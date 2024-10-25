Behind the lens of Red Bull Rampage

The rugged peaks of the Himalayas, untouched snowy pillow lines in British Columbia, and the dusty red spines of Utah are just a few of the places photography has brought

Robin O'Neill

. Based in Whistler, British Columbia, O'Neill is an action sports and commercial photographer passionate about capturing intimate connections, wild landscapes, and moments that convey a story. The Canadian's photo career in action sports and adventure spans 14 years. It has been defined by her ability to navigate extreme landscapes on skis or mountain bike to capture authentic and awe-inspiring images.