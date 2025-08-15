This is the Red Bull Rampage 2025 women's lineup

The 19th edition of Red Bull Rampage is back in its new two-day format on October 16–18 and the world's premier big mountain freeride event will welcome the sport's top female athletes for the second time. These trailblazing riders will take on the legendary cliffs and spines of Virgin, Utah, crafting lines that fuse technical mastery with bold creativity. Women’s finals unfold on Thursday, October 16, ahead of the men's contest two days later.

The women's lineup for this second contest has now been finalised, so get to know the pioneering females who'll be competing for freeride glory below and check out the replay of last year's historic event.

Watch: Red Bull Rampage Women's competition The world’s toughest freeride mountain bike competition continues to progress the sport. Watch the women's competition LIVE!

01 Red Bull Rampage 2025 invited women athletes

Camila Noguiera – Argentina

Camila Noguiera © Red Bull Content Pool

Born in the south of Argentina, Cami Noguiera moved to the United States to further her riding, ultimately settling in Bellingham, Washington. Mountain biking has been a passion since she was a child and she's fortunate enough to now call it a career. She says that freeride has fully been a part of her lifestyle for as long as she can remember. Every day, she works hard to grow as an athlete and inspire others through her riding.

Casey Brown – Canada

Casey Brown © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

A dedicated freerider since she was a grom, Casey Brown has been in pursuit of competing in Red Bull Rampage since she was 17 and claimed third place in last year's debut women's comp. Of New Zealand/ Canadian heritage, Brown has a long history of being a passionate mountain biker. She loves the tech and gnar as much as the big jumps and wants to deposit the same love of the sport for the next generation.

Hannah Bergemann - United States

Hannah Bergemann © Red Bull

Hannah Bergemann grew up in Hood River, Oregon, but now resides in mountain biking hot spot Bellingham, Washington. She spent her younger years embracing outdoor sport with skiing and mountain biking, and has been obsessed with bike since. Her biggest goal is to push and grow freeride while also building community, creating space and being a good role model for women to participate in the sport.

Robin Goomes – New Zealand

Robin Goomes © Courtesy of Robin Goomes

The historic first women's Red Bull Rampage champion, Robin Goomes hails from the Chatham Islands in New Zealand, but currently resides in the mountain bike paradise of Rotorua. When she's not biking you'll find her under the stars trying to communicate with aliens.

Vaea Verbeeck – Canada

Vaea Verbeeck © Courtesy of Vaea Verbeeck

Canadian Vaea Verbeeck is a self-proclaimed lover of all bikes, desiring to be challenged in all disciplines of the sport. She participated in downhill World Cup racing for 10 years and has won several Crankworx cross-discipline overall titles and is now chasing a Red Bull Rampage podium.

Vinny Armstrong – New Zealand

Vinny Armstrong © Hanna Retz/Red Bull Content Pool

Born and raised in New Zealand, Vinny Armstong has been mountain biking since the age of four and she always gravitated toward freeride, where she loves to throw down big air and push the limits of her creativity on the bike. Whether she's at a competition throwing down big whips, riding at a Big Air Freeride event or working on a film project, she wants her style to speak for itself and to inspire others.

Georgia Astle – Canada

Georgia Astle © Courtesy of Georgia Astle

While Georgia Astle grew up in famed Whistler in British Columbia, Canada, she only discovered the town's legendary bike park at the age of 16. There, she instantly became completely hooked on mountain biking. Since then she's made a career out of racing downhill and enduro, before finally making the move to the freeride scene where she's already scored the runner-up spot in last year's Rampage debut.

Chelsea Kimball – United States

Chelsea Kimball © Red Bull

Originally from Mesa, Arizona, Chelsea Kimball loves mountain biking and says it's given her everything she could wish for. She loves pushing the limits to see how far she can go in the sport while trying to share and grow the community.

CJ Selig – United States

CJ Selig © Red Bull

As described by her friend and Red Bull Rampage podium finisher, Szymon Godziek , CJ Selig has been pushing her limits as an athlete and is confident with big drops and jumps. She's no stranger to going big and plans to combine the right approach, mentality and training to compete this year.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith – Australia

Harriet Burbidge-Smith © Nick Waygood / Red Bull Content Pool

Also known as Haz, Harriet Burbidge-Smith is an Australian freerider and slopestyle athlete with a strong foundation in BMX and MTB racing. Born in Canberra, Australia, she spends most of the year travelling for events and film projects, and in the off-season she trains in the diverse landscape of New Zealand.

Janelle Soukop – United States

Janelle Soukup © Red Bull

Janelle Soukup is a 19-year-old freerider from Centennial, Colorado, currently studying Mechanical Engineering. Even with a full course load, she's still made the time to progress and push her riding forward, all while having fun and staying true to why she started riding.

Kirsten Van Horne – Canada

Kirsten Van Horne © Red Bull

Kirsten Horne is a 23-year-old freerider from Nelson, BC, Canada. Riding seriously for the past seven years, she prides herself in knowing her limits, but being able to push herself and the sport in a controlled and calculated way.

02 Stay connected with all the Red Bull rampage news