Breaking
The legendary Red Bull Lords Of The Floor returns to Seattle
More than two decades after the trailblazing event revolutionized competitive breaking, the world’s best-breaking duos – past and present – will get together in Seattle on April 6th, 2024.
Months before breaking makes its debut on the biggest sporting stage in the world, the most iconic breaking crews from across the globe will gather at Seattle’s WAMU Theater for the highly-anticipated return of the historic 2v2 breaking event, Red Bull Lords Of The Floor, hosted by renowned stand-up comic and actor, Jo Koy.
“As a former b-boy, it is a true honor for me to host Red Bull Lords Of The Floor, an event that has been so influential to the culture,” shares Jo Koy. “What makes this reprise exciting is the international aspect of it. Red Bull will be flying in some of the best breakers in the world to compete, and we will all get to witness new history in the making.”
On the Red Bull Lords Of The Floor stage, iconic breaking crews from the '90s and the inaugural 2001 event– including Massive Monkees, Skill Methodz, and Style Elements – will collide with the best international talent in a series of 2v2 battles to claim a new accolade within the breaking scene. Sixteen teams of b-boys and b-girls will battle their way to the top, showcasing their foundation, originality, and musicality to vie for the title, respect, and international recognition as the art form enters a new era.
“Red Bull Lords Of The Floor completely changed the game. It helped open new doors for us breakers coming up in the early 2000s,” said Alexander “El Niño” Diaz, a world class b-boy and returning competitor who won the 2002 edition of Red Bull Lords Of The Floor with his crew Floor Bratz. “In re-creating Lords Of The Floor, Red Bull will pay homage to the original event and breaking’s heritage by licensing original hip-hop tracks, versus stock beats, which will really allow us to connect with the music.”
The original event in 2001 served as the blueprint for modern, competitive breaking, representing a seismic leap that transformed the sport from a fringe art into a global phenomenon. Through the introduction of DVDs, the event footage was distributed overseas, captivating new audiences and establishing a new precedent of gravity-defying power moves, mesmerizing spins, and entertaining characters. It also laid the foundation for Red Bull BC One, an annual, global 1v1 breaking competition, which held its 20th edition at Paris’ Stade Roland-Garros with more than 8,000 spectators.
“The breaking scene has evolved so much in 23 years and the 2024 edition of Red Bull Lords Of The Floor will be proof of that,” shares Red Bull BC One All Star Logan “Logistx” Edra, “We will get to witness some of the most dynamic, international pairings and watch OGs battle next-gen breakers who might have not even been around for the first Red Bull Lords Of The Floor, myself included.”
Red Bull Lords Of The Floor will take place at Seattle’s WAMU theater on Saturday, April 6th, and tickets are now available for purchase. For those unable to attend, the event will be live-streamed on Red Bull BC One channels. Tickets and additional information can be found here.
