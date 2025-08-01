Red Bull Rampage 2025: Everything you need to know and how to watch

The 2025 edition of Red Bull Rampage will be the 19th time that this iconic mountain bike event has run. Red Bull Rampage will see the world’s top women and men's freeride athletes descend upon the rugged terrain of Virgin in Southwest Utah, as part of a two-day event this October.

What is Red Bull Rampage? Well, it's a freeride mountain bike event held in Utah, USA, where the best mountain bike athletes in the world try to make it down frightening mountainsides and ridges in one piece. At the same time, they must impress a judging panel by doing seemingly unimaginable tricks and carving a line down the mountain. It's the most spectacular event to participate in as a mountain biker – and if you're lucky, to watch on site as a spectator.

On Thursday, October 16, the world’s top female freeride mountain bike athletes will compete for the second time, looking to write their names in the history books. The top male freeriders will return to the stage on Saturday, October 18, taking on some of the most challenging terrain in the world to compete for the top podium spot, bragging rights and the coveted Red Bull Rampage trophy.

1 min What is Red Bull Rampage? Ever wondered what Red Bull Rampage is? Here's everything you need to know about the ultimate freeride event.

01 Where and when can I watch Red Bull Rampage?

Don't worry if you can't get to Utah to watch Red Bull Rampage in person: if you're outside the US, Red Bull TV has you covered with a live broadcast of both finals day on October 16 and 18. For those of you based in the States, the event will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+. It will be available to watch as a replay on demand on both ESPN+ and Red Bull TV following the competition.

Why not relive the men's final from last year while you wait?

Watch: Red Bull Rampage Men's Competition The world’s toughest freeride mountain bike competition is going down. Watch the men's competition LIVE and don't miss a moment of the history-making action.

02 Why should I watch?

Red Bull Rampage is a competition that goes beyond sporting borders. It's the ultimate action sports competition, where a rider’s skill, mental fortitude and physical capacity on a mountain bike is tested. The event shows us what can be done on two wheels and inspires us all to think bigger and push the limits of bike riding.

03 Where is Red Bull Rampage held?

Rampage in a nutshell. Riding a trick off a cliff into a vertical chute © Peter Morning/Red Bull Content Pool

Rampage is held near the town of Virgin in Utah. The exact location where the event takes place is generally moved every few years. This is to give the riders a blank canvas to start afresh and carve out new lines.

The terrain the athletes ride on is dry sandstone dirt, while the mountainsides are characterised by cliffs and near-vertical chutes.

04 What are the rules of competition?

Taking things easy at Rampage is simply not an option © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

The rules are pretty simple – ride down a mountain to the bottom of it, in one piece, in as spectacular a way as possible. The mountain doesn't have a natural route down, so athletes have to transverse it and jump across sections to find a way down. The athletes have to determine a line down the mountain that best suits their style. You may see athletes perform tricks on their lines or simply show off technical riding skill on their way down.

There's no timing in Red Bull Rampage and it isn't a race against the clock. On finals day, riders get two race runs to ride their lines down to the bottom of the mountain. They're judged on those lines by a panel of judges and receive a score at the end of it. The athlete with the highest scored run wins the event. If there's a tie, the rider with the highest score of the two runs added together wins.

2 min Judging at Red Bull Rampage Chris Lawrence explains the criteria the judges will use when judging riders at Red Bull Rampage

05 What’s involved in finding a line down a Rampage mountain?

The riders can choose their own different lines down the mountain. When arriving at the Red Bull Rampage site before the event begins, the athletes will scope out the mountain for a route down. Nothing is manicured for them, however, on what's a rugged mountainside with many imperfections. So the athletes spend just under a week leading up to the event digging and shaping lines/jumps on the mountain to make their ride down as smooth as possible.

Scoping out a riding line on the mountain is the first job of an athlete © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool Sometimes riders agree to follow a similar line to share dig resources © Long Nguyen/Red Bull Content Pool Heavy lifting is part of the job © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool Working on steep mountainside is a given © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool Prepping a landing by watering the dirt © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool Finishing touches being put to this take-off jump © Catherine Aeppel/Red Bull Content Pool

A rider is allowed a team of two mates to help him dig, but isn’t allowed any power tools or external material, except for sand bags. Generally there are three days of just digging at Rampage and an additional four days for the riders to get on their bikes to test lines and jumps. In those latter four days, they can continue to dig and reshape lines. Sometimes athletes join together to share the lines they'll use in competition and so can pool their digging resources together.

2 min The digging process Athletes and dig crews are on site and the riders' lines on the mountainside are beginning to take shape.

06 Who's crazy enough to compete?

Red Bull Rampage attracts athletes from all over the mountain bike spectrum. Freeriders, downhillers and slopestylers all want to be part of the toughest mountain bike event of the year. A roster of riders usually form the starting list of a Red Bull Rampage event. Rampage is an invite-only event.

In previous years athletes who finished in the top 10 of the previous year's event are pre-qualified and get automatic invites. The rest of the roster are wildcards, who are chosen by a committee of former Rampage competitors, pro athletes, judges, and industry expert.

07 Previous winners of Red Bull Rampage:

Notable on the roll call of winners are three legendary mountain bike athletes in Brandon Semenuk , Kurt Sorge and Kyle Strait. Semenuk stands alone as a five-time winner . Sorge is a three-time winner while Kyle Strait has won it twice.

When? Who? 2001 Wade Simmons 2002 Tyler Klassen 2003 Cedric Gracia 2004 Kyle Strait 2008 Brandon Semenuk 2010 Cam Zink 2012 Kurt Sorge 2013 Kyle Strait 2014 Andreu Lacondeguy 2015 Kurt Sorge 2016 Brandon Semenuk 2017 Kurt Sorge 2018 Brett Rheeder 2019 Brandon Semenuk 2021 Brandon Semenuk 2022 Brett Rheeder 2023 Cam Zink 2024 Brandon Semenuk + Robin Goomes

Red Bull Rampage 2025 will be available to watch on Red Bull TV in all countries except the United States, where Rampage will be available to watch on ESPN+ exclusively.