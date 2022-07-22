Bike
MTB
Check out Red Bull Joyride's newest feature and full course reveal
To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Red Bull Joyride, this year’s course will host a fan-voted feature from Brandon Semenuk’s project, Realm.
© Toby Cowley
On Saturday, August 13th, Red Bull Joyride will host 14 of the world’s top riders, over 35,000 on-site fans, and millions more around the world, for an iconic celebration of dirt, chains, and progression during the second stop of the 2022 Crankworx World Tour in Whistler.
Returning after a two year hiatus for the event’s milestone anniversary, the marquee event is set to offer the world a glimpse into the future of slopestyle mountain biking with the introduction of a fan-favourited feature designed to promote creativity in the sport.
Last summer, five-time Red Bull Joyride winner Brandon Semenuk teamed up with course builder Justin Wyper to engineer four never-before-seen features that could instil more creativity into a traditional slopestyle run. The duo showcased their creations in Realm, then fans had the chance to vote for their favourite feature—which would earn a spot in the slopestyle course at Red Bull Joyride 2022.
Now, after months of anticipation, The Sphere has been revealed as the fan-favourite and the biggest names in slopestyle mountain biking can’t wait to tackle the skatepark-inspired feature
Introducing Red Bull Joyride's newest feature
The Sphere is set to be one of the most uniquely technical features to ever hit the slopestyle MTB scene. Elevated above a 2-way Hip, this skatepark-inspired bowl sends riders into a tight corner, before launching them back onto the course. Whether riders choose to trick in/out, stall, or plant — the options are endless.
“It’s not only a super cool obstacle, but it also allows you to let your creativity flow,” explained title contender Erik Fedko. There are so many trick variations out there that you can connect to the feature – and that is exactly what slopestyle is about. It’s meant to be an event where everybody can express their creativity.”
Check out the player below to go behind the scenes with Brandon Semenuk and Justin Wyper as they design, build, and ride The Sphere.
17 min
The making of Realm featuring Brandon Semenuk
With Red Bull Joyride on hold for another year, Brandon Semenuk builds never-before-seen features for 2022.
Riders embrace a more technical, creative course
Every few years, course designer Paddy Kaye introduces an iconic feature that stands the test of time. The Four-Pack was introduced in 2012 to maximize trick progression on the course; the Flat Drop was established as the burly, crowd-pleasing finale in 2014; and both have been cemented as course standouts ever since.
Riders now believe the Sphere may have a similar effect as a result of its creativity, unpredictability, and potential to shake up the rankings.
For 2022, the Sphere will sit between the Four Pack and the Log Jam, and join other iconic features like the Flat Drop and Redirect, in the coveted Red Bull Joyride course. Check out the animation below for a full preview.
“I think slopestyle mountain bike courses need more creativity like this,” added seasoned Joyride competitor Carson Storch. “It’s not redundant, but [the courses] have become pretty predictable. More unique features that are playful and fun — like the Sphere — will shape up the rankings and give certain riders more of a chance to break the mold.”
Even reigning Joyride champ Emil Johansson—who’s a proven master on standard slopestyle course designs—mirrored Storch’s views: “Creativity in a slopestyle course is everything. It allows riders to get creative, and not be locked into a set style of features at each event, which is key to allow riders to express themselves differently.”
“Slopestyle is a way of art, and to bring in more creative features will just let the sport grow even more.”
Relive Emil Johansson's winning run from Red Bull Joyride 2019 in the player below.
3 min
Winning run – Red Bull Joyride
Check out the incredible winning run from Red Bull Joyride at the Crankworx World Tour 2019.
As Red Bull Joyride 2022 fast approaches, stay tuned for more course updates and news about the coveted event here.
Part of this story