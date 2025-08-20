Gaming
Red Bull Home Ground Canada Qualifiers Go Down This Weekend
Find out about the four teams battling at the Red Bull Home Ground Canadian Qualifier for their shot at the World Finals in New York!
Red Bull Home Ground is coming to Toronto for its Canadian Qualifier! Top VALORANT teams will battle it out at this in-person qualifier tournament for a chance to represent on the global stage at the Red Bull Home Ground World Final in New York in November.
Canadian teams from coast to coast first competed in two online qualifier events for a chance to compete at the in-person qualifier event in Toronto at FanExpo on August 23. The two winning teams are now travelling to Toronto to compete on the Bell Esports Challenge Stage against two invited teams: Cubert Academy and Shopify Rebellion Black.
Here's everything you need to know about Red Bull Home Ground Canada 2025.
01
Event Overview
The Red Bull Home Ground Canadian Qualifier LAN will be taking place on August 23 on the Bell Esports Challenge stage at Fan Expo Canada in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Fans are more than welcome to come out and watch the matches live, so if you’re already attending Fan Expo, head over to the Bell Esports Challenge stage and join in on the crowd and cheer your favorite team on!
- Host: seb.
- Casters: ash, Marks, RavishingRavish
- Special Guest: meL
The teams competing at the event will consist of two teams that qualified from online qualifiers and two invited teams. They will face off in a single elimination bracket with all matches being best of 3s. The winner will qualify for Red Bull Home Ground which is set to take place in New York City from November 21-23.
02
Competing Teams
With some of the best teams from North America’s Tier 2 scene attending the tournament, Toronto will be in for some amazing matches as they get a chance to see the following teams in action:
SaD Esports
The first team to come out of the online qualifiers was SaD Esports. Their roster is filled with a variety of talented players who have become mainstays of Tier 2 VALORANT, like bao and welyy. However, whether it’s a case of inconsistency or just some bad luck, their season in Challengers has left a lot to be desired as the team has struggled to make deep runs in any of the Stages and even had to fight in relegations to stay alive in Challengers heading into Stage 3. Despite their struggles, the team is filled with talented players who are more than capable of turning things around and what better time than Toronto?
If the stars align and the team is able to show up in their top form, we could see SaD booking a flight to New York for some action against Tier 1 teams during the offseason.
TSM
Led by familiar faces in gMd and seven, TSM come into the tournament as the “newest” roster of the group, with Canadians Alvinboy and Timotino joining the team just ahead of Challengers Stage 3. While the team initially struggled to gel, extra reps in online events saw the team tear through the second online qualifier to punch in their ticket for Toronto. From there, the team continued to get better and better, especially when it comes to their play on defense, which was highlighted in their dominant 2-0 over YFP in the Challengers Stage 3 Swiss Stage, where the team would only drop 3 rounds on defense across the two maps.
If TSM can continue to level up and improve, it could mean the return of TSM chants in Toronto as they could easily come out on top and qualify for Red Bull Home Ground.
Cubert Academy
Led by the young prodigy Yassin "reduxx" Aboulalazm, Cubert Academy enter this tournament with a ton of momentum behind them. As the Academy team of Sentinels, qualifying for offseason events like Red Bull Home Ground will be one of the few opportunities they have at taking on Tier 1 teams, which will include Sentinels in this case. So far, all signs are pointing to this team being the one to beat, especially after finishing the Challengers Stage 3 Swiss Stage with a 4-0 record.
While reduxx is the player most people are keeping their eyes on, this event will be another chance for the team’s IGL Kyu to show what he’s capable of to a wider audience as Cubert has continued to look better and better since he joined the team. Overall, with other young talent on the roster in nightz and satellite, any proper LAN experience will do wonders for the team. All eyes will be on Cubert Academy to see if they can grab on to the opportunity to test themselves against Tier 1 teams by winning this qualifier.
Shopify Rebellion Black
Shopify Rebellion enters this tournament with a lot to prove. After dominating and winning Challengers Stage 1, the team struggled to find the same form throughout the rest of the year, ending Challengers Stage 2 and 3 with a 2-4 record in the Swiss Stage and missing playoffs. Despite their struggles, a change of scenery and a chance to play on LAN could be what the team needs to turn things around.
If the team wants a chance to win, a key player that will need to show up in top form will be Pa1nt, who has been able to show flashes of brilliance during the recent Stage 3 Swiss Stage, especially on Raze. Alongside Pa1nt, Spaz will be another player to keep an eye on as he has quietly been having a great year despite the team’s overall struggles. If Spaz is able to take the next step as well, don’t be surprised if Shopify is able to put up a strong fight and potentially earn the ticket to New York for themselves.
03
Where to Watch
Apart from watching the event in person at Fan Expo, fans will be able to catch the entire event on Bell Canada's Twitch Channel. You can also keep an eye out on Twitter at TorontoVALORANT to get more updates on the event and highlights of the matches as they take place!
To learn more about Red Bull Home Ground Canada as a whole, check out the official event page!
