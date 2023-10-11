Meet the Canadian photographers who are Red Bull Illume semifinalists

As the world's greatest adventure and action sports imagery contest, being recognized for your skills by submitting an entry to Red Bull Illume can be life-changing.
And that's exactly what these Canadian creators are aspiring to do, putting their incredible talent, creativity, and eye for detail on full display for the whole world to see.
Here are the Canadian creators who have been named semifinalists in their respective categories for this year's competition. Entries are listed in alphabetical order:
01
Kenzie Beeman
- Category: Emerging with Canon
- Camera: Sony Alpha A7 III
- Lens: Tamron 17-28mm F2.8
- ISO: 320
- F-Stop: 6.3
- Shutter Speed: 1/320
- Location: Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas, NV, United States
Photographing climbing has created a beautiful synergy of my two passions
- Category: Emerging with Canon
- Camera: Sony Alpha A7 III
- Lens: FE 50mm F1.8
- ISO: 125
- F-Stop: 2.8
- Shutter Speed: 1/1250
- Location: Céüse, Céüse, France
02
Ryan Creary
- Category: Photos of Instagram
- Camera: Canon 5D Mark IV
- Lens: CAnon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L
- ISO: 400
- F-Stop: 16
- Shutter Speed: 1/2500
- Location: Rogers Pass, Revelstoke, BC, Canada
Mother nature provides the canvas
03
Hailey Elise
- Category: Energy
- Camera: Canon R5
- Lens: 70-200mm
- ISO: 2500
- F-Stop: 2.8
- Shutter Speed: 1/1000
- Location: Whistler, BC, Canada
When you're collaborating with the subject, it's both of you creating art together
04
Ben Girardi
- Category: Photos of Instagram
- Camera: Canon R5
- Lens: EF100-400 f/4.5-5.6 L IS II USM
- ISO: 100
- F-Stop: 8
- Shutter Speed: 1/1250
- Location: Whistler, BC, Canada
If you are too afraid to fail you might not ever take the shot that succeeds
- Category: Photos of Instagram
- Camera: Canon R5
- Lens: RF24-105 F4 L IS USM
- ISO: 100
- F-Stop: 7.1
- Shutter Speed: 1/1000
- Location: Pemberton, BC, Canada
05
Ben Howells
- Category: Reels of Instagram
- Camera: Panasonic GH6 / Mavic 3 Pro
- Lens: 12-35mm Lumix
- ISO: 400
- F-Stop: 5.5
- Shutter Speed: 1/50th / 25fps
- Location: Revelstoke, BC, Canada
The simplest and smallest things can look amazing with the correct approach
- Category: Reels of Instagram
- Camera: Panasonic GH6
- Lens: 12-35mm Lumix
- ISO: 400
- F-Stop: 5.5
- Shutter Speed: 1/50th / 25fps
- Location: Kendal, England
06
Justa Jeskova
- Category: Masterpiece by Sölden
- Camera: Canon EOS R5
- Lens: RF28-70mm F2 L USM
- ISO: 1250
- F-Stop: 4
- Shutter Speed: 1/1000
- Location: Whistler, BC, Canada
Sometimes I think I spend too much time searching for the perfect shot. This was proof to me that sometimes patience is the key.
07
Bruno Long
- Category: Masterpiece by Sölden
- Camera: DJI Mavic 2 Pro
- Lens: Hasselblad L1D-20c 10.26mm
- ISO: 400
- F-Stop: 4
- Shutter Speed: 1/500
- Location: Volcán Mocho Choshuenco, Chile
Working hard to improve your craft is much different than doing it so that you can win a contest. Do it for yourself and no one else.
08
Sterling Lorence
- Category: Innovation
- Camera: Canon R5
- Lens: EF24mm f/1.4L II USM
- ISO: 800
- F-Stop: 3.2
- Shutter Speed: 250th
- Location: The North Shore, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Choose the sports you love as the ones you photograph. You can find the special moments easier and the passion will show.
09
Mason Mashon
- Category: Innovation
- Camera: Sony A1
- Lens: Sigma 105mm f/1.4
- ISO: 2000
- F-Stop: 1.4
- Shutter Speed: 1/500
- Location: Whistler, BC, Canada
My best experiences in life have come from the pursuit of the light
10
Tyler Ravelle
- Category: Playground by Radiant Photo
- Camera: Canon R5
- Lens: Canon RF 100-500
- ISO: 400
- F-Stop: 5.6
- Shutter Speed: 1/1600
- Location: Utah, United States
I can't wait to see where a life lived for photography takes me
11
Tim Retzik
- Category: Innovation
- Camera: Nikon D780
- Lens: 14mm f/2.8
- ISO: 140
- F-Stop: 2.8
- Shutter Speed: 1/4000
- Location: Elk River, BC, Canada
I love trying to bring to life the static beauty of nature and the energy of challenging it
12
Dylan Sherrard
- Category: Photos of Instagram
- Camera: Sony Alpha A 9
- Lens: 135mm GM
- ISO: 400
- F-Stop: 1.8
- Shutter Speed: 1/1600
- Location: Kamloops, BC, Canada
I love the personal challenge of slowing down enough to appreciate the magic hiding around me
13
Daniel Stewart
- Category: Innovation
- Camera: Nikon Z9
- Lens: Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S
- ISO: 250
- F-Stop: 8
- Shutter Speed: 1/2500
- Location: Valdez, AK, United States
Finding a view that hasn't been really done before is really what motivates me the most in photography
- Category: Lifestyle by COOPH
- Camera: Nikon D850
- Lens: Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8
- ISO: 400
- F-Stop: 2.8
- Shutter Speed: 1/2000
- Location: Eagle River, Revelstoke, BC, Canada
What happens next?
Now that the top 250 selection has been named, the countdown to the next announcement is officially on. In November, the top 50 images are going to be revealed and with that comes an invitation to the Winner Award Ceremony in Sölden, Austria. The 3-day Winner Award Ceremony will be held from November 28 to November 30, 2023, and the winners will be announced on the Thursday evening. But it's not just a simple award ceremony.
Over the course of the three days, the content creators will have access to a range of talks, workshops, and other networking opportunities. Plus, some of the most influential people in the industry will be in attendance and if history is any indication, there will be many new business relationships and friendships formed at the Red Bull Illume Winner Award Ceremony.