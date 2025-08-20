Red Bull Home Ground Canada Qualifiers Go Down This Weekend

The first team to come out of the online qualifiers was SaD Esports. Their roster is filled with a variety of talented players who have become mainstays of Tier 2 VALORANT, like

and

. However, whether it’s a case of inconsistency or just some bad luck, their season in Challengers has left a lot to be desired as the team has struggled to make deep runs in any of the Stages and even had to fight in relegations to stay alive in Challengers heading into Stage 3. Despite their struggles, the team is filled with talented players who are more than capable of turning things around and what better time than Toronto?