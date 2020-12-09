Red Bull Shop merchandise is now available in select stores across Canada
Looking for something different to gift this year? Select Red Bull Shop Fan merchandise, previously only available online, can now be picked up at Circle K and Couche-Tard stores across the country.
We all know the drill. The Holiday season rolls around and all of a sudden it’s time for list-making and gift buying. The only difference this year is that you might not feel like hanging around the crowds or waiting in line to get what you need. Here’s where we come in -- we’ve teamed up with Circle K and Couche-Tard to provide an exclusive selection of Red Bull Shop merchandise not offered anywhere else in Canada! Whether you’re stuck for stocking fillers, need the perfect Secret Santa, or just feel like treating yourself, we have you covered.
A Red Bull Records water bottle for the music lover in your life? Check. Red Bull Air Race mugs for your adventurous friends? Check, check! Draw your motor-obsessed brother out of the 'Secret Santa' hat this year? A wide range of Red Bull Racing and KTM merch is available including one of the most exciting items on offer, a mini replica of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen’s race helmet. But don't just take our word for it -- check it out for yourself to see what's yours to put under the tree!
Level up your look, Red Bull style:
