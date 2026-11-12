Spectators cheer at the Upper and Lower Finals Day of the Red Bull Home Ground World Final in New York City, NY on November 15, 2025.
© Colin Young-Wolff/Red Bull Content Pool
esports

VALORANT's biggest names head to LA for Red Bull Home Ground 2026

The world's best VALORANT teams are heading to LA. Discover who's competing, where to watch and what to expect from Red Bull Home Ground 2026.
By Jon Partridge
4 min readUpdated on

Part of this story

Red Bull Home Ground World Final 2026

The world's top VALORANT teams will return to the United States as Red Bull Home Ground 2026 lands in Los Angeles

USA

Emily 'Emiru' Schunk

From League of Legends streamer to award-winning cosplay creator, Emiru has built a global following by bringing gaming, creativity and entertainment together.

United StatesUnited States

Timmy 'iiTzTimmy' An

From tactical shooters to the world of streaming, American Timothy 'iiTzTimmy' An proves he can put in the work to be the best.

United StatesUnited States

Ludwig Ahgren

One of the biggest names in livestreaming and esports, Ludwig is a charismatic creator, multi-record setting gamer and entertainer.

United StatesUnited States

Summary

  1. 1
    What is Red Bull Home Ground?
  2. 2
    Where can I watch Red Bull Home Ground 2026?
  3. 3
    Who'll be casting at Red Bull Home Ground 2026?
  4. 4
    Which teams are taking part at Red Bull Home Ground 2026?
  5. 5
    What happened at Red Bull Home Ground 2025??
After an unforgettable showdown in New York City in 2025, Red Bull Home Ground heads west and will unfold in Los Angeles for its seventh iteration. A selection of the world's top teams will compete over four days of frenetic competition from December 10-13, all competing for bragging rights, the Red Bull Home Ground trophy, and a showdown at the iconic Shrine Auditorium.
Throughout the main event weekend, we'll also see an opening ceremony featuring bbno$, along with renowned players Ludwig, iiTzTimmy, and Emiru leading the celebrations, all building up to an epic clash for end-of-season bragging rights and a big slice of the prize pool.
Riot Games will also reveal the 2027 VCT Kickoff draws live in front of the audience, while Home Ground Fan Fest will take place right outside, and is free and open to everyone.
01

What is Red Bull Home Ground?

Red Bull Home Ground is a LAN esports event which sees some of the world's top VALORANT teams compete in fierce multi-round games. Over the last six editions of the competition, elite squads from VALORANT's top regions have competed everywhere from London and Manchester, in the United Kingdom, to global cities like Tokyo, Berlin and New York. This year, the United States will host Red Bull Home Ground for a second time, with Los Angeles serving as the stage for the 10 competing teams.
02

Where can I watch Red Bull Home Ground 2026?

Fans cheer at Red Bull Home Ground World Final in New York City NY, November 16 2025.

There's always a passionate crowd at Red Bull Home Ground

© Ryan Muir/Red Bull Content Pool

For 2026, Red Bull Home Ground returns to the USA, with this year's event taking place in Los Angeles. The City of Angels serves as the backdrop for the heated competition, where local fans will be able to root for their favourite teams in-person at the Shrine Auditorium, with tickets available here.
Online fans will be able to stream the action live on Twitch and YouTube.
03

Who'll be casting at Red Bull Home Ground 2026?

TenZ and Sacy at the Red Bull Home Ground World Finals in New York, NY on November 16, 2025.

Previous years have seen big names like Ludwig and TenZ behind the mic

© Colin Young-Wolff/Red Bull Content Pool

Talent is yet to be announced – watch this space to find out who will be on mic duties and on the analyst desk.
04

Which teams are taking part at Red Bull Home Ground 2026?

NRG celebrate at the Upper and Lower Finals Day of the Red Bull Home Ground World Final in New York City, NY on November 15, 2025.

2025's VALORANT Champions, NRG, are one of 10 teams set to take part

© Colin Young-Wolff/Red Bull Content Pool

This year, 10 teams will be competing in the main event:
  1. LOUD – Fresh from their VALORANT Champions victory in Shanghai, LOUD will be looking to take on the competition and prove their worth.
  2. 100 Thieves – The 2026 Esports World Cup winners and third-place VALORANT Champions side will aim high whilst competing on home soil.
  3. G2 Esports – The North American squad will be looking to retain their Red Bull Home Ground title after clinching the top prize in New York City last year.
  4. NRG – 2025's VALORANT Champions winner will be looking for redemption after placing second at last year's Red Bull Home Ground
  5. Sentinels – This NA org is one of the region's top teams and will be looking to clinch the trophy on home soil.
  6. T1 – The South Korean org looks to cap off an exciting year after making it to the quarter-finals of this year's VALORANT Champions.
  7. ZETA DIVISION – As one of Japan's top teams, ZETA DIVISION will be looking to prove themselves as international contenders following a challenging season.
  8. Fnatic – A transitional year is in effect for the orange and black, but will they come out strong in LA?
  9. TBC
  10. TBC
Further teams will be announced as the final two qualifiers secure their slots.
05

What happened at Red Bull Home Ground 2025??

G2 Esports lift the Red Bull Home Ground World Finals trophy amid falling confetti after winning the 2025 championship in New York City.

G2 Esports triumphed at Bull Home Ground in 2025

© Colin Young-Wolff/Red Bull Content Pool

2025's edition saw eight teams from all over the world face off in the main event, as the competition was shaken down to just two in the grand final. We saw the likes of ZETA DIVISION, Fnatic, T1 and Sentinels all showcase serious skills, but it was G2 Esports who emerged victorious in New York City, following a lower-bracket run that would then see them stomp NRG 3-0 in the grand final.

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About the author

Part of this story

Red Bull Home Ground World Final 2026

The world's top VALORANT teams will return to the United States as Red Bull Home Ground 2026 lands in Los Angeles

USA

Emily 'Emiru' Schunk

From League of Legends streamer to award-winning cosplay creator, Emiru has built a global following by bringing gaming, creativity and entertainment together.

United StatesUnited States

Timmy 'iiTzTimmy' An

From tactical shooters to the world of streaming, American Timothy 'iiTzTimmy' An proves he can put in the work to be the best.

United StatesUnited States

Ludwig Ahgren

One of the biggest names in livestreaming and esports, Ludwig is a charismatic creator, multi-record setting gamer and entertainer.

United StatesUnited States
esports
Gaming