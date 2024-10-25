Bike
MTB
Behind the lens of Red Bull Rampage
Action sports photographer Robin O'Neill shares her process of covering mountain biking's wildest event.
The rugged peaks of the Himalayas, untouched snowy pillow lines in British Columbia, and the dusty red spines of Utah are just a few of the places photography has brought Robin O'Neill. Based in Whistler, British Columbia, O'Neill is an action sports and commercial photographer passionate about capturing intimate connections, wild landscapes, and moments that convey a story. The Canadian's photo career in action sports and adventure spans 14 years. It has been defined by her ability to navigate extreme landscapes on skis or mountain bike to capture authentic and awe-inspiring images.
Before action sports, O'Neill worked with NGOs across the globe, using photography on the side to capture the many stories she encountered in her travels. In 2002, she moved to Whistler, Canada, to learn how to ski and mountain bike, which inspired her to take this passion for storytelling to the mountains. Her work has been in major advertising campaigns, selected to be a finalist in Red Bull Illume in 2019, and won her the prestigious Whistler Deep Winter and Deep Summer Photo Showdowns.
Over her impressive career, O'Neill has covered everything from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics to commercial campaigns for ski and mountain bike clients to action sports events like Red Bull Rampage. This year was her third time covering freeride's most prestigious event.
"It's an honor to be here," she explains. "Anyone in bike or action sports knows the significance of it being the pinnacle of the sport."
The 2024 event was extra significant for O'Neill as it debuted a new women's category. "I think it's such a privilege to memorialize the [female Red Bull Rampage riders]," reflects O'Neill, who's been a strong advocate for creating space for more women in front and behind the lens.
The desert landscape of Red Bull Rampage is a dynamic workplace. Getting the shot means navigating the harsh and exposed terrain of the venue, all while not missing a rider when they drop in.
"[The athletes] are doing incredibly complex things down the mountain and you want to capture it all," she explains. "The riders can be dropping in from one side, and the next one could be on the complete other side of the mountain, and you have minutes to figure out the best shot. It's quite complex and an exciting challenge."
Another aspect of photographing big mountain biking is capturing the terrain so it feels true to how the riders experienced it. O'Neill found many parallels between documenting big mountain skiing and freeride mountain biking.
"If you've shot big mountain skiing, it transfers," she explains, specifically referencing the awareness of terrain and how to compose an athlete within it.
On top of covering the event with her traditional digital stills camera, O'Neill used Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra. This phone is perfect for capturing the action with a camera that lets you see every detail. Plus, you can elevate your shot even further using Photo Assist with Galaxy AI to easily resize, reposition or remove objects.
Using the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was an exciting change of pace for the photographer, who's typically carrying a 25-45lb camera pack. Having a highly versatile camera that could fit right in her back pocket felt like a treat.
"In your pocket, you have a way to be creative and tell your own story. Having a piece of equipment like this can be empowering," she explains.
Whether she's equipped with an SLR or a Samsung phone, one thing is certain: She's sure to get the shot.