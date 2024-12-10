© Wayne Reiche/Red Bull Content Pool
Kitesurfing
Andrea Principi and Francesca Maini are the 2024 Red Bull Kings of the Air
The Red Bull King of the Air 2024 results came down to the final hours of its weather window and it was all worth the wait. Read on for the inside scoop from big air kiteboarding's biggest event.
Against the odds, Cape Town's legendary Cape Doctor winds roared to life just in time, creating the ultimate stage for one of the most thrilling finishes in the history of Red Bull King of the Air. With every moment optimised through shortened heats and quick turnarounds, Italy's Andrea Principi defended his Open Division crown while Britain's Francesca Maini etched her name in history as the first-ever Women's Division champion.
As the winds peaked at 40 knots and 2.5m to 3.1m swells powered riders to breathtaking heights, the competition transformed into a spectacle of precision and daring. In the Open Division final, Principi delivered a series of heart-stopping moves, including a Contra Loop Back Tornado Board Off that scored 7.18 points, a stylish Doobie Loop Board Off for 6.76 points and a technical Contra Loop Double Front Roll Rodeo for 6.47 points. His mastery secured him the crown, ahead of compatriot Lorenzo Casati, while South Africa's Luca Ceruti became the first local rider to make the podium.
"Once may be luck, but this feels incredible," said an emotional Principi after the win. "To be honest, I'm not the real winner – my family and my sponsors are. They make this possible and I owe it all to them."
In the historic first Women's Division contest, Francesca Maini delivered a stunning performance that showcased her technical skill and creative flair. Her Kite Loop Board Off, Boogieloop and Contra Loop Front Roll scored high marks, securing her place as the first Queen of the Air. Reflecting on her victory, Maini said, "It means so much, I was dreaming about this moment. To my family and my North and Mystic teams, thank you for making this possible."
The day epitomised the raw, unpredictable nature of kiteboarding. Sportive Director Sergio Cantagalli captured the sentiment: "This was kiteboarding at its most raw and authentic. Holding out for the perfect moment allowed us to witness a truly unforgettable finale. Andrea and Francesca proved themselves champions in every sense."
Adding to the excitement, Zac Adams won the Mystic Most Extreme Move Of The Day for his daring Kiteloop Rotational Boardflip during round one, setting the tone for the sport's innovative future.
With three European qualifiers announced for next year, the main event in Cape Town is set to continue its legacy as the pinnacle of big air kiteboarding.
Open Division results
- Andrea Principi (Italy)
- Lorenzo Casati (Italy)
- Luca Ceruti (South Africa)
Women's Division results
- Francesca Maini (United Kingdom)
- Zara Hoogenraad (Netherlands)
- Pippa Van Iersel (Netherlands)
Part of this story