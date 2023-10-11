Sterling Lorence is a semifinalist in the Innovation category for Red Bull Illume 2023
© Sterling Lorence
Meet the Canadian photographers who are Red Bull Illume semifinalists

Check out the submissions by Canadian creators who have been named semifinalists for Red Bull Illume 2023.
By Greg Asselin
4 min read
As the world's greatest adventure and action sports imagery contest, being recognized for your skills by submitting an entry to Red Bull Illume can be life-changing.
And that's exactly what these Canadian creators are aspiring to do, putting their incredible talent, creativity, and eye for detail on full display for the whole world to see.
Here are the Canadian creators who have been named semifinalists in their respective categories for this year's competition. Entries are listed in alphabetical order:
01

Kenzie Beeman

Kenzie Beeman is a semifinalist in the Emerging with Canon category for Red Bull Illume 2023

© Kenzie Beeman

  • Category: Emerging with Canon
  • Camera: Sony Alpha A7 III
  • Lens: Tamron 17-28mm F2.8
  • ISO: 320
  • F-Stop: 6.3
  • Shutter Speed: 1/320
  • Location: Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas, NV, United States
Photographing climbing has created a beautiful synergy of my two passions
Kenzie Beeman
Kenzie Beeman is a semifinalist in the Emerging with Canon category for Red Bull Illume 2023

© Kenzie Beeman

  • Category: Emerging with Canon
  • Camera: Sony Alpha A7 III
  • Lens: FE 50mm F1.8
  • ISO: 125
  • F-Stop: 2.8
  • Shutter Speed: 1/1250
  • Location: Céüse, Céüse, France
02

Ryan Creary

Ryan Creary is a semifinalist in the Photos of Instagram category for Red Bull Illume 2023

Red Bull Illume Semifinalist - Ryan Creary

© Ryan Creary

  • Category: Photos of Instagram
  • Camera: Canon 5D Mark IV
  • Lens: CAnon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L
  • ISO: 400
  • F-Stop: 16
  • Shutter Speed: 1/2500
  • Location: Rogers Pass, Revelstoke, BC, Canada
Mother nature provides the canvas
Ryan Creary
03

Hailey Elise

Hailey Elise is a semifinalist in the Energy category for Red Bull Illume 2023

Red Bull Illume Semifinalist - Hailey Elise

© Hailey Elise

  • Category: Energy
  • Camera: Canon R5
  • Lens: 70-200mm
  • ISO: 2500
  • F-Stop: 2.8
  • Shutter Speed: 1/1000
  • Location: Whistler, BC, Canada
When you're collaborating with the subject, it's both of you creating art together
Hailey Elise
04

Ben Girardi

Ben Girardi is a semifinalist in the Photos of Instagram category for Red Bull Illume 2023

© Ben Girardi

  • Category: Photos of Instagram
  • Camera: Canon R5
  • Lens: EF100-400 f/4.5-5.6 L IS II USM
  • ISO: 100
  • F-Stop: 8
  • Shutter Speed: 1/1250
  • Location: Whistler, BC, Canada
If you are too afraid to fail you might not ever take the shot that succeeds
Ben Girardi
Ben Girardi is a semifinalist in the Photos of Instagram category for Red Bull Illume 2023

© Ben Girardi

  • Category: Photos of Instagram
  • Camera: Canon R5
  • Lens: RF24-105 F4 L IS USM
  • ISO: 100
  • F-Stop: 7.1
  • Shutter Speed: 1/1000
  • Location: Pemberton, BC, Canada
05

Ben Howells

  • Category: Reels of Instagram
  • Camera: Panasonic GH6 / Mavic 3 Pro
  • Lens: 12-35mm Lumix
  • ISO: 400
  • F-Stop: 5.5
  • Shutter Speed: 1/50th / 25fps
  • Location: Revelstoke, BC, Canada
The simplest and smallest things can look amazing with the correct approach
Ben Howells
  • Category: Reels of Instagram
  • Camera: Panasonic GH6
  • Lens: 12-35mm Lumix
  • ISO: 400
  • F-Stop: 5.5
  • Shutter Speed: 1/50th / 25fps
  • Location: Kendal, England
06

Justa Jeskova

Justa Jeskova is a semifinalist in the Masterpiece by Sölden category for Red Bull Illume 2023

Red Bull Illume Semifinalist Justa Jeskova

© Justa Jeskova

  • Category: Masterpiece by Sölden
  • Camera: Canon EOS R5
  • Lens: RF28-70mm F2 L USM
  • ISO: 1250
  • F-Stop: 4
  • Shutter Speed: 1/1000
  • Location: Whistler, BC, Canada
Sometimes I think I spend too much time searching for the perfect shot. This was proof to me that sometimes patience is the key.
Justa Jeskova
07

Bruno Long

Bruno Long is a semifinalist in the Masterpiece by Sölden category for Red Bull Illume 2023

Red Bull Illume Semifinalist - Bruno Long

© Bruno Long

  • Category: Masterpiece by Sölden
  • Camera: DJI Mavic 2 Pro
  • Lens: Hasselblad L1D-20c 10.26mm
  • ISO: 400
  • F-Stop: 4
  • Shutter Speed: 1/500
  • Location: Volcán Mocho Choshuenco, Chile
Working hard to improve your craft is much different than doing it so that you can win a contest. Do it for yourself and no one else.
Bruno Long
08

Sterling Lorence

Sterling Lorence is a semifinalist in the Innovation category for Red Bull Illume 2023

Red Bull Illume Semifinalist - Sterling Lorence

© Sterling Lorence

  • Category: Innovation
  • Camera: Canon R5
  • Lens: EF24mm f/1.4L II USM
  • ISO: 800
  • F-Stop: 3.2
  • Shutter Speed: 250th
  • Location: The North Shore, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Choose the sports you love as the ones you photograph. You can find the special moments easier and the passion will show.
Sterling Lorence
09

Mason Mashon

Mason Mashon is a semifinalist in the Innovation category for Red Bull Illume 2023

Red Bull Illume Semifinalist - Mason Mashon

© Mason Mashon

  • Category: Innovation
  • Camera: Sony A1
  • Lens: Sigma 105mm f/1.4
  • ISO: 2000
  • F-Stop: 1.4
  • Shutter Speed: 1/500
  • Location: Whistler, BC, Canada
My best experiences in life have come from the pursuit of the light
Mason Mashon
10

Tyler Ravelle

Tyler Ravelle is a semifinalist in the Playground by Radiant Photo category for Red Bull Illume 2023

Red Bull Illume Semifinalist - Tyler Ravelle

© Tyler Ravelle

  • Category: Playground by Radiant Photo
  • Camera: Canon R5
  • Lens: Canon RF 100-500
  • ISO: 400
  • F-Stop: 5.6
  • Shutter Speed: 1/1600
  • Location: Utah, United States
I can't wait to see where a life lived for photography takes me
Tyler Ravelle
11

Tim Retzik

Tim Retzik is a semifinalist in the Innovation category for Red Bull Illume 2023

Red Bull Illume Semifinalist - Tim Retzik

© Tim Retzik

  • Category: Innovation
  • Camera: Nikon D780
  • Lens: 14mm f/2.8
  • ISO: 140
  • F-Stop: 2.8
  • Shutter Speed: 1/4000
  • Location: Elk River, BC, Canada
I love trying to bring to life the static beauty of nature and the energy of challenging it
Tim Retzik
12

Dylan Sherrard

Dylan Sherrard is a semifinalist in the Photos of Instagram category for Red Bull Illume 2023

Red Bull Illume Semifinalist - Dylan Sherrard

© Dylan Sherrard

  • Category: Photos of Instagram
  • Camera: Sony Alpha A 9
  • Lens: 135mm GM
  • ISO: 400
  • F-Stop: 1.8
  • Shutter Speed: 1/1600
  • Location: Kamloops, BC, Canada
I love the personal challenge of slowing down enough to appreciate the magic hiding around me
Dylan Sherrard
13

Daniel Stewart

Daniel Stewart is a semifinalist in the Innovation category for Red Bull Illume 2023

Red Bull Illume Semifinalist - Daniel Stewart

© Daniel Stewart

  • Category: Innovation
  • Camera: Nikon Z9
  • Lens: Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S
  • ISO: 250
  • F-Stop: 8
  • Shutter Speed: 1/2500
  • Location: Valdez, AK, United States
Finding a view that hasn't been really done before is really what motivates me the most in photography
Daniel Stewart
Daniel Stewart is a semifinalist in the Lifestyle by COOPH category for Red Bull Illume 2023

Red Bull Illume Semifinalist - Daniel Stewart

© Daniel Stewart

  • Category: Lifestyle by COOPH
  • Camera: Nikon D850
  • Lens: Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8
  • ISO: 400
  • F-Stop: 2.8
  • Shutter Speed: 1/2000
  • Location: Eagle River, Revelstoke, BC, Canada

What happens next?

Now that the top 250 selection has been named, the countdown to the next announcement is officially on. In November, the top 50 images are going to be revealed and with that comes an invitation to the Winner Award Ceremony in Sölden, Austria. The 3-day Winner Award Ceremony will be held from November 28 to November 30, 2023, and the winners will be announced on the Thursday evening. But it's not just a simple award ceremony.
Over the course of the three days, the content creators will have access to a range of talks, workshops, and other networking opportunities. Plus, some of the most influential people in the industry will be in attendance and if history is any indication, there will be many new business relationships and friendships formed at the Red Bull Illume Winner Award Ceremony.
