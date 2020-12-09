We all know the drill. The Holiday season rolls around and all of a sudden it’s time for list-making and gift buying. The only difference this year is that you might not feel like hanging around the crowds or waiting in line to get what you need. Here’s where we come in -- we’ve teamed up with Circle K and Couche-Tard to provide an exclusive selection of

merchandise not offered anywhere else in Canada! Whether you’re stuck for stocking fillers, need the perfect Secret Santa, or just feel like treating yourself, we have you covered.