Leaps and Bounds: The Competitors of Red Bull Rampage 2024

History was made on Thursday, October 10, when seven of the best female freeride mountain bikers carried and rolled their bikes up to the iconic and lofty start gate to participate in the inaugural Red Bull Rampage women’s competition—and then demonstrated to the world that they were ready for the moment. Years of advocacy had set the table for this historic occasion, and now those seven women feasted.

Though the groundbreaking session was packed with amazing riding, the first run of the day turned out to be the best, as Robin Goomes of New Zealand had a stunning performance, executing two perfect backflips, nailing a 40-foot-plus drop and showing tons of technical finesse. It was good enough for an 85-point score and a first-place trophy at the end of the day.

Two Canadians—Georgia Astle and Casey Brown—joined Goomes on the first-ever women’s Rampage podium. Astle, originally an alternate, justified her inclusion with a precise ride that ended with a sweet suicide no-hander. And Brown, who has long been an advocate for the inclusion of women in the event, flew down an extremely narrow and steep chute and then spent hours in the finishing corral hugging the other competitors. But beyond the podium, everyone who participated was a key part of a huge victory and leap forward for women’s freeriding. Surely there were young women watching—whether at the venue in Virgin, Utah, or spectating online—who saw history being made and imagined their own possibilities shifting.

It was a windy day for the men contesting Red Bull Rampage on October 12. With potentially dangerous gusts disrupting the schedule and causing multiple delays, the competitors had no choice but to wait, make adjustments and hope for a little luck. But despite the blustery challenges, nearly all of the riders put down some sick rides.

For most of the day, the lead was held by Poland’s Szymon Godziek, who laid down a mind-blowing run, somehow piecing together five different flips in less than three minutes. There were front flips, double flips and a backflip over a truly massive drop. Godziek was rewarded with a 91.66 score, which seemed good enough for the win. American Tyler McCaul also had a strong first run, nailing a beautifully frightful 74-foot canyon gap and integrating stylish tricks into his run. He would end the day on the podium in third.

But the day ultimately belonged to Brandon Semenuk. In the morning, the Canadian had to bail on his first run after he wasn’t able to complete a backflip tailwhip in windy conditions. Then it was hours of waiting to see if a second run was possible. While most riders chose to pass on a second run, Semenuk dropped in and showed his slopestyle grace, nailing an amazing sequence of tricks, including the tailwhip that had ruined his first run. In the end, Semenuk earned a score of 92.73, narrowly edging Godziek and becoming the first five-time Rampage winner.

