Carson getting into the spin of things
© Garth Milan
MTB

Meet the riders dropping in at Red Bull Rampage’s 20th anniversary edition

After a nearly two-year hiatus, the premier big-mountain freeride event will make a triumphant return to the Utah desert on October 15.
By Rajiv Desai
Updated on
Red Bull Rampage returns in 2021, celebrating the 20-year anniversary of some of the biggest and baddest tricks, lines and moments in freeriding history. The 15th edition of the legendary event will feature 15 of the world’s best riders as they descend upon a brand new venue in the rugged desert landscape of Southwestern Utah on Friday, October 15.
3x Red Bull Rampage Winner

Brandon Semenuk

CanadaCanada
Red Bull Rampage has become the truest test of big-mountain skill and mental toughness on a mountain bike. Touted as one of the most challenging events in the world, featuring the world’s best mountain bike athletes and set in one of the most demanding locations, the event has become the most coveted title in freeride mountain biking.
Tyler McCaul doing a backflip during practice at Red Bull Rampage.
No holding back for Tyler McCaul
© Paris Gore
01

How it works

This year, an elite group of 15 riders will carve their ultimate lines into the side of near-vertical sandstone ridges with the help of their two-person build crews. In advance of the competition, riders and their support crews will spend four days building their lines, followed by a rest day and then four practice days.
Builder using pick axe to chisel line at Red Bull Rampage.
Picking at the rock
© Garth Milan
Brett Rheeder as seen in the finish area at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on 26 October, 2018.
Who'll be celebrating in the finish area come October 25?
© Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool
The competition format itself will remain the same, with each rider having the ability to take two runs, but will be ranked based on their highest single run score. All the preparation will end in an epic showdown where only one will ride away as the champion of the 2021 Red Bull Rampage.
To get an idea of what Red Bull Rampage is all about, watch the 2019 highlights below:
Rampage event highlights
02

Invited athletes

Fifteen of the top freeride mountain bikers in the world have officially been invited to compete at the 15th edition of Red Bull Rampage. The top ten finishers from the 2019 event were automatically pre-qualified, while the other five wildcards and five alternates were voted on by a committee of former Rampage competitors, pro athletes, judges and industry experts.
Six former winners and two event rookies are amongst the list of athletes invited to compete at the 20th anniversary of Red Bull Rampage, highlighting a true cross section of the sport today. All invited athletes will confirm their attendance by September 27, at which point anyone who drops out or is unable to attend would be replaced by an event alternate and the competition roster will be set.
Profile shot of 2021 Red Bull Rampage participating athlete Brendan Fairclough
Brendan Fairclough - GBR
© Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool
Profile shot of 2021 Red Bull Rampage participating athlete Syzmon Godziek
Syzmon Godziek - POL
© Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool
Profile shot of 2021 Red Bull Rampage participating athlete Andreu Lacondeguy
Andreu Lacondeguy - ES-CT
© Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool
Profile shot of 2021 Red Bull Rampage participating athlete Tyler McCaul
Tyler McCaul - USA
© Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool
Ethan Nell - USA
© Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool
Brett Rheeder - CAN
© Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool
Jaxson Riddle - USA
© Peter Jamison/Red Bull Content Pool
Brandon Semenuk - CAN
© Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool
Kurt Sorge - CAN
© Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool
Carson Storch - USA
© Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool
Kyle Strait - USA
© Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool
Vincent Tupin - FRA
© Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool
Tom Van Steenbergen - CAN
© Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool
Brage Vestavik - NOR
© Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool
Cam Zink - USA
© Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool

2021 Red Bull Rampage invited athletes

Pre-Qualified Athletes:
Wildcards:
  • Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
  • Jaxson Riddle (USA)
  • Kurt Sorge (CAN)
  • Brage Vestavik (NOR)
  • Cam Zink (USA)
Alternates:
  1. Thomas Genon (BEL)
  2. Emil Johansson (SWE)
  3. Reed Boggs (USA)
  4. DJ Brandt (USA)
  5. Antoine Bizet (FRA)
03

20 years of Rampage

The first edition of Red Bull Rampage was held in 2001 and since then, 14 different events and nine different winners have earmarked their place in the history books. For the 20th anniversary, get ready to celebrate as we not only look back at some of the best moments and stories from over the years, but also highlight the progression, athletes, tricks and technology that have helped shape the contest throughout the years.
Kyle Strait looks out across the Utah desert ahead of Rampage.
Kyle Strait looks out across the venue
© Peter Morning
04

How to watch

Red Bull TV will once again broadcast all the unbelievable action live on October 15, bringing fans closer to the massive drops, intense steeps and insane tricks than ever before. Download the Red Bull TV app now for free and enjoy unrivalled access to other sports events, esports, music and dance videos, movies, clips, documentaries and series.
Tickets for Red Bull Rampage will go on-sale Friday, August 20 at 9am PT/12PM ET at www.redbull.com/rampage. Follow @RedBullBike for additional updates, photos, videos, and more from the event.
Published on
MTB
Bike