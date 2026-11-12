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esports
VALORANT's biggest names head to LA for Red Bull Home Ground 2026
The world's best VALORANT teams are heading to LA. Discover who's competing, where to watch and what to expect from Red Bull Home Ground 2026.
After an unforgettable showdown in New York City in 2025, Red Bull Home Ground heads west and will unfold in Los Angeles for its seventh iteration. A selection of the world's top teams will compete over four days of frenetic competition from December 10-13, all competing for bragging rights, the Red Bull Home Ground trophy, and a showdown at the iconic Shrine Auditorium.
Riot Games will also reveal the 2027 VCT Kickoff draws live in front of the audience, while Home Ground Fan Fest will take place right outside, and is free and open to everyone.
01
What is Red Bull Home Ground?
Red Bull Home Ground is a LAN esports event which sees some of the world's top VALORANT teams compete in fierce multi-round games. Over the last six editions of the competition, elite squads from VALORANT's top regions have competed everywhere from London and Manchester, in the United Kingdom, to global cities like Tokyo, Berlin and New York. This year, the United States will host Red Bull Home Ground for a second time, with Los Angeles serving as the stage for the 10 competing teams.
02
Where can I watch Red Bull Home Ground 2026?
For 2026, Red Bull Home Ground returns to the USA, with this year's event taking place in Los Angeles. The City of Angels serves as the backdrop for the heated competition, where local fans will be able to root for their favourite teams in-person at the Shrine Auditorium, with tickets available here.
03
Who'll be casting at Red Bull Home Ground 2026?
Talent is yet to be announced – watch this space to find out who will be on mic duties and on the analyst desk.
04
Which teams are taking part at Red Bull Home Ground 2026?
This year, 10 teams will be competing in the main event:
- LOUD – Fresh from their VALORANT Champions victory in Shanghai, LOUD will be looking to take on the competition and prove their worth.
- 100 Thieves – The 2026 Esports World Cup winners and third-place VALORANT Champions side will aim high whilst competing on home soil.
- G2 Esports – The North American squad will be looking to retain their Red Bull Home Ground title after clinching the top prize in New York City last year.
- NRG – 2025's VALORANT Champions winner will be looking for redemption after placing second at last year's Red Bull Home Ground
- Sentinels – This NA org is one of the region's top teams and will be looking to clinch the trophy on home soil.
- T1 – The South Korean org looks to cap off an exciting year after making it to the quarter-finals of this year's VALORANT Champions.
- ZETA DIVISION – As one of Japan's top teams, ZETA DIVISION will be looking to prove themselves as international contenders following a challenging season.
- Fnatic – A transitional year is in effect for the orange and black, but will they come out strong in LA?
- TBC
- TBC
Further teams will be announced as the final two qualifiers secure their slots.
05
What happened at Red Bull Home Ground 2025??
2025's edition saw eight teams from all over the world face off in the main event, as the competition was shaken down to just two in the grand final. We saw the likes of ZETA DIVISION, Fnatic, T1 and Sentinels all showcase serious skills, but it was G2 Esports who emerged victorious in New York City, following a lower-bracket run that would then see them stomp NRG 3-0 in the grand final.
Find out more at redbull.com/homeground
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