Meet the riders dropping in at Red Bull Rampage’s 20th anniversary edition

Red Bull Rampage returns in 2021, celebrating the 20-year anniversary of some of the biggest and baddest tricks, lines and moments in freeriding history. The 15th edition of the legendary event will feature 15 of the world’s best riders as they descend upon a brand new venue in the rugged desert landscape of Southwestern Utah on Friday, October 15.

Red Bull Rampage has become the truest test of big-mountain skill and mental toughness on a mountain bike. Touted as one of the most challenging events in the world, featuring the world’s best mountain bike athletes and set in one of the most demanding locations, the event has become the most coveted title in freeride mountain biking.

No holding back for Tyler McCaul © Paris Gore

01 How it works

This year, an elite group of 15 riders will carve their ultimate lines into the side of near-vertical sandstone ridges with the help of their two-person build crews. In advance of the competition, riders and their support crews will spend four days building their lines, followed by a rest day and then four practice days.

Picking at the rock © Garth Milan Who'll be celebrating in the finish area come October 25? © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

The competition format itself will remain the same, with each rider having the ability to take two runs, but will be ranked based on their highest single run score. All the preparation will end in an epic showdown where only one will ride away as the champion of the 2021 Red Bull Rampage.

To get an idea of what Red Bull Rampage is all about, watch the 2019 highlights below:

Rampage event highlights

02 Invited athletes

Fifteen of the top freeride mountain bikers in the world have officially been invited to compete at the 15th edition of Red Bull Rampage. The top ten finishers from the 2019 event were automatically pre-qualified, while the other five wildcards and five alternates were voted on by a committee of former Rampage competitors, pro athletes, judges and industry experts.

Six former winners and two event rookies are amongst the list of athletes invited to compete at the 20th anniversary of Red Bull Rampage, highlighting a true cross section of the sport today. All invited athletes will confirm their attendance by September 27, at which point anyone who drops out or is unable to attend would be replaced by an event alternate and the competition roster will be set.

Brendan Fairclough - GBR © Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool Syzmon Godziek - POL © Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool Andreu Lacondeguy - ES-CT © Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool Tyler McCaul - USA © Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool Ethan Nell - USA © Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool Brett Rheeder - CAN © Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool Jaxson Riddle - USA © Peter Jamison/Red Bull Content Pool Brandon Semenuk - CAN © Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool Kurt Sorge - CAN © Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool Carson Storch - USA © Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool Kyle Strait - USA © Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool Vincent Tupin - FRA © Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool Tom Van Steenbergen - CAN © Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool Brage Vestavik - NOR © Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool Cam Zink - USA © Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool

2021 Red Bull Rampage invited athletes

Pre-Qualified Athletes:

Brendan Fairclough (GBR)

Szymon Godziek (POL)

Tyler McCaul (USA)

Ethan Nell (USA)

Brett Rheeder (CAN)

Brandon Semenuk (CAN)

Carson Storch (USA)

Kyle Strait (USA)

Vincent Tupin (FRA)

Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)

Wildcards:

Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)

Jaxson Riddle (USA)

Kurt Sorge (CAN)

Brage Vestavik (NOR)

Cam Zink (USA)

Alternates:

Thomas Genon (BEL) Emil Johansson (SWE) Reed Boggs (USA) DJ Brandt (USA) Antoine Bizet (FRA)

03 20 years of Rampage

The first edition of Red Bull Rampage was held in 2001 and since then, 14 different events and nine different winners have earmarked their place in the history books. For the 20th anniversary, get ready to celebrate as we not only look back at some of the best moments and stories from over the years, but also highlight the progression, athletes, tricks and technology that have helped shape the contest throughout the years.

Kyle Strait looks out across the venue © Peter Morning

04 How to watch

Red Bull TV will once again broadcast all the unbelievable action live on October 15, bringing fans closer to the massive drops, intense steeps and insane tricks than ever before. Download the Red Bull TV app now for free and enjoy unrivalled access to other sports events, esports, music and dance videos, movies, clips, documentaries and series.

Tickets for Red Bull Rampage will go on-sale Friday, August 20 at 9am PT/12PM ET at www.redbull.com/rampage. Follow @RedBullBike for additional updates, photos, videos, and more from the event.