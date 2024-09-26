Casey Brown’s quest to compete in Red Bull Rampage

Sixteen years ago, a young Casey Brown from Revelstoke, Canada, embarked on a 1,200-mile road trip to the red desert of Virgin, Utah . While she watched amongst the crowd at Red Bull Rampage , Brown imagined herself one day descending those iconic spines and cliffs.

“Watching [Red Bull Rampage] felt like I was witnessing the pinnacle of the sport, and there was so much energy around the event that you knew you were part of something special,” Brown explains.

Until recently, freeriding hasn’t been a viable career option for female mountain bikers . Brown’s next best option was to race and hone her bike skills. She raced downhill, taking the Canadian National downhill title in 2012. She went on to race in the World Cup, taking 6th in 2012 at her first WC race, and also competed in Crankworx, taking the Queen of Crankworx title twice. After a stint on the World Cup circuit, Brown switched to the Enduro World Series. Despite finding success across both disciplines, it never satiated her.

Casey Brown leaves a trail of dust behind her at Red Bull Formation 2022 © Emily Tidwell / Red Bull Content Pool

Being creative on her bike and catching air was more her cup of tea, which wasn’t well suited for race results. Instead, she sought media projects.

Brown grew up in the heyday of New World Disorder freeride mountain bike films, and her late older brother, Sam Brown, even starred in New World Disorder III. Sam’s segment stood out for his ingenuity, famously riding a giant wooden hamster wheel in one segment. Her brother’s love for riding was a major influence on her.

“[Sam] was my first inspiration,” she reflects. In 2016, she scored her first film opportunity with Anthill’s Not2Bad. The following year, she starred in Teton Gravity Research’s Rogue Elements, where Brown became one of two mountain bikers to ever ride into Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s Corbet’s Couloir — one of the hardest ski runs in North America.

Casey Brown hits the Triple Threat at Red Bull Formation 2022 in Utah © Robin O'Neill / Red Bull Content Pool

Filming gave Brown the freedom she craved while sharpening her freeride prowess. Film shoots took her globally, from Argentina to Nepal, exposing her to all kinds of riding and terrain. The world also took notice, as Brown showed other female riders that it was possible to carve a career in freeride and leave the race tape. Still, the goal to ride in Red Bull Rampage remained.

In 2019, Brown had a shot by competing in Proving Grounds, a former qualifier for Rampage. Brown was the only woman to drop in, soaring off colossal wooden drops. With each feature she ticked off, she made history. Unfortunately, a gust of wind took her out, ending her season due to an injury. But, later that year, Red Bull Formation was introduced, a women’s freeride progression session that fostered female freeride talent. Brown, unable to ride, attended to support the inaugural group, offering digging insight and mentorship.

Casey Brown working on her line at Red Bull Formation 2022 in Utah © Robin O'Neill / Red Bull Content Pool

Brown participated in the 2021 and 2022 Red Bull Formations, leveling up with each iteration. At the 2022 event, Brown teamed up with Hannah Bergemann to ride a revamped version of Brett Rheeder’s 2014 line. One of the most harrowing aspects of the line was the drop-in, which was highly consequential. The duo rode the line, full of cliff drops and jumps, flawlessly from top to bottom, showing the world that they were ready for mountain biking’s grandest stage.

Hannah Bergemann and Casey Brown at Red Bull Formation 2022 in Utah © Robin O'Neill / Red Bull Content Pool

Going into this year’s event, Brown is ready to drop in and embark on this next chapter in her career. “It’s pretty surreal, but deep down, I know it had to happen for the women. It’s been a long journey,” she says, reflecting on the new women’s category. In preparation, she’s been training the whole summer, riding her bike globally. One tool in her back pocket is the Samsung Galaxy Ring, which tracks her cumulative fitness data. This data will be incredibly handy during the competition, giving her a real-time snapshot of her energy and exertion level at any point.

Competing means many things for Brown. It means finally coming full circle with this dream she’s carried all these years while opening the door for the next generation of women.

“By having the pinnacle of the sport accessible to women, it’s going to open up [Freeride] to more riders,” she says. “Whether or not they have Rampage as their goal, I think the trickle-down effect of having women at the event will be massive for mountain biking.”