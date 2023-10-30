For the uninitiated, Red Bull Home Ground is one of the most thrilling off-season tournaments in the VALORANT scene. Now in its fourth incarnation, the event is heading to Tokyo, Japan, this year for a competition that promises to be even more entertaining. Teams from across Asia, Europe, and the Americas will compete for a space at the top of the international totem pole and these are the squads we think you need to watch out for.

01 Fnatic

As anyone who's followed this UK-based organisation on any of their social media accounts will attest to, Fnatic is one of the most entertaining teams in the esport. Led by the charismatic in-game leader Jake 'Boaster' Howlett, Fnatic is not only one of the most talented teams in VALORANT, but also one of the most fun.

When not winning tournaments such as the VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and the VCT 2023: LOCK//IN São Paulo, the squad can be found performing K-pop dances and freestyle raps for the amusement of their fans.

One player who's been generating a lot of buzz is Leo 'Leo' Jannesson. At the aforementioned São Paulo tournament, he was voted the Grand Finals MVP, scoring an incredible 13 clutches. Keep your eyes on this promising player at Red Bull Home Ground 2023.

02 DRX

Hailing from South Korea, DRX is one of the finest VALORANT teams Asia has to offer. Since joining the scene in 2022, they've paved the way to success by taking first in both stages of the VCT 2022: Korea Challengers tournament.

So far, the team led by IGL Kim 'stax' Gu-taek haven't managed to come out on top in an international competition, but you can bet they'll be giving their all to change that this November.

03 100 Thieves

100 Thieves will be looking to defend their 2022 crown © Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool

The first of North America's VALORANT teams, 100 Thieves have been relentless in their efforts to rise up the ranks. Having been active in the scene since its inception in 2020, the org formed by Matthew 'Nadeshot' Haag, has made a name for itself in regional tournaments and achieved mid-table finishes at international events.

Their most recent campaign at VCT 2023: LOCK//IN São Paulo saw them knocked out by none other than Fnatic, so expect there to be some intense rivalry when the teams meet in Tokyo. 100 Thieves also won last year's Red Bull Home Ground with a clutch victory over Cloud9, so expect all of this year's teams to be keen to knock them from their perch.

04 Cloud9

After being denied the Red Bull Home Ground 2022 trophy by their countrymen 100 Thieves, USA-based Cloud9 will be on the warpath this year. Led by veteran IGL Anthony 'Vanity' Malaspina, the team boasts some huge characters, including boisterous streamer Erick 'Xeppaa' Bach and former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro Maxim 'wippie' Shepelev.

Recent signing Francis 'OXY' Hoang will be particularly interesting to watch, with a kinetic, almost reckless playing style that's all his own. With a victory over DRX in the TEN Valorant Global Invitational finals, it'll be interesting to see how a rematch goes down if they end up meeting in Tokyo.

05 FENNEL

One team with home-ground advantage is FENNEL, a Japanese team who fended off many of the best in the region to secure their spot at Red Bull Home Ground. Armed with a roster full of rising talent and a J-pop swagger, this squad has recently welcomed two new members – Daichi 'Derialy' Doi and Kento 'GON' Hara. The pair of 20-year-olds join in-game leader Hikaru 'CLZ' Mizutani, SyouTa, and Yuto 'Xdll' Mizomori.

06 FUT Esports

FUT Esports impressed during the EMEA qualifier © Barış Acarlı / Red Bull Content Pool

Fresh from their qualification at the Red Bull Home Ground EMEA qualifier, FUT Esports will be representing Turkey at this year's tournament. The team's performance at said competition was dominant, including victories over G2 Gozen, Team Heretics and others. FUT is arguably this year's underdog, with less international experience than many of the other teams on the lineup.

When it comes to stand-out players, you'll want to keep an eye on Doğukan 'qRaxs' Balaban, a clutch player of the highest calibre who might be able to pull one out of the bag. In between rounds, watch out for head coach Eray 'GAIS' Sarıkaya, who's famously outspoken and has no issue showcasing his passion.

To find out which one of these talented teams smokes the opposition at Red Bull Home Ground 2023 , you can catch the main event live on Twitch and YouTube from November 3–5. You won't want to miss this!