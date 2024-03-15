Red Bull Kumite New York takes place March 16-17, 2024. Head over to the official website for information how you can watch the action.

Canada’s four best Street Fighter 6 players gathered at the Red Bull Gaming Studio in Toronto to compete in the finals of Red Bull Kumite Canadian Qualifier on Saturday, March 2. With his win in Toronto, Zhen, advanced to the play-in tournament, held in New York on March 16, where he’ll fight for a spot among the best SF6 players on the planet the following day.

Along with Zhen, were notable competitors Michael "Mikex" Becker, Thunder "Joe Umerogan" De Langis, and Amin "Kaymin" Elsaadi. All are regarded as top talents in the Canadian SF6 community. Kaymin has been playing competitively since 2013, while both Mikex and JOE had previously qualified to play in Capcom Cup X. Zhen himself achieved second place at Capcom Cup IX and tied for fifth at Red Bull Kumite South Africa a, establishing his reputation as a formidable contender.

The tournament unfolded with Zhen facing off against Kaymin in the first match, while Mikex squared off against Joe Umerogan in the second. After advancing past their opponents, Zhen and Mikex clashed in a heated showdown. Mikex managed to win one round, but Zhen came out victorious, securing his spot in Grand Finals.

Woolie Madden, Youtuber, podcaster, and Twitch streamer who turned his passion for fighting games into a dedication to teaching others how to play them, was among the broadcast talent at the event providing analysis. He highlighted Zhen's exceptional skills and predicted his victory even before the tournament commenced.

“The momentum of going from the last chance qualifier at Capcom Cup [last year] all the way to second place is incredible. You would have to be so good to do that.” So of course, when asked who he personally thought would win, Woolie answered “My money's on Zhen right now.”

Another commentator at the event, Steve “TastySteve” Scott, expressed admiration for Zhen's gameplay using Dee Jay. He praised Zhen's strategic use of offensive maneuvers, citing his ability to pressure opponents effectively.

Woolie congratulates Zhen on his win © Brandon DaCosta / Red Bull Content Pool

“My man don't use Air Slasher midscreen like a lot of Dee Jay players…he’ll get you into a corner and be like ‘you about to hold all of these!’ But I love that, because he saves a lot of his drive for making his offense, that's why you saw him doing a lot of Drive Rush forward. Especially in the mid-game, so it just goes to show how much attention he pays to his offense, and to his opponent as well,” explained Steve.

Soon it was time to find out who would be meeting Zhen in Grand Finals. First, Umerogan played and won against Kaymin, before losing to Mikex in the next round. This secured Mikex a swift rematch against Zhen in Grands. Despite valiant effort from Mikex who pushed things to game five with a score of 2-2, Zhen emerged victorious once more, solidifying his status as a dominant force in Canada’s SF6 competitive scene.

In a post-tournament interview, Zhen revealed his minimal preparation for the event saying that he only "played a little bit like the day before yesterday." We then found out Zhen’s true competition: computer science. "I [haven’t been able to] play much Street Fighter these days. I have a computer science midterm on Monday, so I'm preparing for that.” His exceptional performance showcased his talent and adaptability in the face of challenges. Knowing how well he did in the tournament with minimal prep, he surely aced his midterm.

Zhen's success reflects the growing prominence of Canadian players in the global SF6 community. With more attention on talents in Canada, players like Zhen are poised to showcase their skills on a global stage. As Woolie emphasized, events like Red Bull Kumite provide invaluable opportunities for Canadian players to showcase their skills and gain recognition within the gaming community.

“A lot of players in the community across Canada need opportunities like this to really get a chance to show how good they are, by winning here and getting more eyeballs on them. I definitely think Canada is going to be making a name for itself going forward,” he said.

2024 could definitely be the year for Canadian representation, as there were no Americans, but a single Canadian representing North America in top eight at this year’s Capcom Cup. While a lot of amazing players hail from Canadian cities such as Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, there have been more coming from smaller cities, such as Zhen who is currently studying in Waterloo or Mikex from Saskatoon.

When it comes to representation, Zhen is proud to represent both China and Canada. “I think there's a lot of Chinese players watching at home, so I’m very glad I won this. I'm also hoping I'll be able to represent Canada next Capcom Cup.”

With Zhen leading the charge, Canada is poised for a groundbreaking year in the Street Fighter competitive scene. He aims to continue representing Canada in future tournaments. When asked if he thinks that 2024 will be Canada's best year in the Street Fighter competitive scene, he simply replied with a confident “Probably. Because I'm here.”