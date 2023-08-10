© Mason Mashon / Red Bull Content Pool
What to Expect at Red Bull Outliers 2023: Insights from a Former Competitor
Former hard enduro athlete Chris Pomeroy had the unique opportunity to compete at Red Bull Outliers in 2019. He shared his insights into being a competitor and what to expect at this year's event.
Every year around the world, off-road motorcycle events capture our attention and make us want to throw our legs over one of these exotic two-wheeled machines. On the motocross and supercross side of things, the opening round of the Supercross Series in Anaheim, California, is an event that garners International attention, as does the Red Bull Outdoor National on the 4th of July weekend in Michigan.
There is also the famous Erzberg Rodeo in Austria and, of course, the recent Red Bull Romaniacs event in Romania. Across Canada, there are some incredibly popular events such as the Walton TransCan and the Corduroy Enduro for riders of all ages to watch and compete in.
But even though this event is still in its infancy, Red Bull Outliers has put Canada on the map for world-class off-road motorcycle events.
What Is Red Bull Outliers?
On the final weekend of August, Red Bull Outliers 2023 will arrive in Alberta. It represents the fourth round of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championships. This six-round Series takes place worldwide with stops in countries like Italy, Serbia, South Africa, and Canada.
This will be the second year in a row that the Red Bull Outliers event will also serve as a round of this prestigious FIM-sanctioned series and the people of Alberta couldn't be more proud.
Red Bull Outliers is unique as the riders will compete on two separate days and in two locations over 150km apart. Day one will be right in the heart of downtown Calgary and features a 'knockout' type race format where a rider's finish will determine their starting pick on Day 2. Last year, day one was hugely popular with fans and riders alike as the downtown location allowed for a fun track design and easy access for viewing.
What Happens After Day One?
For day two, the event travels to the historic and picturesque Alberta Badlands for one of the most challenging days of riding on the planet. The format consists of a multi-lap Hard Enduro with a predetermined number of checkpoints (known as Outliers) that open before the start of each Main Race.
There will be four classes of riders ranging from amateur to expert, and the final race of the day will be what everyone comes to watch: the Pro class. This class is where fans will get to watch world-class riders such as Manny Lettenbichler, Billy Bolt, and Canada's own Trystan Hart go head-to-head on some of the most challenging terrains on the planet.
Where Does Red Bull Outliers Finish?
The two-and-a-half hour-final race will conclude at one of the most iconic finish lines in racing as it sits on top of the highest plateau in the region. As you sit there and look across the adjacent peaks and valleys, you can almost picture the dinosaurs calling this place home millions of years ago.
It’s a seamless transition from the downtown core of Calgary out into the iconic Canadian Badlands to finish it all off. The 10km track will have a unique combination of technical challenges like water crossings, rock gardens, and steep hills. Combine all of that with non-stop high-speed action across a wide open desert terrain and you have the recipe for an incredible race.
In 2022, the final lap battle between Lettenbichler and Hart was one for the ages, and this year should produce the same type of exciting conclusion. Both riders will enter Red Bull Outliers 2023 in first and second place, respectively, in the series standings.
Insights Into Red Bull Outliers from Chris Pomeroy
Back in 2019, I was fortunate enough to compete in Red Bull Outliers when the day one track was located in the middle of Eau Claire Market in downtown Calgary. The track was designed and built by the event founder, Shane Cuthbertson, and it featured obstacles that I'd not only never ridden before, but had never even seen.
With the event that year being in late September, the temperature was cool and there was some light snow falling, making the course wet and extremely slippery. The entire day was a big challenge. However, it was one of the coolest experiences I've ever had riding a motorcycle.
Unfortunately, day two in the Badlands was cancelled due to a massive snowstorm that engulfed the area on Saturday evening. Although I couldn't compete in the entire event, Red Bull Outliers was one of the most unique competitions I have ever participated in and one that I will never forget.
With the foundation being put in place last year with the FIM coming in and giving Red Bull Outliers the World Hard Enduro Championship status, 2023 promises to be the best event to date. With Lettenblichler and Hart going one-two in the recent Red Bull Romaniacs event, these two Hard Enduro warriors are no doubt looking forward to battling in the Badlands.
Catch All the Red Bull Outliers Action
Get ready for Red Bull Outliers 2023 by downloading the free Red Bull TV app. You can watch videos from past events to get pumped up and catch all the action of this year's event when it kicks off on August 26th in Calgary, Alberta.
