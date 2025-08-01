Jaxson Riddle competes at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on 15 October, 2021.
MTB

Red Bull Rampage 2025: Everything you need to know and how to watch

Red Bull Rampage is back with a two-day showdown in Utah. Who will conquer the world's toughest terrain and etch their name in freeride history this October? Here's a guide to the 2025 event.
By Hanna Jonsson
5 min readUpdated on

Red Bull Rampage 2025

The two-day big-mountain freeride MTB event – featuring both women's and men's categories – is broadcast live on Red Bull TV for global biking audiences and on ESPN+/ESPN for sports fans in America.

The 2025 edition of Red Bull Rampage will be the 19th time that this iconic mountain bike event has run. Red Bull Rampage will see the world’s top women and men's freeride athletes descend upon the rugged terrain of Virgin in Southwest Utah, as part of a two-day event this October.
What is Red Bull Rampage? Well, it's a freeride mountain bike event held in Utah, USA, where the best mountain bike athletes in the world try to make it down frightening mountainsides and ridges in one piece. At the same time, they must impress a judging panel by doing seemingly unimaginable tricks and carving a line down the mountain. It's the most spectacular event to participate in as a mountain biker – and if you're lucky, to watch on site as a spectator.
On Thursday, October 16, the world’s top female freeride mountain bike athletes will compete for the second time, looking to write their names in the history books. The top male freeriders will return to the stage on Saturday, October 18, taking on some of the most challenging terrain in the world to compete for the top podium spot, bragging rights and the coveted Red Bull Rampage trophy.

1 min

What is Red Bull Rampage?

Ever wondered what Red Bull Rampage is? Here's everything you need to know about the ultimate freeride event.

English

01

Where and when can I watch Red Bull Rampage?

Don't worry if you can't get to Utah to watch Red Bull Rampage in person: if you're outside the US, Red Bull TV has you covered with a live broadcast of both finals day on October 16 and 18. For those of you based in the States, the event will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+. It will be available to watch as a replay on demand on both ESPN+ and Red Bull TV following the competition.
Why not relive the men's final from last year while you wait?

Watch: Red Bull Rampage Men's Competition

The world’s toughest freeride mountain bike competition is going down. Watch the men's competition LIVE and don't miss a moment of the history-making action.

02

Why should I watch?

Red Bull Rampage is a competition that goes beyond sporting borders. It's the ultimate action sports competition, where a rider’s skill, mental fortitude and physical capacity on a mountain bike is tested. The event shows us what can be done on two wheels and inspires us all to think bigger and push the limits of bike riding.
03

Where is Red Bull Rampage held?

Tom van Steenbergen competes at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on 25 October, 2019.

Rampage in a nutshell. Riding a trick off a cliff into a vertical chute

© Peter Morning/Red Bull Content Pool

Rampage is held near the town of Virgin in Utah. The exact location where the event takes place is generally moved every few years. This is to give the riders a blank canvas to start afresh and carve out new lines.
The terrain the athletes ride on is dry sandstone dirt, while the mountainsides are characterised by cliffs and near-vertical chutes.
04

What are the rules of competition?

A competitor rides down a vertical chute at an edition of Red Bull Rampage.

Taking things easy at Rampage is simply not an option

© Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

The rules are pretty simple – ride down a mountain to the bottom of it, in one piece, in as spectacular a way as possible. The mountain doesn't have a natural route down, so athletes have to transverse it and jump across sections to find a way down. The athletes have to determine a line down the mountain that best suits their style. You may see athletes perform tricks on their lines or simply show off technical riding skill on their way down.
There's no timing in Red Bull Rampage and it isn't a race against the clock. On finals day, riders get two race runs to ride their lines down to the bottom of the mountain. They're judged on those lines by a panel of judges and receive a score at the end of it. The athlete with the highest scored run wins the event. If there's a tie, the rider with the highest score of the two runs added together wins.

2 min

Judging at Red Bull Rampage

Chris Lawrence explains the criteria the judges will use when judging riders at Red Bull Rampage

05

What’s involved in finding a line down a Rampage mountain?

The riders can choose their own different lines down the mountain. When arriving at the Red Bull Rampage site before the event begins, the athletes will scope out the mountain for a route down. Nothing is manicured for them, however, on what's a rugged mountainside with many imperfections. So the athletes spend just under a week leading up to the event digging and shaping lines/jumps on the mountain to make their ride down as smooth as possible.
Two riders and their dig crews study lines up at a Red Bull Rampage mountain venue.

Scoping out a riding line on the mountain is the first job of an athlete

© Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

Participants look at a feature together at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah USA on 22 October, 2018.

Sometimes riders agree to follow a similar line to share dig resources

© Long Nguyen/Red Bull Content Pool

Jaxson Riddle seen at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah USA on October 15, 2021.

Heavy lifting is part of the job

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Carson Storch scouts his line during the Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on 9 October, 2021.

Working on steep mountainside is a given

© Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

Prepping a landing by watering the dirt

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Finishing touches being put to this take-off jump

© Catherine Aeppel/Red Bull Content Pool

A rider is allowed a team of two mates to help him dig, but isn’t allowed any power tools or external material, except for sand bags. Generally there are three days of just digging at Rampage and an additional four days for the riders to get on their bikes to test lines and jumps. In those latter four days, they can continue to dig and reshape lines. Sometimes athletes join together to share the lines they'll use in competition and so can pool their digging resources together.

2 min

The digging process

Athletes and dig crews are on site and the riders' lines on the mountainside are beginning to take shape.

English

06

Who's crazy enough to compete?

Red Bull Rampage attracts athletes from all over the mountain bike spectrum. Freeriders, downhillers and slopestylers all want to be part of the toughest mountain bike event of the year. A roster of riders usually form the starting list of a Red Bull Rampage event. Rampage is an invite-only event.
In previous years athletes who finished in the top 10 of the previous year's event are pre-qualified and get automatic invites. The rest of the roster are wildcards, who are chosen by a committee of former Rampage competitors, pro athletes, judges, and industry expert.
07

Previous winners of Red Bull Rampage:

Notable on the roll call of winners are three legendary mountain bike athletes in Brandon Semenuk, Kurt Sorge and Kyle Strait. Semenuk stands alone as a five-time winner. Sorge is a three-time winner while Kyle Strait has won it twice.

When?

Who?

2001

Wade Simmons

2002

Tyler Klassen

2003

Cedric Gracia

2004

Kyle Strait

2008

Brandon Semenuk

2010

Cam Zink

2012

Kurt Sorge

2013

Kyle Strait

2014

Andreu Lacondeguy

2015

Kurt Sorge

2016

Brandon Semenuk

2017

Kurt Sorge

2018

Brett Rheeder

2019

Brandon Semenuk

2021

Brandon Semenuk

2022

Brett Rheeder

2023

Cam Zink

2024

Brandon Semenuk + Robin Goomes

Red Bull Rampage 2025 will be available to watch on Red Bull TV in all countries except the United States, where Rampage will be available to watch on ESPN+ exclusively.

