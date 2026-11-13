One year on from a frenetic finale in New York City, Red Bull Home Ground returns for 2026, and this time it's taking place in Los Angeles. The seventh edition of the annual tournament heads to California, where multiple teams will have home advantage, while global powerhouses will arrive from around the world to compete in the four-day festivities.

As teams travel from Europe, Asia, and further afield in the Americas, these are the rosters that will be looking to end the year on a high by challenging for glory on the West Coast.

01 Fnatic

Kaajak and crashies will find themselves on opposing rosters © Leo Rosas/Red Bull Content Pool

It's going to be an interesting sight to see Fnatic competing at this year's Red Bull Home Ground. The team is going through a tricky period following a disappointing competitive year and is in the middle of a roster rebuild after parting ways with multiple team members, including the long-standing Jake 'Boaster' Howlett, Emir 'Alfajer' Beder, and Austin 'crashies' Roberts.

With Kirill 'Cloud' Nekhozhin and Kajetan 'kaajak' Haremski still retained for the foreseeable future, it's going to be an exciting event to see just who will be donning the black and orange jersey and setting the tone for the upcoming competitive season.

02 G2 Esports

The defending champions will arrive with a new-look roster © Colin Young-Wolff/Red Bull Content Pool

Reigning Red Bull Home Ground champions G2 Esports will be looking to defend their title, but similarly to Fnatic, it is also going through a roster shift. Following a fourth-place finish at this year's VALORANT Champions, the organisation has parted ways with Jacob 'valyn' Batio and Andrej 'babybay' Francisty, while Alexander 'jawgemo' Mor has shifted to Team Vitality.

With Trent 'trent' Cairns and Nathan 'leaf' Orf still a core part of the roster, it remains to be seen who will be filling the extra slots in the squad – and how they will gel as they look to retain their Red Bull Home Ground title.

03 100 Thieves

With this year's Esports World Cup trophy in the bag, and an incredibly respectful third-place finish at VALORANT Champions in October, 100 Thieves is aiming to hoist up the Red Bull Home Ground trophy once again.

After taking the 2022 title in Manchester, England, the Jordan 'vora' Pulwer-led squad will this time be aiming to take the top spot on home soil, as this year's Red Bull Home Ground can't get any closer to 100 Thieves' HQ in California.

04 LOUD

Fresh from taking the top prize at VALORANT Champions in Shanghai, China, the Brazilian squad is ready to descend on Los Angeles to showcase their strength and take on international teams they rarely face.

But as 18-year-old wunderkind Enzo 'tkzin' Zimiani heads back to KRÜ Spark following his loan spell, who will join the high-flying squad as their fifth member?

05 NRG

NRG will have a new look heading into 2027 © Colin Young-Wolff / Red Bull Content Pool

NRG is known as one of North America's brightest teams, and while they have struggled to hit the highs of their 2025 VALORANT Champions win, the organisation is still a feared and ferocious force to be reckoned with in the region.

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As we head towards Red Bull Home Ground and the 2027 VCT season, NRG is also in the middle of a rebuild. After losing Brock 'brawk' Somerhalder to Sentinels, the core of Ethan 'Ethan' Arnold, Adam 'mada' Pampuch, and Logan 'skuba' Jenkins remains, and they'll no doubt be looking to make their mark in LA.

06 T1

TenZ is coming out of retirement for T1 © Todd Gutierrez/Red Bull Content Pool

South Korean organisation T1 continues to rise in VALORANT, and a top-four finish in their region saw them compete at VALORANT Champions, where they finished as the top team from the Pacific region. They'll have their sights set on some of the teams competing at Red Bull Home Ground this year, including G2 Esports, who knocked them out of this year's VALORANT Champions.

Change is also afoot with this roster, with former Fnatic player Austin 'crashies' Roberts joining up and Tyson 'TenZ' Ngo announcing his return to competitive VALORANT after two years. After making high-octane moves, there's no doubt this roster is going to cause a ruckus in LA.

About the author Who is Jon Partridge? Jon has been covering almost all aspects of gaming and esports for over a decade for Red Bull, and has worked with brands such as Riot Games and Bandai Namco on gaming related content.