is the gnarliest downhill track in the UK – if not the world!
For 2023, the Hardline track remains the same as last year's edition, when two newly-built sections in the middle of the run made it even more demanding. With riders now experienced on the on-off jump that replaced the old 'Dirty Ferns' hip and the huge back-to-back doubles that follow hot on its heels, expect them to send it even harder in 2023.
Take a look at the 2022 Red Bull Hardline course with Jackson Goldstone:

3 min

Course preview

Jackson Goldstone takes us down the hardest track in mountain biking.

English

Jackson Goldstone
04

Who's going to win the 2023 edition?

Thirty riders will line up to take on the Red Bull Hardline course this year. Previous winners Bernard Kerr, Gee Atherton and Craig Evans are all lining up in Wales and, despite a rare mishap in 2022, Kerr is going to be tough to beat – he already has a hat-trick of wins at Red Bull Hardline and has only finished off the podium once.
A photo of Bernard Kerr riding the Red Bull Hardline course.

Bernard Kerr is one of the best at taming the Hardline course

© Sven Martin/Red Bull Content Pool

Gee Atherton performs during Red Bull Hardline at Dinas Mawddwy, Wales on September 11, 2022.

Can Gee Atherton role back the years to claim his second Hardline win?

© Nathan Hughes/Red Bull Content Pool

A slew of other Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup downhill racers will also be starting, including Charlie Hatton, Flo Payet, George Brannigan, Gaetan Vige, Kade Edwards and Ronan Dunne
Laurie Greenland, who built his own dream track at nearby BikePark Wales, will be looking to go better than his second place in 2021. Johny Salido, a man more known for his freeride skills, and two-time Red Bull Rampage winner Kyle Strait are further interesting additions to a rider list. All in all, this is the strongest Hardline rider list to date. There's also the appearance of the once wild man of World Cup downhill in Josh Bryceland.
  • Gee Atherton (🇬🇧)
  • George Brannigan (🇳🇿)
  • Adam Brayton (🇬🇧)
  • Edgar Briole (🇫🇷)
  • Josh Bryceland (🇬🇧)
  • Ronan Dunne (🇮🇪)
  • Kade Edwards (🇬🇧)
  • Theo Erlangsen (🇿🇦)
  • Craig Evans (🇬🇧)
  • Brendan Fairclough (🇬🇧)
  • Sam Gale (🇳🇿)
  • Thomas Genon (🇧🇪)
  • Laurie Greenland (🇬🇧)
  • Charlie Hatton (🇬🇧)
  • Sam Hockenhull (🇬🇧)
  • Matteo Iniguez (🇫🇷)
  • Bernard Kerr (🇬🇧)
  • Thibault Laly (🇫🇷)
  • Josh Lowe (🇬🇧)
  • Harry Molloy (🇬🇧)
  • Jim Monro (🇬🇧)
  • Flo Payet (🇫🇷)
  • Juan 'Johny' Salido (🇲🇽)
  • Camilo Sanchez (🇨🇴)
  • Kaos Seagrave (🇬🇧)
  • Joe Smith (🇬🇧)
  • Kyle Strait (🇺🇸)
  • Juanfer Velez (🇨🇴)
  • Taylor Vernon (🇬🇧)
  • Gaëtan Vige (🇫🇷)
05

What happened last time?

4 min

Jackson Goldstone's winning run

Jackson Goldstone conquers the toughest course in downhill mountain biking to take the win at Red Bull Hardline 2022.

English

Jackson Goldstone
In 2022, crowds were welcomed back to the mountain for the first time since 2019. They were treated to a show too, as 20 of the best riders from across Britain and around the world lined up to take on Dan Atherton's creation.
The assumption pre-race was that it was Bernard Kerr's to lose – the three-time winner dominant throughout practice and qualifying. But come race day, a costly mistake from Kerr meant it would be someone else stood at the top of the Hardline podium.
Debutant 18-year-old Jackson Goldstone stepped up to fill the void. The then Junior World Cup overall champion showed no fear throughout the weekend in Wales, riding the course like he had been coming to Hardline for years and putting in a time that was in the green from top to bottom.

9 min

Top 3 runs

Enjoy the Top 3 runs from the world's hardest mountain bike race.

English

Joe Smith and Taylor Vernon made up the two other podium spots, while honourable mentions went to Gee Atherton and Jess Blewitt – the New Zealander becoming the first female athlete to take on the course.
Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and watch unmissable action on all your devices!

Part of this story

Red Bull Hardline

Twenty of the world’s best and bravest riders are put to the test in this one-of-a-kind race.

9 Tour Stops

Red Bull Hardline

Red Bull Hardline 2023 returns to the Dyfi Valley in Wales on July 15 and 16.

United Kingdom

Jackson Goldstone

Hailing from Squamish, British Columbia, Junior MTB downhill World Champion Jackson Goldstone landed his first magazine cover at an age before most people learned to ride a bike.

CanadaCanada

Kade Edwards

A former junior downhill world champ, Kade Edwards is one of the sport's great all rounders, equally at home spinning slopestyle tricks as he is racing.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Gee Atherton

A two-time downhill world champion, multiple World Cup winner, a Red Bull Rampage podium finisher and one of the greatest MTB riders of his generation.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Laurie Greenland

Regularly challenging for UCI World Cup wins, Britain's Laurie Greenland is one of the fastest downhill riders in the world.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Juan Diego Salido

The first Mexican to qualify for Red Bull Rampage, Juan Diego 'Johny' Salido is one of the rising stars of the freeride mountain bike scene.

MexicoMexico
MTB
Bike